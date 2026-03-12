M5 MacBook Air vs. M4 MacBook Air: I know the upgrade isn’t essential—but it tempts me

MacBook Air with M5 / Image Credit: Apple

Apple just dropped the MacBook Air with M5, bringing a faster chip, double the storage, quicker SSD speeds, and… a higher starting price. In my M5 MacBook Air vs. M4 MacBook Air breakdown, the improvements show up in performance and storage, though the design feels very familiar.

Like many hardware companies, Apple faces rising memory-chip costs. Suppliers focus on high-paying AI data centers over consumer products. But don’t let the higher price scare you. But don’t let the higher price scare you. Depending on how you use your laptop, you might end up glad you spent a little extra.

Design and Display

Image Credit: Apple Apple MacBook Air with M5 Significant upgrades in processing, storage, and wireless technology Preorder it for $ 1099.00

In terms of design and display, the M5 MacBook Air sticks to the formula Apple perfected with the M4. You still get a thin, light, and durable aluminum body that feels premium in hand, and the Liquid Retina display keeps colors vibrant and crisp. Both 13- and 15-inch models come in sky blue, midnight, starlight, and silver. In other words, if you liked the look and feel of the M4 MacBook Air, you won’t be surprised by the M5.

Some users have made the notch a sticking point, and it remains on the M5. A few people I know consider it the one feature that holds them back from upgrading. Personally, I don’t find it distracting in day-to-day use. The screen still offers plenty of usable space, and the notch doesn’t interfere with apps or full-screen work for me, though I get why some people see it differently. Apple didn’t reinvent the design, but if you appreciate consistency and a lightweight build, the M5 keeps the winning formula intact.

Performance

The M5 chip is the headline here. It gives roughly a 20% bump in CPU performance compared with the M4, and GPU performance jumps around 30%. On top of that, Apple added neural accelerators, which boost AI-based workloads up to four times faster. If you use apps that rely on machine learning or AI tools, this will feel like a solid upgrade.

For heavy-duty tasks like video editing, gaming, 3D rendering, local AI projects, or handling large photo batches, the M5 MacBook Pro still holds the advantage. Its slightly thicker chassis allows an internal fan to cool the chip during extended work sessions. The MacBook Air, being fanless, can handle bursts of work impressively, but if you push it hard for long periods, it can’t match the sustained performance of the Pro.

Unified memory and storage

From my perspective, the most noticeable improvement for the Air is the storage bump. The base M5 starts at 512 GB instead of 256 GB. For a long time, I criticized Apple for pushing customers toward higher-priced models or subscriptions on iCloud, which guarantees extra revenue for them. Doubling the base storage addresses that issue.

Unified memory remains unchanged from the M4. Both M4 and M5 MacBook Airs start at 16 GB and can be configured up to 32 GB. That’s enough for multitasking, photo and video editing, and running multiple apps without slowdown.

For those who need it, the M5 can be configured up to 4 TB. That’s huge if you work on big projects, store high-end games locally, or just want plenty of breathing room for files. In my view, most people won’t need that much, and 512 GB should cover standard workloads and entertainment. If you plan to splurge, put money into RAM first. That’s something you can’t upgrade later. Storage can always be supplemented with an external SSD or HDD, but insufficient RAM will show its limitations immediately, especially if you multitask heavily.

Connectivity

MacBook Air with M4 / Image Credit: Apple

Both the M4 and M5 MacBook Airs include two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, and MagSafe for charging. The big connectivity news in the M5 is Wi-Fi 7. This is a massive jump from Wi-Fi 6E. For anyone who streams, games, or relies on online tools, network instability can ruin the experience. Wi-Fi 7 aims to fix that by offering three-band operation—2.4, 5, and 6 GHz—and it incorporates advanced technologies like 320 MHz wide channels and 4096-QAM. Speeds up to 40 Gbps are theoretically possible. I, for one, can’t wait for the day when wireless connections feel as stable, or even more reliable, than wired Ethernet.

With Wi-Fi 7, the M5 MacBook Air seems to me more future-proof, especially as more apps and cloud services demand faster and more consistent connections. Even if your internet plan isn’t the fastest, Wi-Fi 7 will allow multiple devices to run smoothly without as much interference. For digital nomads, gamers, and anyone who works from home, this could be a very noticeable improvement.

Battery and charging

Battery life remains impressive. In Tom’s Guide tests, the M4 MacBook Air lasted almost 15 hours of continuous web surfing at 150 nits of brightness. Apple claims up to 18 hours for the M3, M4, and M5 MacBook Airs, though real-world results will vary depending on what you’re doing. Light browsing, productivity apps, and video streaming should get most users through the day without needing a charge.

Apple also upgraded the charger. The M4 included a 30 W USB-C adapter, while the M5 comes with a 40 W Dynamic Power Adapter that can push up to 60 W. Dynamic Charging, Apple’s version of PPS (programmable power supply), adjusts how much power flows at any moment. It can output 5-10 W at one point, jump to 20 W, and spike to 60 W when the laptop demands more. This means faster charging for heavy workloads without overheating the battery or reducing efficiency over time.

Price

The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air now starts at $1,099, up from $999. The 15-inch model starts at $1,299, up from $1,199. That’s a $100 increase over the M4 Air’s base price. However, if you compare the 512 GB version of the M4, Apple actually lowered the price by $100. The takeaway is that the M5 offers more storage and performance without drastically changing the relative cost for those who need higher configurations.

Verdict

Image Credit: Apple Apple MacBook Air with M5 Significant upgrades in processing, storage, and wireless technology Preorder it for $ 1099.00

If you already own an M4 MacBook Air, the M5 isn’t essential. I always say that Apple’s laptops can last a decade with proper care. The M5 is appealing if you want extra storage, improved performance, or Wi-Fi 7 for more robust connectivity.

For new buyers, the choice depends on your storage needs. If 256 GB works for you, the M4 is still a solid option. But if you want 512 GB, the M5 is the obvious choice. 256 GB can fill up fast once you add apps, files, and multimedia, especially over the long term. External drives can help, but having to keep one plugged in all the time isn’t ideal.

Looking ahead, Apple has more updates planned for 2026, including the first touch-screen MacBook Pro later in the year. For anyone following Apple closely, it’s shaping up to be a big year. Keep an eye on my Gadget Flow coverage for the latest scoops on Apple’s upcoming releases and plans throughout 2026.

Related: iPhone 18 leaks: Pro Max to get variable aperture cameras, Dynamic Island shrinks