Apple Mac mini 2024 leaks: 5 Rumors you need to know

Lauren Wadowsky on under Tech News , Byunder

Apple’s latest Mac mini leak has tech fans buzzing, with hints of a major redesign and five USB-C ports! Get ready for more power, a sleeker design, and a whole lot of possibilities.

Apple Mac mini 2024, imagined / Image Credits: MacRumors

Apple may have just dropped some juicy hints about the 2024 Mac mini. If true, they could be the biggest redesign of the device in over a decade. MacRumors’ contributor Aron Perris discovered a key change in Apple’s software that points to a sleeker design—with 5 USB-C ports!

Related: iOS 18 release is today: Here’s what to expect

Why is this a big deal? Well, the last major overhaul of the Mac mini was back in 2010, under the Steve Jobs era—so it’s definitely been a minute. If you don’t own a Mac mini, the current M2 model is blazingly fast—and costs just $599. It’s a Mac computer without the flashy design—perfect for those who just need raw power.

So, what details have been leaked about the new Mac mini so far? As you know, the world of tech rumors is dizzying; full of hints and speculation. I’ve sifted through the noise and am highlighting the latest, most reliable information we have about the new Mac mini, so far.

The new Mac mini will be smaller / Image Credits: MacRumors

1. A 5-port Mac mini

Monday’s discovery aligns with an earlier report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who said that the new Mac mini would have 5 USB-C ports, with two located on the front.

Meanwhile, Gunman says that users can also expect to say goodbye to the 2023 Mac mini’s USB-A connectors. It’s not hugely surprising, as Apple is known for discarding ports for size and efficiency’s sake.

What this means for you is a smaller, more streamlined design that connects to the most modern peripherals. More about the size in the next section.

2. A smaller, Apple TV-sized design

Bigger isn’t always better, especially when it comes to desk tech. We all want a clearer workspace with minimal stuff that has to be there. And that’s where the new Mac mini may shine.

With the elimination of the USB-A ports, the Mac mini is said to be nearly the size of an Apple TV, though slightly taller than the current model, which measures 1.4″. An Apple TV-sized Mac mini would certainly save some table space and, at the very least, make workspaces more pleasing to the eye.

Apple Mac mini with M2 Chip

3. Powered by M4 and M4 Pro chips

What about power? According to Gurman, Apple is preparing two Mac mini versions—one with the M4 chip, and the other with the M4 Pro chip. At the same time, Apple is also upgradeing the iMac Desktop and MacBook Pro with M4 chips.

Why the upgrade? The M4 Silicon is poised to run Apple’s new AI features, Apple Intelligence. So, your 2024 Mac mini could offer advanced writing tools like rewriting, proofreading, summarization and, I’d guess, much, much more.

At this point, a 2024 Mac mini release date is still under speculation. But, all the channels point to a release during an Apple event rumored for October. Last year, Apple hosted an event on October 30, so a date in that ballpark is likely.

If you’re thinking the new Mac mini might be the desktop companion for you, I’d suggest marking your calendar. A release ahead of the 2024 holiday shopping season would make sense.

5. M4 Mac mini price

The M2 Mac mini is popular due to its ample power but relatively low price ($599). To put that into perspective, the entry-level 24-inch iMac currently costs $1,299. If bells and whistles aren’t important to you, you could pair the M2 Mac mini with a decent, maybe even larger, monitor to harness the premium computing power at a fraction of the cost.

While there’s nothing official about the new Mac mini’s price, rumors have circulated that the standard M4 version may start at $599, like the current model. This would satisfy price-conscious consumers. Meanwhile, the Mac mini M4 Pro could cost $799, a sizeable price hike for a potentially significant gain in processing power.

But these are just conjectures; ultimately, we’ll have to wait for the product release to know the final price!

Could the 2024 Mac mini be for you?

If you’re in the market for a compact, powerful computer that won’t break the bank, the new Mac mini might be the perfect fit.

With its rumored sleek, Apple TV-sized design and boosted performance from the M4 and M4 Pro chips, it’s set to be a multitasking powerhouse. The addition of five USB-C ports means you’ll have even more connectivity options for your peripherals.

Plus, if the price stays around $599, you’re getting a top-tier Mac experience without paying for the extras you might not need. Keep an eye out for Apple’s October event—it could be the right time to snag this redesigned beauty!