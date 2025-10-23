Touch screen OLED MacBook Pro leaks: Bright screen, no notch, and my dream upgrade

OLED and no notch could make working outdoors much easier. I’m ready for it.

Steve Jobs once slammed touch screens on laptops, calling them “ergonomically terrible.” Apple also worried a touch Mac could eat into iPad sales. But between June 2024 and June 2025, iPad sales dropped while Macs kept getting hotter. Now it makes sense to boost the Mac even more. Touch screen OLED MacBook Pro leaks hint Apple is finally catching up with the rest of the laptop world, which embraced touch years ago.

And OLED? Don’t get me started. People use laptops outdoors more than ever. On a bright afternoon, my MacBook struggles even in the shade. OLED fixes that and adds lightning-fast response times in FPS games, which is just awesome.

Design

The touch screen OLED MacBook Pro keeps a full trackpad and keyboard, just like PC makers such as Dell, Acer, and Lenovo do. That means you don’t have to use the touch display if you don’t want to.

The display gets a cleanup, too. Apple is ditching the “notch” on the upcoming MacBook Pro, the little cutout at the top for the camera. Instead, they’ll use a hole-punch design that leaves space around the sensor for the screen.

My current MacBook has always bugged me with that notch. In full-screen apps, it disrupted the layout, and the stretched menu bar never sat right. I even changed the resolution just to hide it, so honestly, saying goodbye to the notch feels like a long-overdue fix.

Apple also upgraded the hinge and screen setup so the display won’t bounce or shift when you touch it. On many touch laptops, the hinges need to handle 360-degree angles, and trying to draw or tap on a wobbly screen turns frustrating fast. Hinges that creak or a lid that feels like it’ll snap off every time you lift it? No thanks. Aluminum laptops usually hold up best, so I’m hoping Apple sticks to the top standards here.

Display

The touch screen MacBook Pros come with OLED displays, the same tech iPhones and iPad Pros use, according to Mark Gurman. Apple puts a high-end, thin screen in a Mac for the first time.

The Cupertino company might go with something similar to the dual OLED panels on iPad Pros, which get quite bright. For context, the iPad Pro with M5 hits 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness for SDR and HDR, and 1,600 nits at peak HDR.

OLED also reacts faster than IPS, which makes it a great fit for FPS games. Choosing the right Mac comes down to priorities and budget. Personally, I wouldn’t pick anything but OLED if the price goes over $1,500.

Performance

Back in May, Gurman said Apple’s silicon team is developing new chips for future devices, including smart glasses, more powerful Macs, and AI servers. The upcoming MacBook Pros, called K114 and K116, will feature thinner, lighter frames and M6 chips.

From what I’ve read, unless you’re a creative professional or an engineer who works in tablet mode, touch functionality doesn’t add much. Many people go years without using it at all. But when it comes to the OLED display, I’m crossing my fingers for an amazing experience.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts the OLED MacBook Pro will enter full production by the end of 2026. Mark Gurman expects a launch in late 2026 or early 2027, citing insider sources, and notes it could cost a few hundred dollars more than current models due to the pricier components. For context, Lenovo’s 2025 Yoga 9i 2-in-1 with 1 TB of storage and 32 GB of RAM sells for $1,650.

Parting thoughts

For years, Apple insisted touch screens didn’t belong on Macs, pushing users toward iPads instead. Now, the touch screen OLED MacBook Pro looks ready to prove otherwise. With OLED and a responsive display, the Mac can handle bright outdoor light and fast action in games without struggle. It also makes creative work and navigation feel more natural. For me, it represents the upgrade the Mac lineup has needed for a long time.