M4 MacBook Pro leaks: 4 amazing new features

By Grigor Baklajyan on Oct 29, 2024, 3:53 am EDT under Tech News,

Apple's about to drop the new 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro, and I’ve got a sneak peek at some thrilling specs. Ready to see what’s coming?

Updated on October 25, 2024

Apple is gearing up to launch some exciting updated computers very soon, and the spotlight is on the sleek 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro! Recently, a juicy leak showed off what appears to be the retail packaging for this upcoming beauty. It gives us a sneak peek at some must-know specs!

The debate over whether 8GB of RAM is enough for Macs has been a hot topic for years. It all started back in 2012 with the first Retina MacBook Pro featuring 8GB as the standard. But guess what? The latest whispers suggest that the base model might kick things up a notch with 16GB of RAM. Curious about what else is coming? Keep reading to find out!

1. Apple M4 chip

Apple’s top-tier desktop, the Mac Pro, is about to get a serious upgrade with the new Hidra chip. Even though the Mac Pro isn’t a big seller in Apple’s computer lineup, it’s got a loyal following of users who swear by it. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the base M4 chip will go into the lower-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, while the more premium models will feature upgraded versions of the M4 for even better performance.

ShrimpApplePro, an Apple whisperer, has recently shared a packaging image hinting that the new chip might come with a 10-core CPU—a solid upgrade from the M3’s 8-core design. If you’re into high-end gaming, content creation, or using resource-heavy applications, having more cores could really pay off. Fingers crossed that it will also provide a solid alternative to Nvidia GPUs for running local LLMs. There’s a huge need for more competition in that space.

The M4 chips are going to be especially good for running AI features, but you’ll still be able to use the software on current Macs. The new iPad Pro, loaded with Apple’s M4 chip, has shown in Wirecutter’s tests that it’s right up there with the processing power of modern Windows laptops. Right now, Apple’s pro tablets are even faster than their laptops.

2. RAM

Past rumors suggested future Macs will start with 16GB of RAM, and the packaging for the next 14-inch MacBook Pro seems to back that up. It’s a great option for those who run multiple programs or use heavy apps. I usually recommend 16GB of RAM for casual gamers, multitaskers, or anyone using apps like Photoshop or Premiere. It’s perfect for keeping things running smoothly without any hiccups.

M4 MacBook Pro leaks / Image Credit: 9to5Mac

The M4 chip is the first Apple processor designed specifically for AI from the ground up. It boasts a CPU that’s 50% faster than the M2. With Apple putting a strong emphasis on AI, it makes total sense to bump up the minimum RAM. Plus, it’s 2024, so any laptop with “Pro” in its name should definitely come with more than 8GB of RAM!

3. Thunderbolt 4 port

The next 14-inch MacBook Pro will have 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports, which makes it even more versatile. These ports are compatible with USB 2.0, USB 3.2, and USB4, so you can connect pretty much any of your devices, including gaming accessories, without a hitch. A Thunderbolt dock makes life even easier by allowing you to connect multiple high-res monitors, audio gear, and more all at once.

It also helps keep your workspace tidy. Instead of having cables running everywhere, they all plug into one hub. This reduces clutter and makes it much easier to manage your setup or disconnect gear when needed.

4. Space Black

It looks like the rumored packaging hints that Space Black will soon be an option for the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro. Right now, it’s only available with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chips. The classic Silver finish has always made Macs stand out, so it feels a bit odd to go back to black, especially since many laptops are already black. But everyone has their own taste—both colors have their charm!

I personally think Space Black looks nicer than Space Gray. If you’re tired of Space Gray, Space Black is a great choice. Still, since all of Apple’s displays and input devices are silver, it seems clear they consider silver the true “pro” color.

M4 MacBook Pro release date

Apple’s got a big week lined up for Mac announcements, according to an X post by the senior vice president of marketing Greg Joswiak. Teasing new models with the upcoming M4 chip, he wrote, “We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned…”

While he didn’t give details on which products we’ll see, reports from Bloomberg suggest Apple’s prepping the first Macs with M4 processors, including the iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.

Remarks on the M4 MacBook Pro leaks

One aspect that raises questions about legitimacy is using “Apple ID” instead of “Apple Account.” Apple has recently been moving away from the “Apple ID” name. So, it’d be strange for them to revert to that for a product that hasn’t even been released yet.

These images are pretty blurry and sketchy, which makes it easy to think they could be faked. Plus, the box showing the same wallpaper from the current MacBook Pro series is definitely a red flag. So it’s smart to be skeptical. That said, ShrimpApplePro shared accurate packaging images for the iPhone 14 Pro and the latest MacBook Pro before their official announcements.

But no worries! With the Mac event coming up on Monday, we won’t have to wait too long to get all the juicy details about the M4 MacBook Pro!

Bottom line

Looking at the M4 chips in iPads, I can’t help but feel pumped about the upcoming MacBooks! With some exciting upgrades on the horizon, Apple is likely to provide a seriously powerful experience for gamers, creators, and multitaskers.

As we approach the rumored October event, I’m eager to see what new features come along. Will that sleek Space Black finish make the cut? Whether you’re a longtime Mac user or just curious, Apple’s next lineup is shaping up to be pretty impressive!

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
