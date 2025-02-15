iPhone SE 4 leaks: Apple’s new budget handset might be coming soon

By Grigor Baklajyan on Feb 15, 2025, 7:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Is the iPhone SE 4 the affordable upgrade you’ve been looking for? It’s almost here!

iPhone SE 4 leaks: Apple’s new budget handset might be coming soon
iPhone SE 4 leak / Image Credit: @MajinBuOfficial , X

“Get ready to meet the newest member of the family,” Tim Cook tweeted on Thursday. Alongside the message, Apple’s CEO posted a brief animation of a shiny metallic Apple logo, keeping things pretty mysterious. This comes after last week’s iPhone SE 4 leaks, which hinted that a new affordable iPhone is on the way and might arrive as soon as this month.

Back in January, I was torn between getting the current iPhone SE or the iPhone 15 for my mom. She needed something simple with a good camera After doing research and chatting with store staff, I went with the base iPhone—just seemed like the smarter buy. But now the SE (4th gen) might roll in with Apple Intelligence and upgrades… which could give a slight headache to anyone watching their budget.

As tempting as a new budget-friendly iPhone sounds, rumors suggest Apple might skip out on some fan-favorite features. This would mark the first big update since 2022, when the SE added 5G. Let’s break down what’s new and what might be missing this time around.

1. iPhone SE 4 design

Tipster Majin Bu posted some photos that apparently show off the upcoming iPhone SE 4 in matte black with the screen turned on. The images look legit and back up a bunch of rumors about the handset, plus hint at a few surprises.

Even though the display’s lit up in the pics, there’s no clear sign of new features or confirmation of the rumored 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED screen.

“On the front, there’s only one button,” Jobs said at the iPhone’s original launch. However, it looks like the SE 4 will ditch the home button and Touch ID for Face ID—a major upgrade, especially since earlier SE models used cheaper LCD screens. A Weibo user previously revealed a dummy unit with a notch for Face ID components, so this seems likely. Sure, some people might argue that Touch ID is still more convenient in certain cases, like Apple Pay, and I get where they’re coming from. But Face ID has quite improved since the iPhone 12. My iPhone 15 Pro, for instance, can capture my face even when it’s flat on the table. And for Apple Pay, turning off “Require Attention for Face ID” makes it much smoother.

Oh, and the SE might finally get a USB-C port (like the iPhone 15 series) and replace the mute switch with an action button. Is the action button necessary? Not really, but it’s a handy addition. I’ve customized mine to open a shortcuts menu for quick access to frequent tasks.

2. Camera

The iPhone SE 4 will feature a single rear camera, dropping the dual-camera setup from the iPhone 14. While Apple hasn’t confirmed the specific lens, numerous reports suggest the same 48MP rear sensor as the iPhone 15. If this holds, it’s a dramatic leap from the iPhone SE 3’s 12MP sensor. After all, the 3rd generation SE dates back to the iPhone 8.

Up front, the selfie camera is likely getting an overhaul too. It’s rumored the SE 4 will adopt the iPhone 15’s 12MP front-facing sensor, doubling the resolution of the iPhone SE 3’s 7MP camera. It could significantly enhance video calls and selfies, making it a standout feature for an entry-level iPhone.

iPhone SE 4 leaks
iPhone SE (3rd generation) camera in focus / Image Credit: AppleInsider

3. iPhone SE 4 specs and features

iPhone 16 models
iPhone 16 models boast 3nm A18 chip

The 4th generation iPhone SE will include Apple’s A18 chip—the same one in the iPhone 16. This will be the Cupertino giant’s first device to use its own cellular modem, replacing Qualcomm’s parts. For a budget phone, that’s wild—benchmarks show the A18’s performance is right up there with heavyweights like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Dimensity 9300.

But… sigh… there’s a hitch. Other iPhone SE 4 leaks claim the phone will start at just 64GB of storage. How much extra would it cost to bump that base storage to 128GB? If you’re like me and keep your phone for 3+ years, you’ll probably want to spring for 256GB or even 512GB. Games alone can eat north of 15 GB these days. Still, fingers crossed—this is all just leaks for now.

4. Apple Intelligence

Currently, only the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16 series work with Apple Intelligence. But here’s something you might not know. The upcoming SE phone will also support Apple Intelligence, according to Gurman.

That’s a big deal for a more affordable option!

With that in mind, I’d make an educated guess that the next-gen ‌iPhone SE‌ will come with 8GB RAM, which is the minimum requirement for ‌Apple Intelligence‌. By the way, there’s actually a tiny clue now. A leaked listing on a Chinese retailer’s site mentions the iPhone SE 4 with 8GB of RAM.

Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence’s Priority notifications appear first in stack

5. Price and release date

iPhone SE 4 leaks
Apple logo / Image Credit: Getty Images

There’s talk that Apple might drop the “iPhone SE” name entirely and rebrand the next model as the iPhone 16E, since it’s expected to share a lot of hardware with this year’s flagship. But if that’s the case, will it also come with a high price tag?

