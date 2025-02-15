iPhone SE 4 leaks: Apple’s new budget handset might be coming soon

Is the iPhone SE 4 the affordable upgrade you’ve been looking for? It’s almost here!

“Get ready to meet the newest member of the family,” Tim Cook tweeted on Thursday. Alongside the message, Apple’s CEO posted a brief animation of a shiny metallic Apple logo, keeping things pretty mysterious. This comes after last week’s iPhone SE 4 leaks, which hinted that a new affordable iPhone is on the way and might arrive as soon as this month.

Back in January, I was torn between getting the current iPhone SE or the iPhone 15 for my mom. She needed something simple with a good camera After doing research and chatting with store staff, I went with the base iPhone—just seemed like the smarter buy. But now the SE (4th gen) might roll in with Apple Intelligence and upgrades… which could give a slight headache to anyone watching their budget.

As tempting as a new budget-friendly iPhone sounds, rumors suggest Apple might skip out on some fan-favorite features. This would mark the first big update since 2022, when the SE added 5G. Let’s break down what’s new and what might be missing this time around.

1. iPhone SE 4 design

Tipster Majin Bu posted some photos that apparently show off the upcoming iPhone SE 4 in matte black with the screen turned on. The images look legit and back up a bunch of rumors about the handset, plus hint at a few surprises.

Even though the display’s lit up in the pics, there’s no clear sign of new features or confirmation of the rumored 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED screen.

“On the front, there’s only one button,” Jobs said at the iPhone’s original launch. However, it looks like the SE 4 will ditch the home button and Touch ID for Face ID—a major upgrade, especially since earlier SE models used cheaper LCD screens. A Weibo user previously revealed a dummy unit with a notch for Face ID components, so this seems likely. Sure, some people might argue that Touch ID is still more convenient in certain cases, like Apple Pay, and I get where they’re coming from. But Face ID has quite improved since the iPhone 12. My iPhone 15 Pro, for instance, can capture my face even when it’s flat on the table. And for Apple Pay, turning off “Require Attention for Face ID” makes it much smoother.

Oh, and the SE might finally get a USB-C port (like the iPhone 15 series) and replace the mute switch with an action button. Is the action button necessary? Not really, but it’s a handy addition. I’ve customized mine to open a shortcuts menu for quick access to frequent tasks.

2. Camera

The iPhone SE 4 will feature a single rear camera, dropping the dual-camera setup from the iPhone 14. While Apple hasn’t confirmed the specific lens, numerous reports suggest the same 48MP rear sensor as the iPhone 15. If this holds, it’s a dramatic leap from the iPhone SE 3’s 12MP sensor. After all, the 3rd generation SE dates back to the iPhone 8.

Up front, the selfie camera is likely getting an overhaul too. It’s rumored the SE 4 will adopt the iPhone 15’s 12MP front-facing sensor, doubling the resolution of the iPhone SE 3’s 7MP camera. It could significantly enhance video calls and selfies, making it a standout feature for an entry-level iPhone.

3. iPhone SE 4 specs and features

The 4th generation iPhone SE will include Apple’s A18 chip—the same one in the iPhone 16. This will be the Cupertino giant’s first device to use its own cellular modem, replacing Qualcomm’s parts. For a budget phone, that’s wild—benchmarks show the A18’s performance is right up there with heavyweights like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Dimensity 9300.

But… sigh… there’s a hitch. Other iPhone SE 4 leaks claim the phone will start at just 64GB of storage. How much extra would it cost to bump that base storage to 128GB? If you’re like me and keep your phone for 3+ years, you’ll probably want to spring for 256GB or even 512GB. Games alone can eat north of 15 GB these days. Still, fingers crossed—this is all just leaks for now.

4. Apple Intelligence

Currently, only the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16 series work with Apple Intelligence. But here’s something you might not know. The upcoming SE phone will also support Apple Intelligence, according to Gurman.

That’s a big deal for a more affordable option!

With that in mind, I’d make an educated guess that the next-gen ‌iPhone SE‌ will come with 8GB RAM, which is the minimum requirement for ‌Apple Intelligence‌. By the way, there’s actually a tiny clue now. A leaked listing on a Chinese retailer’s site mentions the iPhone SE 4 with 8GB of RAM.

There’s talk that Apple might drop the “iPhone SE” name entirely and rebrand the next model as the iPhone 16E, since it’s expected to share a lot of hardware with this year’s flagship. But if that’s the case, will it also come with a high price tag?

The current iPhone SE starts at $429, which is hundreds less than the standard iPhone but more expensive than many of its rivals. The next model, however, could be Apple’s first to feature its own 5G modem, according to Korean leaker Lanzuk. Since Apple would no longer be paying Qualcomm for the modem, I expect it to help keep the price below $500.

And with Apple’s next product launch set for Wednesday, February 19, it’s hard not to wonder—could this be the iPhone SE 4? All signs seem to point to yes.

Parting thoughts on iPhone SE 4 leaks

The iPhone SE 4 launch seems to be just around the corner, and you know what that means—leaks and rumors are everywhere! Apple’s next budget phone is shaping up to bring some pretty cool premium features. But here’s the question: will the possible downsides be a dealbreaker for you?