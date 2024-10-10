Apple October event: Insights and what’s coming

Excited for the Apple October event? Take a peek below to see what new products might be on the way!

Get the scoop on new Macs, iPads & Apple Intelligence

Apple’s iPhone 16 launch event in September was filled with exciting new gadgets, but it seems they’re not done yet! Rumors are swirling about an Apple October event, where the company is expected to unveil even more new and updated products. This shift from their usual yearly upgrade cycle could mean we’ll see releases happening more frequently. We might finally say goodbye to those frustrating delays!

So, what can we expect at this upcoming event? And when exactly is it happening? I’ve put together this handy guide to keep you in the loop and ready for all the exciting announcements. Check it out to see what’s coming your way!

When is Apple’s October event 2024?

Apple has been hosting October launch events for quite a while now, and we’ve already caught wind of some leaks this year. However, it’s worth noting that there weren’t any events in October 2019 or 2022. Considering past schedules, I’d guess that the most likely dates for this year’s event are either October 14 or 15.

What to expect from the Apple October event?

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is gearing up to announce several products by the end of October. The plan is to have at least some of these available on Friday, November 1. Let’s dive into what Gurman anticipates we might see!

New MacBook Pros

We can look forward to a budget-friendly 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip (code-named J604) and high-end versions in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes (J614 and J616).

Russian YouTuber Wylsacom just gave us a sneak peek at the 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the much-anticipated M4 chip. The video shows off some cool upgrades, like a 10-core CPU and GPU (up from the M3’s 8 cores). There’s also a third Thunderbolt 4 port and 16GB of RAM in the base model for smoother performance and better connectivity. For more details, check out my article on the latest M4 MacBook Pro leaks!

Revamped Mac mini

The new Mac mini (J773) will come in M4 and M4 Pro chip configurations. Gurman mentions that this will be the first major redesign since 2010 when Steve Jobs introduced the mini.

It’s going to be much smaller, almost like the size of an Apple TV! Even though the new design is more compact, it could end up being taller than the current version, which stands at around 1.4 inches. The updated model will still keep its classic aluminum body.

Refreshed iMac

The upcoming larger-screened ‌iMac‌ might follow the sleek design of the 24-inch ‌iMac‌, Pro Display XDR, and Studio Display. Rumors hint at black bezels, and if it resembles the Pro Display XDR, we could see thinner bezels and a reduced bottom chin for a cleaner look.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggests this ‌iMac‌ will feature a 32-inch display, matching the size of the Pro Display XDR.

The iPad mini (J410) is getting a refresh too. I really like the design of the iPad Mini 6—it’s got that premium feel. Plus, the magnetic edge for the Apple Pencil is super handy for note-taking.

Some people might want a bigger redesign or even a foldable version (but that’s not happening this year). Personally, I’m cool with the current look. The size should stay about the same at 7.7 x 5.3 x 0.25 inches. And, unless they bump up the battery, the weight will likely stay around 0.65 pounds.

I have plenty of hopes for the next iPad mini, even if they probably won’t come true. My biggest question, though, is whether it’ll feature the A18 or stick with the A16. Is Apple really about to announce a new device that can’t run Apple Intelligence?

Apple Intelligence presentation

Apple have been pretty upfront about releasing Apple Intelligence this month, but now, Gurman has confirmed that it will arrive on October 28. So, if you’re one of those folks who just snagged a new iPhone, you’ll need to hang tight for a few more weeks to access all the buzzworthy features.

The company’s taking its sweet time to make sure everything runs smoothly. They want to squash any major bugs and ensure their AI cloud servers can handle the new traffic that comes with these updates. It’s all about delivering a solid experience when the rollout finally happens!

Future Apple products

Gurman is predicting that Apple will kick off 2025 with a bunch of new devices in the first half of the year, including:

Upgraded AirTag : A fresh take on the item finder accessory (B589).

: A fresh take on the item finder accessory (B589). New MacBook Airs : 13-inch and 15-inch models powered by the M4 chip (J613 and J615).

: 13-inch and 15-inch models powered by the M4 chip (J613 and J615). Revamped iPhone SE : Get ready for the updated version (V59).

: Get ready for the updated version (V59). Refreshed iPad Airs : New 11-inch and 13-inch models (J607 and J637).

: New 11-inch and 13-inch models (J607 and J637). New Magic Keyboards: Designed for the updated iPad Air lineup (R307 and R308).

Instead of dropping an Ultra 3 watch this year, Apple just rolled out a sleek new black color option for the Ultra 2. They also left the Apple Watch SE untouched, keeping it as their budget-friendly choice. This shift really shines a spotlight on the flagship Series 10 watch, which comes with a fresh design and some exciting new features.

The Ultra and SE are set to be updated in 2025, putting them on a two-year refresh schedule. This strategy seems to be a response to the slower pace of Apple’s hardware innovation, allowing them to gather two years’ worth of features for a bigger launch.

On the Mac side, new versions of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro with M4 chips are in the works, but they might take a while to hit the market. Gurman suggests we could see the Mac Studio around the middle of next year. Meanwhile, the Mac Pro will likely launch in the second half of 2025. What’s more, we can expect the iPhone 17 lineup and new Apple Watches to arrive in late 2025, along with M5 Macs.

Parting thoughts

I’m really looking forward to the Apple October event! With all the buzz going around, it seems like we’re in for some fantastic new products. I can’t wait to see what the M4 Mac Mini and iMac have in store!

Keep an eye on those rumored dates, and make sure to check out Gadget Flow’s catalog of the latest Apple products to stay updated on everything new and exciting!