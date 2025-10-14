M5 MacBook Pro leaks suggest Apple isn’t waiting for 2026 after all

By Grigor Baklajyan on Oct 14, 2025, 2:11 pm EDT under Tech News,

I just caught wind of the latest M5 MacBook Pro leaks, and Apple might drop a new 14-inch model any moment. I can’t wait to find out more.

M5 MacBook Pro leaks suggest Apple isn’t waiting for 2026 after all
Image Credit: Apple

Apple’s big October product drop is almost here. With the iPhone 17 line, iPhone Air, AirPods Pro 3, and new watches already out, Apple is shifting focus to the rest of its fall lineup. In my latest article on Apple products coming in 2025, I talked about the M5 iPad Pro and the Vision Pro possibly showing up soon. But here’s a twist—Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman just revealed that Apple might release a new MacBook Pro. Yep, Apple isn’t waiting around, and the M5 MacBook Pro leaks hint a fresh business-focused Mac could appear any moment.

So, what could Apple bring with this new MacBook Pro? From expected launch timing to rumored features, here’s the scoop on the M5 MacBook Pro.

M5 MacBook Pro release date

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 chip
Apple MacBook Pro with M4 chip / Image Credit: Weston Martin, Amazon

Looking at Apple’s past October events, they usually drop new products either around mid-month or at the very end. Over the last 5 years, Apple held events on October 13th, 18th, and 30th. So, my best guess? The October event will happen between the 14th and 17th. Gurman thinks a new MacBook Pro could appear this week, too, since stores are running low on base M4 Pros.

As for the new MacBooks, the M5 Pro and M5 Max models won’t arrive until 2026. But the basic M5 chip is already in the new iPad (remember Russian YouTubers unboxing the M5 iPad Pro?), which means the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro can hit shelves soon.

M5 MacBook Pro features

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 chip
Apple MacBook Pro with M4 chip / Image Credit: The Happy Lad, Amazon

On October 7, Max Tech’s Vadim Yuryev said the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBooks will use a fresh chip setup with separate CPU and GPU blocks. That design lets users mix different core counts—like pairing a top GPU with a basic CPU. The standard M5 chip won’t get this upgrade, which explains why the Pro and Max versions won’t show up until 2026.

On the bright side, the M5 MacBook Pro might bring Wi-Fi 7 support. Apple could also add the N1 chip from the iPhone 17 lineup. That chip brings Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and upgrades to Personal Hotspot and AirDrop. Just keep in mind, you’ll need a router and internet plan that actually take advantage of Wi-Fi 7 to see a difference.

Parting thoughts

So yeah, Apple is about to drop new products, probably online instead of at a big event. We’ll get the M5 iPad Pro, a Vision Pro with a faster chip and better strap, and now the base 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro.

For me, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the entry-level M5 chip feels more like a minor refresh than a major upgrade. The Wi-Fi 7 and N1 chip might help a bit, but most people won’t notice much. The real heavy-lifting improvements will come with the M5 Pro and Max models next year.

Tech News

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Garmin Venu 3 vs Vivoactive 5: My Real World Comparison
Wearable Tech
By Lauren Wadowsky
Garmin Venu 3 vs Vivoactive 5: My Real World Comparison
It might not feel like it yet, but trust me, the holidays are right around the corner. And if you’re eyeing a Garmin smartwatch for yourself or a loved one, you’re definitely not alone. That’s why I’m comparing two of..
17 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
17 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 am. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
These are 2025’s Best Gaming Laptops—and Yes, I have Opinions
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
These are 2025’s Best Gaming Laptops—and Yes, I have Opinions
Back in my college days, a gaming laptop meant a heavy black rectangle with fans that sounded like a jet engine. Well, the best gaming laptops have come a long way in 2025. That take-off sound is gone—replaced by state-of-the-art..
Humbirdy AI Bird Feeder Review: Finally, a Gadget That Makes Birds My Roommates
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Humbirdy AI Bird Feeder Review: Finally, a Gadget That Makes Birds My Roommates
Birdwatching the old-fashioned way can be a struggle. You squint at a fast-moving blur through binoculars, fumble for your phone camera, and end up with a blurry dot that might be a sparrow… or a leaf. Most of us just..
Boss Laser Review: How a Sanford Company Built Its Reputation on Customer Feedback
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Boss Laser Review: How a Sanford Company Built Its Reputation on Customer Feedback
Walk into Boss Laser’s Experience Center in Sanford, Florida, and you’ll likely hear the hum of machines as staff demonstrate their precision cutting and engraving capabilities. Visitors range from hobbyists starting their first side business to representatives from aerospace companies..

