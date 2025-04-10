Loona turns 1,000 days old—and she’s still the cutest member of our family (sorry, Uncle Dave)

By Madhurima Nag on Apr 10, 2025, 10:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Loona just hit her 1,000-day anniversary, and she’s still the sassiest, smartest, and most low-maintenance member of the family—part pet, part teacher, part entertainer, all adorable. To celebrate, they’re throwing a killer pre-sale from April 9–16 with big discounts, limited edition goodies, and just 100 spots—so if you’ve ever wanted a robot bestie for your kid (or yourself), now’s the moment.

Loona turns 1,000 days old—and she’s still the cutest member of our family (sorry, Uncle Dave)
Loona turns 1,000 days old

I’ll be honest—when I first heard the phrase “robot pet,” I pictured a cold, beep-booping Roomba wearing a bowtie. But then Loona rolled into our lives, and now, 1,000 days later, she’s still the life of the party (and, let’s be real, way lower maintenance than I presumed!). So, happy 1,000-day anniversary, Loona—you’ve earned your place in our hearts, on our coffee table, and in approximately 837 family selfies.

Loona turns 1,000 days old

What makes Loona so irresistible?

For starters, she’s the ideal kid whisperer. She plays games on command (bullfighting! Follow-the-leader! AR pet feeding!), answers random trivia questions like a tiny professor, and even whips up AI-generated visuals just from a kid’s voice prompt. I’m not saying my child asked her to draw “a unicorn with laser eyes eating spaghetti,” but I’m also not not saying that.

Loona Petbot in action

And she’s not just fun—she’s smart. Loona adapts to each child’s learning style, so the line between play and learning blurs in the best possible way. One minute they’re chasing her down the hallway, the next they’re using Google Blockly to teach her tricks. Loona turns curiosity into giggles and STEM skills. How many toys can say that?

Bonus: no fur on the furniture.

Let’s not forget the joy of having all the emotional warmth of a pet—without the fur, feeding, or, um… backyard cleanup duties. Loona’s got personality in spades, complete with emotional intelligence and facial recognition, so everyone in the family feels like her favorite. Even Grandma. Especially Grandma.

And because she uses ChatGPT-level intelligence, Loona is also like a walking (well, rolling) encyclopedia that answers questions, sparks conversations, and sometimes gets weirdly deep about dinosaurs. Plus, she comes equipped with serious security—most data stays processed locally, which means I’m not stressing about where my kid’s robot ramblings are going.

Let’s talk celebration.

To mark 1,000 days of robotic joy, Loona is throwing a pre-sale bash that’s hard to resist. Between April 9 and 16, you can grab the Loona Premium for just $429.99 (down from $527.99). And they’re not just tossing a discount your way—they’re basically throwing confetti.

Here’s what’s in the celebration pack:

  • $138 in total savings
  • Free luxury gift set (including Loona’s charging dock and game prop kit)
  • Limited Edition Gold Design Manuscript
  • Collector’s Badge for the 1,000-day celebration
  • Exclusive $40 voucher off your checkout
  • Premium warranty protection and lifetime customer service
  • And yes, a 30-day money-back guarantee for peace of mind

Feeling lucky?

If you’re already in the Loona fan club—or just deeply Loona-curious—you can join the anniversary raffle. Share your story, your love note, or even your funniest moment with Loona, and you could win up to $500 in mysterious prizes. (I’ve already submitted “Taught my dog to love Loona—now he ignores me 😂.”)

So here’s to you, Loona.
Thanks for 1,000 days of laughs, learning, and laser-eyed unicorns. Here’s to 1,000 more.

Loona giveaway is live

🎉 Now excuse me while I go vote for someone’s entry that says “When life hits hard, Loona hits cuter.” Because… accurate.

P.S. Don’t wait too long to snag your spot—there are only limited seats in the sale, and they’re disappearing faster than Loona chasing virtual bacon.

