Apple gaming app: Your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV are getting a new hub for titles

By Grigor Baklajyan on May 29, 2025, 12:00 pm EDT under Tech News,

Think Apple’s Game Center has been kind of underwhelming? Apple’s latest move is a full-featured gaming app that aims to make gaming on iPhone, iPad, and Mac way more fun and social.

Apple gaming app: Your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV are getting a new hub for titles
Playing a car racing game on an iPhone / Image Credit: marvinh, iStock

There aren’t many iOS features I care about less than Game Center. Honestly, I just don’t get the point—unless you’re into checking achievements or comparing Candy Crush levels with friends. That’s pretty much it. Now, Apple wants to change that. They’re working on a full-blown gaming app for their devices. It’s part of a bigger push to show gamers and developers they’re serious about being a major player in the gaming world. The big question? Can the Apple gaming app bring something useful to the table?

Players already have tons of choices, from cloud platforms to classic consoles. And with the Nintendo Switch 2 coming soon, Apple needs to step up and prove it has something worth playing.

For starters

Vampire's Fall 2
Vampire’s Fall 2 is out on iOS

The Apple gaming app will act as a hub for titles, bringing together achievements, leaderboards, chats, and other in-game features in one place, says Mark Gurman.

The software will include Apple’s reviews of new games, direct access to the App Store’s game section, and highlight Arcade, the $6.99-a-month subscription service. Tons of games come out every week, and I miss a lot because there’s no easy way to discover them. Having one spot where Apple suggests cool new games sounds awesome.

Digging deeper

Mac gaming setup
Mac gaming setup / Image Credit: u/raka_ny, Reddit

Apple is also working on a Mac version of the gaming app that will support games downloaded outside the App Store. I can see it becoming a real competitor to Steam, which dominates PC gaming. Steam offers features like remote play, remote play together, local network downloads, and family sharing. My favorite part? Easy—browsing the store to discover a wide variety of game genres, especially during sales.

About two-thirds of Apple’s App Store revenue comes from games and in-app purchases, like tokens, levels, and upgrades you buy inside the games. To boost its gaming efforts, Apple even acquired RAC7 Games, a small studio known for the popular Sneaky Sasquatch adventure game.

Release date

Word on the street is that Apple plans to launch its gaming app at WWDC25 (June 9 to June 13). They will preinstall the app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV later in 2025.

Final thoughts

Alright, I’m curious to see if Apple’s new gaming app can make a real difference. With so many gaming options available, it needs to offer something valuable to stand out. Having a central place for discovering games, tracking achievements, and connecting with others already sounds promising.

Tech News

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

DJI Mavic 4 Pro review: Why I think this drone’s built for serious travel creators
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
DJI Mavic 4 Pro review: Why I think this drone’s built for serious travel creators
I’m a self-proclaimed travel addict. Few things excite me more than packing my suitcases, heading to the airport, and discovering a new part of the world. I have a list of must-visit destinations, and I try to cross off at..
I got the DeerRun A1 Pro Move+ Treadmill — and honestly, the delivery was the best part (until I used it)
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
I got the DeerRun A1 Pro Move+ Treadmill — and honestly, the delivery was the best part (until I used it)
Let me start with this: if you’ve ever tried dragging a bulky treadmill into a tiny apartment, you already know the pain. One day your living room is a place to chill — the next, it’s a part-time obstacle course...
Apple CarPlay Ultra: What’s new and why you’ll love it
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple CarPlay Ultra: What’s new and why you’ll love it
Did you know Android Automotive grabs about 35% of the car OS market? Apple first built CarPlay to push back against Android, but now it’s Apple’s big shot at grabbing a piece of the car world. Since the Cupertino company..
Discover BYDFi: A user-friendly crypto platform for daily trading
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Discover BYDFi: A user-friendly crypto platform for daily trading
Crypto platforms love to promise the moon, only to hand you a UI that looks like it was last updated when Dogecoin was a joke and not a movement. Between the confusing fee tables, laggy apps, and KYC processes that..
OpenAI’s mysterious device: What are Sam Altman and Jony Ive building?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
OpenAI’s mysterious device: What are Sam Altman and Jony Ive building?
“People who are really serious about software should make their own hardware,” Alan Kay says. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and ex-Apple designer Jony Ive totally agree. Altman even backed Humane AI Pin, but that didn’t work out. The product tanked,..

Popular Blog Posts

11 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
11 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..

You Might Also Like

iOS 19: Seven leaked iPhone features that could make your day
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
iOS 19: Seven leaked iPhone features that could make your day
Updated May 23 with fresh leaks Apple keeps its product development under wraps, and iOS leaks are hard to come by. The software teams are much smaller than the large supply chain that builds the iPhones, which makes leaks even..
BEYOND Expo 2025: A bold vision for Asia’s tech future—and the products that stole the spotlight
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
BEYOND Expo 2025: A bold vision for Asia’s tech future—and the products that stole the spotlight
If there’s one place to witness the pulse of Asia’s future, it’s the BEYOND Expo in Macao. Now in its fifth year, the 2025 edition kicked off with unmatched scale and ambition at The Venetian® Macao’s Cotai Expo under the..
I was skeptical at first, but Acer’s FreeSense Ring might just outshine the Oura
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
I was skeptical at first, but Acer’s FreeSense Ring might just outshine the Oura
No one expected Acer to launch the FreeSense, a lightweight smart ring, at the Computex event in Taipei this week. Known mostly for laptops and gaming computers, Acer just threw its hat into the smart wearables industry—one currently dominated by..
Every day is Gemini season: My Google I/O 2025 recap
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Every day is Gemini season: My Google I/O 2025 recap
Look, I’ve been to my fair share of Google I/O keynotes—watched the first Duplex demo with my jaw on the floor, fiddled with Flutter back when it still needed an intro—but this year? This year hit different. If 2024 was..
I compared the Oura Ring Gen 3 vs Gen 4—Is this smart ring glow-up actually worth it?
Wearable Tech
By Sargis Avagyan
I compared the Oura Ring Gen 3 vs Gen 4—Is this smart ring glow-up actually worth it?
So, when exactly did tracking your health start feeling like a fashion statement? Somewhere between temperature sensors and readiness scores, the humble wellness ring became the quiet status symbol of every sleep-obsessed, data-driven, minimalist. And now, since we have the..
COMPUTEX 2025 highlights: What stood out to me in Taipei
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
COMPUTEX 2025 highlights: What stood out to me in Taipei
As a tech journalist, I get a little frustrated reading product descriptions. Companies love throwing around terms like “cutting-edge AI,” but once I dig in, it’s often just basic features dressed up to sound impressive. Last year at COMPUTEX, companies..