Popular Blog Posts

Prime Day Deals Last Minute: The Clock’s Ticking on These 60% off (or more) Steals
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Prime Day Deals Last Minute: The Clock’s Ticking on These 60% off (or more) Steals
The early bird doesn’t always catch the worm, especially when it comes to Prime Day Deals last minute. Today’s the final day of October Prime Day sales, and that’s exactly when some of the deepest discounts drop. If you’ve been..
Amazon’s Prime Day laptop deals: My 9 favorites for Windows and Mac users
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
Amazon’s Prime Day laptop deals: My 9 favorites for Windows and Mac users
Amazon’s October Prime Day runs from October 7 to 8, but I couldn’t resist checking out the best deals that make your digital life better. Laptops often top $2,000, so October offers a perfect chance to grab your favorite model..
Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs. Garmin fēnix 8 Pro MicroLED: Bright screens, big prices, zero regrets (maybe)
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs. Garmin fēnix 8 Pro MicroLED: Bright screens, big prices, zero regrets (maybe)
Apple and Garmin dropped the latest versions of their top smartwatches. Garmin’s fēnix 8 Pro MicroLED stands out with a screen brighter than any other watch and features that keep you connected even off the grid. Apple’s Ultra 3 pushes..
Apple Watch SE 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy FE vs. Fitbit Inspire 3: Good enough to buy, not enough to brag about
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple Watch SE 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy FE vs. Fitbit Inspire 3: Good enough to buy, not enough to brag about
Everybody loves a good deal. That’s why budget smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy FE and Fitbit Inspire 3 exist. They skip the fancy extras of premium models but leave more money in your pocket.  Now that Apple’s Watch SE 3..
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Which new foldable wins your wallet?
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Which new foldable wins your wallet?
Google just dropped its new Pixel lineup, offering options for all kinds of users with the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. But the real showstopper is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google’s direct rival to..

You Might Also Like

RedMagic 10S Pro Review: It’s Half the Price of an ROG Phone, and Nearly as Good
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky
RedMagic 10S Pro Review: It’s Half the Price of an ROG Phone, and Nearly as Good
Most people wouldn’t guess it, but I’m a mom by day and a gamer by night. Yes, once the kids head to bed, you’ll find me curled up on the sofa, deep in Cyberpunk 2077 on my Switch 2. I..
Teleport Ride Batch 2 Review: The Self-Charging eBike I Didn’t Know I Needed 
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky
Teleport Ride Batch 2 Review: The Self-Charging eBike I Didn’t Know I Needed 
I’ve tried plenty of eBikes over the years, and most of them do their job, getting you from A to B with decent battery life and range. But it’s not often one surprises me with a feature that actually feels..
17 hot Prime Day tech sales you don’t want to sleep on in 2025 
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
17 hot Prime Day tech sales you don’t want to sleep on in 2025 
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is back. The event officially runs October 7-8 (though some discounts carry over), with Amazon offering deals on everything from smartphones and e-readers to laptops and smart home devices. I’ve scoured the web to find..
Prime Big Deals Day 2025: Save Up to $700 on Waterdrop Filters
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Prime Big Deals Day 2025: Save Up to $700 on Waterdrop Filters
Forget basic pitchers and clunky filters — Waterdrop is about pure, safe, and great-tasting water on demand. Whether you’re a renter looking for a quick countertop fix, a parent mixing formula at 2 AM, or someone who just wants to sip cocoa..
12 Prime Day tablet deals: Galaxy, iPad, Fire, OnePlus, and Wacom for productivity and fun at every budget
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
12 Prime Day tablet deals: Galaxy, iPad, Fire, OnePlus, and Wacom for productivity and fun at every budget
High-end tablets with fast processors and stunning OLED displays often go above $1,000, while $100-something models handle simple browsing or reading. Picking the right one can be confusing, but Amazon’s Prime Day tablet deals make it easier by highlighting the..
10 Prime Day Apple deals on AirTags, Watches, iPads, MacBooks, and iMacs
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
10 Prime Day Apple deals on AirTags, Watches, iPads, MacBooks, and iMacs
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2025 runs from October 7-8. Apple is cutting prices on several products, with AirTags up to 34% off. I got my M3 MacBook Air during Prime Day Apple deals in 2024, so now is a..