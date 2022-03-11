This luxury pillow for side sleepers keeps your spine and neck properly aligned

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 11, 2022, 7:00 am EST

If you're a side sleeper, finding the right pillow can be a challenge. Luckily, this ergonomic, eco-friendly pillow keeps your head and neck in proper alignment. Read more about it in the blog post below.

This luxury pillow for side sleepers keeps your spine and neck properly aligned
Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow supports proper alignment

Sleep without tossing and turning when you have the Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow with Natural Latex. This luxury pillow for side sleepers has an intuitive curved design that keeps your spine and neck in the correct position for effortless sleep.

If you sleep on your side, you know how difficult it can be to find a pillow with the right amount of support. Down pillows collapse under the weight of your shoulder and head, while foam ones can be stiff and unbreathable, trapping in heat.

The result is you often wake up with a sore, stiff neck. But it doesn’t have to be this way. The Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow is designed to keep side sleepers comfortable and features high-quality, organic materials.

Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow with Natural Latex
Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow with Natural Latex
Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow with Natural Latex
Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow in lifestyle situation

Sleep comfortably thanks to the ergonomic, curved design

For side sleepers, the standard pillow design is problematic. There’s no designated spot for your shoulder, so you either position it under or on top of the pillow, putting your head and spine in awkward positions.

On the other hand, the Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow has a designated curve for your shoulder, providing support for your head without you having to make any weird adjustments. It also boasts a 6-inch height, keeping your head in line with the rest of your body.

According to the company, this ergonomic curved design cradles your head, neck, and shoulders for sleep that doesn’t put undue stress on you. It also brings more oxygen and nutrients to muscles, making sleep more restorative.

Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow with Natural Latex
Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow close up

Get support while sleeping on your back

And while this pillow fulfills the unique needs of a side sleeper, it’s also great for back sleepers as well. The innovative curve supports your shoulders and neck in both positions.

Improve your sleep with the natural latex material

This luxury pillow for side sleepers is made from natural latex, an environmentally friendly material that’s also hypoallergenic and pressure relieving. The company’s website states that the latex material instantly conforms to your body, ensuring that it fits your shape and hits the right pressure points.

Sleep on a healthier pillow

What’s more, natural latex doesn’t trap heat, keeping you cool and comfortable all night. So with the Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow, you won’t wake up feeling sweaty and overheated.

Even better, the natural latex in the Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow comes from sap from the Hevea brasiliensis tree or the rubber tree. The company adds no petrochemicals or other harmful additives to this ingredient.

So it’s an excellent choice for a healthier night’s sleep, especially if you’re looking to reduce your exposure to pollutants inside your home.

Customize your firmness

Even with an ergonomic, side sleeper-friendly pillow, you still might not be comfortable if it doesn’t offer the right firmness.

But this luxury pillow for side sleepers solves that issue, too, since it allows you to adjust the firmness with a built-in loft. Yes, you can unzip the pillow’s cover to change its firmness.

Enjoy a better pillow fill

Moreover, the natural latex and microfiber polysilk fill is hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and dust-mite resistant. So you won’t have to worry about aggravating your dust mite allergies or contracting viruses and bacteria with this pillow. It supports a healthier lifestyle.

Go for a machine-washable cover

Meanwhile, the Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow comes with an organic cotton-blend outer cover that’s easy to keep clean. Simply toss it in the washing machine with the rest of your laundry; no handwashing or dry cleaning is necessary.

Buy an eco-friendly, USA-made pillow

When you buy this luxury pillow for side sleepers, you also support a product that’s handmade in Northern California.

Impressively, the founders produce their pillows in an eco-friendly facility that generates nearly zero waste. In fact, the company works with neighboring businesses to recycle most of its material packing.

Invest in a high-quality pillow

Your pillow plays a considerable role in how well you sleep at night. So, if it’s not the right shape or firmness, you’ll probably toss and turn even on the most high-end mattress.

To keep your spine in proper alignment—especially if you sleep on your side—your pillow should combine firmness, shape, and height, just like the Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow does.

Rest well all night

Ready for a better night’s sleep? The Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow takes away the strain and misalignment that you get from a standard pillow.

And with high-quality materials, it keeps you healthy. Make sleep a more luxurious, personalized experience with this pillow designed for side sleepers.

The Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow with Natural Latex costs $119.97 on the official website. What sleep time products do you use and love? Drop us a line in the comments to tell us about them.

