Apple Peek Performance Event: New iPhone SE, iPad Air 5, Mac Studio, and more

By Mark Gulino on Mar 8, 2022, 2:37 pm EST under Tech News,

Apple is announcing some powerful new products today during its Apple Peek Performance Event. From the iPhone SE and iPad Air 5 to a wildly impressive new processing chip and the Mac Studio computer, you won't want to miss this one. There are some sharp new products you're sure to love. Read on to find out more!

Apple’s new Mac Studio and Mac Studio display

Today is the Apple Peek Performance Event and Apple is announcing new products and more! We’re always excited to see what new tech and gadgets are around the corner and this early in the year, there’s a whole lot worth looking forward to. So what exactly does Apple have in store for fans and consumers? Let’s take a look together, shall we? Here we go!

Official Apple Peek Performance Image

Apple TV+ and Friday Night Baseball

Apple kicks off the event highlighting its Apple TV+ service and the many hit shows and films it’s showcased since its inception. Many have not only been successful but also been nominated for Academy Awards (among others). Apple’s newest Apple TV announcement is that it will now offer Friday Night Baseball.

Official Apple Event video

New iPhone 13 colors Green and Alpine Green

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro were released with their own line of great colors. Now they’re receiving 2 brand new colors: Green and Alpine Green. If you haven’t had a chance to buy an iPhone 13 and are looking to in the near future, you’ll now have a few more choices.

The new colors will be available for pre-order Friday and will be available on March 18.

New Green and Alpine Green colors on right

New iPhone SE with A15 Bionic chip

Apple is releasing a new iPhone SE with the A15 Bionic chip–the same available in the iPhone 13. This improves processing to a far greater level than its predecessors. It will also be using the same glass as the 13’s along with IPX7 dust and water resistance. 5G and a 12 MP camera. Tons of Apple’s latest camera tech like color and image enhancement will be included as well. There’s also better battery life too.

The iPhone SE will be available to order on March 18 for $429.

New Apple iPhone SE

New iPad Air 5 with M1 chip

The iPad Air 5 will up the iPad game with the recent Apple M1 chip (the same featured in the iPad Pro). That’s 60% faster and 2x better graphics processing. There will also be a new 12 MP camera and ultra-fast 5G wireless capabilities. Even the USB-C port will be twice as fast. They’ll still be compatible with the existing Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories, plus many of Apple’s favorite iPad apps will be enhanced as well. There is a myriad of colors that will be available.

You can pre-order Friday for a March 18 release date for $599.

New Apple iPad Air 5

New Apple M1 Ultra chip

The M1 Ultra will be even more advanced than previous chips, enhancing performance with ultra-fusion architecture. It can connect more than 10K signals and 2.5 TB/s of bandwidth between dies. Memory bandwidth is more than 8x better than PC chips with 800 GB/s. There’s also a 20-core CPU along with a 64-core GPU. Neural engines are supported with 32-cores. Overall, the chip will be wildly more improved, not just over Apple’s existing technology, but its competitors as well. This will be a big deal for anyone working with high-demanding software and processes.

New Apple M1 Ultra chip

Apple Mac Studio computer

Mac Studio is a new Mac computer with a 7.7-inch (each side) by 3.7-inch (tall) design. There are a plethora of ports available, from TB4 and 10 GB ethernet ports to HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, and headphone jack ports. Two internal fans keep things cool while 16-core Xeon Mac Pro is 50% faster than the Mac Pro. It’s even up to 80% faster than the Mac Pro in GPU processing. It will feature up to 8 TB of storage and is capable of as many as 18 streams of 8K ProRes 422 video. Apple gave all kinds of visual examples to demonstrate the performance power of the new Mac Studio.

The Studio Display will be available to pre-order today and will release on March 18 starting at $1,999.

New Apple Mac Studio computer (rear)

Apple Studio Display

Apple’s Studio Display will feature an “all-screen display” with ProDisplay XDR. It’s a 27-inch 5K Retina screen with 218 pixels per inch, along with 500 nits of brightness and True Tone technology. There’s even an A13 Bionic chip and a 12 MP camera plus a 6-speaker, 4-woofer, and 2-tweeter sound system. It will include support for spatial audio as well as a special new stand accessory. New black options will be available for the Magic Keyboard, trackpad, and mouse.

The Studio Display will be available to pre-order today and will release on March 18 for $1,599.

New Apple Mac Studio Display

Lots of exciting new products on the horizon

Well, that wraps it up for the Apple Peek Performance Event. As you can see, there are lots of exciting new products coming in the next few weeks we can look forward to. From the Apple Mac Studio and Display to the M1 Ultra chip and iPad Air 5, it’s certainly a great day for Apple fans. We’ll keep you posted as more news arrives.

What do you think of the new products announced today? Let us know in the comments below!

