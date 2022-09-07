Maintain a healthy routine with these smart health and fitness gadgets

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 7, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

From smart scales to fitness equipment, these smart health and fitness gadgets help you be the healthiest version of yourself. Check them out in the blog.

Maintain a healthy routine with these smart health and fitness gadgets
Peloton Heart Rate Monitor in use

Summer is over, and you’re likely back at work or school. So it’s a great time to embark on new goals and challenges, especially when it comes to your health and fitness. But keeping up new routines isn’t always easy, and that’s where these smart health and fitness gadgets come in.

Related: The best skin care tech gadgets with promising features

The Withings Body Comp, for one, analyzes your muscle mass, bone mass, visceral mass, and much more right in your bathroom. Such in-depth knowledge lets you know what you’re doing right and what you can work on.

Then, you can better understand how exercise and daily habits affect your health with the Vivoo urine test & app. This at-home test and app detect levels of 9 different wellness parameters like hydration, sodium, calcium, etc.

Make your health and fitness a priority this fall/winter with these smart gadgets.

1. The Fitbit Inspire 3 health and fitness smartwatch makes tracking your efforts and reaching your goals easier with its always-on color display.

Fitbit Inspire 3
Fitbit Inspire 3 on a person

Get support for your health and fitness goals this fall with the Fitbit Inspire 3 health and fitness smartwatch. It tracks your heart rate and shows you when you’re in the optimal zone. The Stress Management Score and breathing sessions help you relax.

Preorder it for $99.99 on the official website.

2. The Hydrow Wave Rower smart rowing machine uses electromagnetic drag technology to bring the rowing experience indoors.

Hydrow Wave Rower
Hydrow Wave Rower in use

Feel like you’re outdoors and on the water with the Hydrow Wave Rower smart rowing machine. Its innovative tech replicates the feeling of an actual rowboat in the water. Plus, you get access to streamed live classes.

Get it for $1,495 on the official website.

3. The Vivoo Urine test & app helps you make healthier choices with at-home urine tests that detect nutrition, hydration, and more.

Vivoo in a YouTube video

See first-hand how your body reacts to exercise and dietary changes with the Vivoo Urine test & app. This at-home urine test detects levels of magnesium, sodium, hydration, calcium, and more in your body.

Get it for $40 on the official website.

4. The AURA Strap 2 fitness wearable measures muscle, fat, water levels, and more right on your Apple Watch Series 3 and newer.

AURA Strap 2
AURA Strap 2 on a wrist

Enhance your Apple Watch Series 3 and above with the AURA Strap 2 fitness wearable. It adds fat, muscle, and hydration measurement to your Apple smartwatch, showing you where your workouts are paying off.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

5. The KoreScale Gen 2 intuitive smart scale scans your entire body and gives you 14 different health metrics, improving your routine.

KoreScale Gen 2 in a video

The KoreScale Gen 2 intuitive smart scale is pretty smart. It uses Bioelectric Impedance Analysis (BIA) to scan your entire body and give you metrics like BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, etc. Whether you want to bulk up or slim down, this gadget supports your goals.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

6. The Ultrahuman Ring smart fitness wearable shows how sleep quality can affect metabolism. It also helps you exercise more effectively.

Maintain a healthy routine with these smart health and fitness gadgets
Ultrahuman Ring on a finger

Improve your health and fitness routines with the Ultrahuman Ring smart fitness wearable. It tracks your sleep, movement, heart rate, and more. Interestingly, it has no screen. All data gets uploaded onto the companion app.

Preorder it for $299 on the official website.

7. The Mirror smart interactive home gym brings live feedback to your home gym from world-famous instructors. You can even get 1-to-1 instruction.

mirror pro
Mirror with people exercising

Train with some of the world’s best coaches right in your living room with the Mirror smart interactive home gym. This stylish mirror has over 10,000 classes on demand and shows new live classes daily, so you’ll have plenty of motivation for your new routines.

Get it for $1,495 on the official website.

8. The Withings Body Comp smart scale works with Health+ to deliver in-depth biomarker data and health goals. It also gives a complete body assessment.

Maintain a healthy routine with these smart health and fitness gadgets
Withings Body Comp in color options

Get an in-depth look at your health at home with the Withings Body Comp smart scale. It gives you a complete body assessment with body composition and cardiovascular insights. Then, an Electrodermal Activity Score assesses your general health, showing you where you need to improve.

This gadget is coming soon, and it’s priced at $205.95. Visit the official website for more information.

