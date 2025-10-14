M5 MacBook Pro leaks suggest Apple isn’t waiting for 2026 after all

Grigor Baklajyan on under Tech News , Byunder

I just caught wind of the latest M5 MacBook Pro leaks, and Apple might drop a new 14-inch model any moment. I can’t wait to find out more.

Image Credit: Apple

Apple’s big October product drop is almost here. With the iPhone 17 line, iPhone Air, AirPods Pro 3, and new watches already out, Apple is shifting focus to the rest of its fall lineup. In my latest article on Apple products coming in 2025, I talked about the M5 iPad Pro and the Vision Pro possibly showing up soon. But here’s a twist—Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman just revealed that Apple might release a new MacBook Pro. Yep, Apple isn’t waiting around, and the M5 MacBook Pro leaks hint a fresh business-focused Mac could appear any moment.

So, what could Apple bring with this new MacBook Pro? From expected launch timing to rumored features, here’s the scoop on the M5 MacBook Pro.

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 chip / Image Credit: Weston Martin, Amazon

Looking at Apple’s past October events, they usually drop new products either around mid-month or at the very end. Over the last 5 years, Apple held events on October 13th, 18th, and 30th. So, my best guess? The October event will happen between the 14th and 17th. Gurman thinks a new MacBook Pro could appear this week, too, since stores are running low on base M4 Pros.

As for the new MacBooks, the M5 Pro and M5 Max models won’t arrive until 2026. But the basic M5 chip is already in the new iPad (remember Russian YouTubers unboxing the M5 iPad Pro?), which means the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro can hit shelves soon.

M5 MacBook Pro features

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 chip / Image Credit: The Happy Lad, Amazon

On October 7, Max Tech’s Vadim Yuryev said the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBooks will use a fresh chip setup with separate CPU and GPU blocks. That design lets users mix different core counts—like pairing a top GPU with a basic CPU. The standard M5 chip won’t get this upgrade, which explains why the Pro and Max versions won’t show up until 2026.

On the bright side, the M5 MacBook Pro might bring Wi-Fi 7 support. Apple could also add the N1 chip from the iPhone 17 lineup. That chip brings Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and upgrades to Personal Hotspot and AirDrop. Just keep in mind, you’ll need a router and internet plan that actually take advantage of Wi-Fi 7 to see a difference.

Parting thoughts

So yeah, Apple is about to drop new products, probably online instead of at a big event. We’ll get the M5 iPad Pro, a Vision Pro with a faster chip and better strap, and now the base 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro.

For me, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the entry-level M5 chip feels more like a minor refresh than a major upgrade. The Wi-Fi 7 and N1 chip might help a bit, but most people won’t notice much. The real heavy-lifting improvements will come with the M5 Pro and Max models next year.