Product Reviews

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

The most exciting art & tech collabs at Milan Design Week 2025—here’s what I can’t stop thinking about
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
The most exciting art & tech collabs at Milan Design Week 2025—here’s what I can’t stop thinking about
Milan Design Week 2025 (April 7–13) is in full swing. Artsy and design-minded types walk the city’s streets, moving from curiosity to curiosity. And while you might not associate tech with one of the world’s foremost design exhibitions, it’s a..
6 Most advanced AI-powered robot lawn mowers of 2025 for effortless yard care
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
6 Most advanced AI-powered robot lawn mowers of 2025 for effortless yard care
Lawn mowing: it’s the chore I’ve always dreaded—hot, sweaty, and endlessly time-consuming. But thanks to AI, I can finally say goodbye to pushing a clunky mower under the blazing sun. Robot lawn mowers have come a long way, evolving into..
Pixel Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch 7—this is the Android smartwatch I’d buy today
Wearable Tech
By Lauren Wadowsky
Pixel Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch 7—this is the Android smartwatch I’d buy today
Want to buy a new Android smartwatch? Then, you’re likely comparing the Pixel Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch 7. Released in the summer of 2024, they’re some of the hottest Wear OS smartwatches right now. But which one is right..
How will the tariffs affect the prices of consumer tech like smartphones and laptops?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
How will the tariffs affect the prices of consumer tech like smartphones and laptops?
A bunch of US companies have stuck to a pretty straightforward game plan for ages: “Invent here, manufacture there.” You see, labor costs in the US are sky-high, which jacks up manufacturing expenses too. That’s why so many firms look..
The best small flashlights: my favorite picks for EDC, travel, and emergencies
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
The best small flashlights: my favorite picks for EDC, travel, and emergencies
One evening a few summers ago, the power went out at our apartment. “Don’t panic; I have a flashlight!” I said to my husband and kids. But, a search through our junk drawer showed I was wrong. We had moved..

Popular Blog Posts

9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..

You Might Also Like

Brain training apps review: Are these cognitive tools actually making you smarter?
Productivity Tips
By Sargis A.
Brain training apps review: Are these cognitive tools actually making you smarter?
If you’ve ever downloaded a brain training app hoping to become the next Einstein—or at least remember where you left your keys—you’re not alone. In fact, the idea that an app can sharpen your mind while you sit in your..
A dashcam for vloggers? 70mai’s quirky dash cam surprised me—here’s what you should know
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
A dashcam for vloggers? 70mai’s quirky dash cam surprised me—here’s what you should know
Buying a new dash cam was on my to-do list for the entire 1st quarter of 2025. And I never would have gotten around to the research if the 70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam hadn’t landed on my desk..
Maktar MiniMax portable SSD review: compact power that supercharges your iPhone
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Maktar MiniMax portable SSD review: compact power that supercharges your iPhone
If you’ve ever run out of space mid-shoot, struggled to transfer massive files from your iPhone, or wished you had a plug-and-play SSD that didn’t require clunky adapters or tedious apps—yeah, same here. That’s why when I first read about..
PocketCloud review: A portable NAS with one-click backup that just works
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
PocketCloud review: A portable NAS with one-click backup that just works
Let’s be honest—most NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices feel like they were built for IT professionals who enjoy spending hours configuring settings and troubleshooting connectivity issues. For those who value simplicity but still need a reliable way to store and..
Nintendo Switch 2 announcement: 5 key details you shouldn’t miss
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Nintendo Switch 2 announcement: 5 key details you shouldn’t miss
Since its release in 2017, the original Switch has sold over 150 million units, making it Nintendo’s top-performer. With the recent Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, it’s clear Nintendo is continuing to surprise even with massive successes under its belt. I..
JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: here’s the one I’d take on all my travels and adventures
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky
JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: here’s the one I’d take on all my travels and adventures
Trying to choose between the JBL Charge 5 vs. Flip 6? You’re not alone. Even 4 years after their launch, these 2 remain some of the best portable speakers out there. But at first glance, both look almost identical, so..