The current iPhone SE starts at $429, which is hundreds less than the standard iPhone but more expensive than many of its rivals. The next model, however, could be Apple’s first to feature its own 5G modem, according to Korean leaker Lanzuk. Since Apple would no longer be paying Qualcomm for the modem, I expect it to help keep the price below $500.

And with Apple’s next product launch set for Wednesday, February 19, it’s hard not to wonder—could this be the iPhone SE 4? All signs seem to point to yes.

Parting thoughts on iPhone SE 4 leaks

The iPhone SE 4 launch seems to be just around the corner, and you know what that means—leaks and rumors are everywhere! Apple’s next budget phone is shaping up to bring some pretty cool premium features. But here’s the question: will the possible downsides be a dealbreaker for you?

Daily DigestTech News

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

7 Best closed-back headphones that cover all budgets and needs
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
7 Best closed-back headphones that cover all budgets and needs
I can’t imagine leaving the house without my headphones linked to my phone. Whether it’s a quick walk to the store or a long commute, the thought of being stuck with my thoughts and the city’s noise is enough to..
Early Amazon Presidents’ Day Sale–Up to 73% off on tech gadgets and more
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
Early Amazon Presidents’ Day Sale–Up to 73% off on tech gadgets and more
Presidents’ Day weekend is here, and I plan to celebrate in the most American way possible—shopping the discounts. Yes, Amazon is in the Presidents’ Day sale game too, letting everyone score cheap mid-February thrills. So you can bet I will..
Locked and loaded: The best types of door locks for a smarter, safer home
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Locked and loaded: The best types of door locks for a smarter, safer home
Let’s be honest—traditional locks feel a little… outdated. Who enjoys fumbling for keys in the rain or realizing you left your house unlocked as you speed down the highway? I sure don’t. That’s why smart locks are one of the..
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro 2: heart rate or hearing—which is best for you?
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro 2: heart rate or hearing—which is best for you?
Now that I have school-aged kids, I definitely get my steps in! Between school drop-offs, ballet lessons, and track practice, I’m that mom racing around town, trying to squeeze in every errand. And what keeps me sane through it all?..
Aurzen ZIP: Will this tri-fold projector level up your movie nights on the go?
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Aurzen ZIP: Will this tri-fold projector level up your movie nights on the go?
Movie night is sacred in our house. Every Friday, we go all out—homemade stovetop popcorn, a brand-new movie for the kids, and either a fresh-baked or delivery pizza. Dessert? Always. Cookies, brownies, or whatever sweet treat we’re craving. Lately, my..

Popular Blog Posts

Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..

You Might Also Like

SteelSeries Apex Pro review: Your next mechanical gaming keyboard?
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
SteelSeries Apex Pro review: Your next mechanical gaming keyboard?
I don’t swap out my mouse and keyboard often. The last time I changed my keyboard was 5 years ago when I switched from a membrane to a mechanical one. This thing is a tank—still going strong without any issues...
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer vs. Pro: Which one wins your kitchen?
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer vs. Pro: Which one wins your kitchen?
A few months ago, I decided it was finally time to retire my old air fryer. Its scratched-up interior and limited “Air-Fry” only settings just weren’t cutting it anymore—especially for someone like me who spends their days writing about products...
Nintendo Switch 2 leaks: New gaming console for your setup?
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
Nintendo Switch 2 leaks: New gaming console for your setup?
My younger brother and I love playing Mario games and other first-party releases on our Nintendo Switch. The games usually run smoothly and look great, from Mario Kart 8 to Crysis and Fortnite. However, some titles with high-spec requirements or..
Fitbit Sense 2 vs. Versa 4 smartwatches: My honest (and slightly opinionated) take
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag
Fitbit Sense 2 vs. Versa 4 smartwatches: My honest (and slightly opinionated) take
I’ll admit it—I’m a sucker for a good smartwatch. When Fitbit dropped the Sense 2 and Versa 4, I knew I had to get my hands on both. After all, if I’m strapping something to my wrist 24/7, it better..
See the future: top MR glasses to try in 2025
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
See the future: top MR glasses to try in 2025
I’ve been reviewing smart glasses for years, and let me tell you—CES 2025 was stacked with futuristic eyewear. From glasses with built-in speakers and cameras (think Ray-Ban Meta) to next-gen AR and MR spectacles, it’s clear that wearable tech is..
Acer Nitro 5 review: Gaming on a budget—is it worth it?
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
Acer Nitro 5 review: Gaming on a budget—is it worth it?
Getting a solid gaming laptop under $700 isn’t easy. Plenty of budget options exist, but most aren’t great. The Acer Nitro 5 ($649), however, stands out with its simple design, solid battery life, and decent gaming performance. Acer made smart..