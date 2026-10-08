LISA Limited Edition DualSense is a pretty pad, but Sony’s checkout was the boss fight

Sony

Sony opened preorders for the LISA Limited Edition DualSense, a controller designed with the Blackpink star herself, and PlayStation’s own store ran dry before a lot of PlayStation players had figured out who she was. Anyone who missed out is now hunting for one at retailers worldwide.

Nobody minded a fast sellout, but watching Sony Direct choke on payments was brutal. Fans ended up with phantom charges on their banks and error screens on their monitors.

$84.99 for Chroma Pearl with her face on the touchpad

Sony PlayStation LISA Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Get it for $ 84.00

Sony prices the controller at $84.99 in the US and £74.99 in the UK, with deliveries starting October 30. Preorders went live on October 2 at 10am local time, through direct.playstation.com in the US and PlayStation’s hardware store in the UK plus nine European markets.

Underneath, it’s a Chroma Pearl DualSense (LISA’s favorite colorway, according to Sony) with her bangs and eyes printed across the touchpad, her signature stars and a bold LL monogram. The hardware doesn’t change. I like the pearl finish, yet a Blackpink member’s controller with zero pink or black on it feels like a missed wink to me. White shells also get grubby fast.

Launch morning went badly on Sony’s store

Card decline after card decline, false ‘limit reached’ pop-ups, and bank statements showing holds for orders that didn’t exist—launch morning on Sony Direct was pure frustration. Anyone who actually got one likely bypassed Sony entirely and checked out through Best Buy or Smyths.

My advice for the next limited DualSense is simple. Go straight to a big retailer when preorders open. You’ll probably have a calmer time than you would fighting Sony’s queue.

Fans first, players second

Sony’s announcement never once mentions Blackpink. That choice left plenty of gamers guessing, with some assuming a Simpsons tie-in and others hoping for the Japanese anime singer LiSA.

I don’t think Sony minds one bit, since a celebrity pad like this one gets sold to the fandom first, in the same way the LeBron James DualSense was, and I’d bet a good share of these units end up mounted on display walls or kept sealed in the box by fans who’ll never pair one with a PS5 at all. Scalpers worry me more. Resellers were openly bragging about buying two, and in a run Sony itself calls highly limited, every unit in a reseller’s closet is one a fan pays a markup for.

What’s still missing

The matching LISA x PlayStation merch on direct.playstation.com got delayed on launch day, with no new date. A separate batch still arrives on LISA’s official Amazon store on October 23, the same day her new EP, Press Play, drops. Canada hasn’t been mentioned. There’s no DualSense Edge version either, and that one stings.

Sony and LISA first teamed up last year on a global PS5 campaign. A controller felt like the obvious next step, and I’d guess it won’t be the last.