9. The Nurosym neuromodulation device takes care of your mental well-being with special signals that modulate the nervous system.

Maintain a healthy routine with these smart health and fitness gadgets
Nurosym in use

Want to take better care of your mental health? The Nurosym neuromodulation device sends signals to the brain’s vagus nerve, modulating the nervous system and enhancing your ability to learn, which is why it’s one of our favorite health and fitness gadgets right now.

Get it for $692.65 on the official website.

10. The Peloton Heart Rate Monitor fits comfortably around your arm and connects immediately, tracking your heart rate without fuss.

Maintain a healthy routine with these smart health and fitness gadgets
Peloton Heart Rate Monitor during a workout

Keep an eye on your ticker without hassle when you have the Peloton Heart Rate Monitor. Its optical sensors monitor your heart rate, and the 5 LEDs indicate your heart rate zone. Use it for deeper insights into your workouts.

Get it for $34 on the official website.

It’s easier to stick to new routines and improve old ones when you have smart health and fitness gadgets. Which one(s) would you love to add to your regimen? Tell us in the comment section!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive

Are you driving 2 hours to the next state for a fall getaway? Or dreading the 6-hour trip to your parents’ house for Thanksgiving? Either way, you need these car gadgets and accessories for road trips. Related: Compact EDC gadgets..
The Coin Pusher 365 fits in any room and livens any get together
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Coin Pusher 365 fits in any room and livens any get together

Boost your status as a party host with the Coin Pusher 365. This home arcade game fits in any room and holds real money, professional coins, and prizes. It’s sure to make your event a hit. Planning a birthday bash..
These kitchen gadgets shorten your breakfast prep time
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These kitchen gadgets shorten your breakfast prep time

Start your day with a glass of slow-extracted juice or a stack of hearty homemade waffles. And you’ll still leave on time with these time-saving kitchen gadgets for breakfast. They help you cook the most important meal of the day..
Best smart home gadgets that work with Matter, the new smart home standard
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart home gadgets that work with Matter, the new smart home standard

Fall 2022 is almost here. And that means the new Matter protocol should be right around the corner. To celebrate, we’re rounding up the best smart home gadgets that work with Matter. These products support either Thread or Matter—or they..
Best of IFA 2022–LG OLED Flex, Beosound Theater, and more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Best of IFA 2022–LG OLED Flex, Beosound Theater, and more

Berlin has finally opened its doors for its yearly consumer electronics show: IFA 2022. From smart home gadgets to everyday devices, this 4-day tech event will launch some amazing products this weekend. Related: Fresh VR gadgets to help you enjoy..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The most useful office gadgets and accessories to help you relax during work
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful office gadgets and accessories to help you relax during work

Work can be stressful, but at least your space helps you relax, doesn’t it? If not, it’s time to check out these office gadgets for relaxation. They’re just the remedy for when your phone won’t stop ringing and your Slack..
These AI gadgets help you save time every day
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These AI gadgets help you save time every day

No matter how you spend your day, 24 hours go quickly. Reclaim a few with these time-saving AI gadgets. From a gadget that gives you effective at-home workouts to a washer/dryer that senses fabric type, these products automate some of..
Top games of the week: Wizard Duel, Nanolith, The Necrohamster & more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Wizard Duel, Nanolith, The Necrohamster & more

Looking for new RPGs and card games? Whether you’re into zombies or sci-fi creatures, wizards, or pirates, this week’s roundup of Kickstarter games has something for every player. Let’s check them out. Elevate family game night with Wizard Duel. It’s..
Fresh VR gadgets to help you enjoy immersive games from the comfort of your couch
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Fresh VR gadgets to help you enjoy immersive games from the comfort of your couch

Looking to add new gear to your VR games? Maybe you want to feel the blast from an explosion or hear your enemies without interruption from the real world. These fresh VR gadgets should help. They immerse you in new..
Must-have iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen

Most of us cook with recipes on a device. And, if your preferred cooking tablet is an iPad, you probably want gadgets that help you use it better and keep it safe while you simmer consommé and the like. Well,..
The Novipen transforms from a mini- to full-length pen and self cleans
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Novipen transforms from a mini- to full-length pen and self cleans

Avoid ATM and point-of-sale touchscreens once and for all with the Novipen. This transformable EDC pen and stylus hangs anywhere, so it’s always at your side. Even better, it self-cleans, so you never have to worry about disinfecting it. Let’s..