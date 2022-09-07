Maintain a healthy routine with these smart health and fitness gadgets

Peloton Heart Rate Monitor in use

Summer is over, and you’re likely back at work or school. So it’s a great time to embark on new goals and challenges, especially when it comes to your health and fitness. But keeping up new routines isn’t always easy, and that’s where these smart health and fitness gadgets come in.

The Withings Body Comp, for one, analyzes your muscle mass, bone mass, visceral mass, and much more right in your bathroom. Such in-depth knowledge lets you know what you’re doing right and what you can work on.

Then, you can better understand how exercise and daily habits affect your health with the Vivoo urine test & app. This at-home test and app detect levels of 9 different wellness parameters like hydration, sodium, calcium, etc.

Make your health and fitness a priority this fall/winter with these smart gadgets.

1. The Fitbit Inspire 3 health and fitness smartwatch makes tracking your efforts and reaching your goals easier with its always-on color display.

Fitbit Inspire 3 on a person

Get support for your health and fitness goals this fall with the Fitbit Inspire 3 health and fitness smartwatch. It tracks your heart rate and shows you when you’re in the optimal zone. The Stress Management Score and breathing sessions help you relax.

Preorder it for $99.99 on the official website.

2. The Hydrow Wave Rower smart rowing machine uses electromagnetic drag technology to bring the rowing experience indoors.

Hydrow Wave Rower in use

Feel like you’re outdoors and on the water with the Hydrow Wave Rower smart rowing machine. Its innovative tech replicates the feeling of an actual rowboat in the water. Plus, you get access to streamed live classes.

Get it for $1,495 on the official website.

3. The Vivoo Urine test & app helps you make healthier choices with at-home urine tests that detect nutrition, hydration, and more.

Vivoo in a YouTube video

See first-hand how your body reacts to exercise and dietary changes with the Vivoo Urine test & app. This at-home urine test detects levels of magnesium, sodium, hydration, calcium, and more in your body.

Get it for $40 on the official website.

4. The AURA Strap 2 fitness wearable

AURA Strap 2 on a wrist

Enhance your Apple Watch Series 3 and above with the AURA Strap 2 fitness wearable. It adds fat, muscle, and hydration measurement to your Apple smartwatch, showing you where your workouts are paying off.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

5. The KoreScale Gen 2 intuitive smart scale

KoreScale Gen 2 in a video

The KoreScale Gen 2 intuitive smart scale is pretty smart. It uses Bioelectric Impedance Analysis (BIA) to scan your entire body and give you metrics like BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, etc. Whether you want to bulk up or slim down, this gadget supports your goals.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

6. The Ultrahuman Ring smart fitness wearable shows how sleep quality can affect metabolism. It also helps you exercise more effectively.

Ultrahuman Ring on a finger

Improve your health and fitness routines with the Ultrahuman Ring smart fitness wearable. It tracks your sleep, movement, heart rate, and more. Interestingly, it has no screen. All data gets uploaded onto the companion app.

Preorder it for $299 on the official website.

7. The Mirror smart interactive home gym brings live feedback to your home gym from world-famous instructors. You can even get 1-to-1 instruction.

Mirror with people exercising

Train with some of the world’s best coaches right in your living room with the Mirror smart interactive home gym. This stylish mirror has over 10,000 classes on demand and shows new live classes daily, so you’ll have plenty of motivation for your new routines.

Get it for $1,495 on the official website.

8. The Withings Body Comp smart scale works with Health+ to deliver in-depth biomarker data and health goals. It also gives a complete body assessment.

Withings Body Comp in color options

Get an in-depth look at your health at home with the Withings Body Comp smart scale. It gives you a complete body assessment with body composition and cardiovascular insights. Then, an Electrodermal Activity Score assesses your general health, showing you where you need to improve.

This gadget is coming soon, and it’s priced at $205.95. Visit the official website for more information.

9. The Nurosym neuromodulation device takes care of your mental well-being with special signals that modulate the nervous system.

Nurosym in use

Want to take better care of your mental health? The Nurosym neuromodulation device sends signals to the brain’s vagus nerve, modulating the nervous system and enhancing your ability to learn, which is why it’s one of our favorite health and fitness gadgets right now.

Get it for $692.65 on the official website.

10. The Peloton Heart Rate Monitor fits comfortably around your arm and connects immediately, tracking your heart rate without fuss.

Peloton Heart Rate Monitor during a workout

Keep an eye on your ticker without hassle when you have the Peloton Heart Rate Monitor. Its optical sensors monitor your heart rate, and the 5 LEDs indicate your heart rate zone. Use it for deeper insights into your workouts.

Get it for $34 on the official website.

It’s easier to stick to new routines and improve old ones when you have smart health and fitness gadgets. Which one(s) would you love to add to your regimen? Tell us in the comment section!

