Best health and fitness gadgets with sleep-tracking features

Want better rest? Then check out these gadgets with sleep-tracking features. From smart mattresses to fitness watches, they give you detailed sleep insights.

You know you need 7 hours or more of good-quality sleep each night. So if you toss and turn before drifting off or still feel tired after a good night’s sleep, you might these health and fitness gadgets with sleep-tracking features are worth looking at.

Detailed insights on your sleep can help you pinpoint and resolve any issues that might keep you awake—for instance, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 breaks down your sleep stages, respiration, and more.

But if you don’t want to go the smartwatch route, there are plenty of other non-wearable, comfortable sleep trackers. We love the Amazon Halo, a smart lamp that monitors your sleep from your nightstand.

Sleep better and live more healthfully with these sleep-tracking gadgets.

1. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS smartwatch series rates your sleep quality, while the Body Battery meter shows much energy you have.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS smartwatch series in use

Like the other Garmin smartwatches, Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS smartwatch series monitors your sleep and offers a sleep score. What makes it unique is its Body Battery energy monitoring. It considers your sleep quality, activity, and heart rate variability and calculates your energy level.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

2. The Fitbit Sense 2 health and fitness smartwatch helps you better understand your sleep with monthly sleep data and a Sleep Score.

Fitbit Sense 2 health and fitness smartwatch demo

Get a breakdown of your sleep and what might affect it with the Fitbit Sense 2 health and fitness smartwatch. Your Sleep Score shows you the quality of the previous night’s sleep along with your time in light, REM, and deep sleep. Then, the Sleep Profile tracks your sleep by month and offers tips for improving it.

Get it for $199.95 on the official website.

3. The Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch gives you more sleep insights than ever. See how much time you spend in each sleep stage.

Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch screen

Go beyond tracking your sleep with the Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch. This new Apple smartwatch shows you how much time you stay in the different sleep stages: REM, core, or deep sleep. It also shows you instances when you might have woken, making it one of the best gadgets with sleep-tracking features.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

4. The Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock tracks your sleep. Best of all, you don’t have to wear it and it works with Alexa.

Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock on a bedside table

Don’t want to wear a bulky smartwatch to bed? Track your sleep from your nightstand with the Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock. It uses sensors and machine learning to capture your sleep data and sends the report to your Echo Show device.

This gadget is coming soon and will cost $139.99. Learn more about it on Amazon.

5. The Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix smart cooling mattress delves into your sleep with its companion app—no wearable sensors are necessary.

Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix smart cooling mattress design

Your mattress can track your sleep when it’s the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix smart cooling mattress. The NightVision sleep monitor on the Ghost SmartBed App provides a sleep score each night, shows restless motions, sleep positions, and more.

Get it for $6,999 on the official website.

6. The Happy Ring wearable smart ring doesn’t just track your mood and stress—it monitors your sleep all night and optimizes it.

Happy Ring wearable smart ring on a table

The Happy Ring wearable smart ring helps people reduce stress and lead happier lives. And better sleep is integral to stress recovery. This comfortable wearable improves your sleep routine by monitoring sleep stages, duration, quality, regularity, and restlessness. It’s one of the best gadgets with sleep-tracking features.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $300. Read more about it on the official website.

7. The Oura Ring Gen 3 fitness ring uses research-grade sensors to track your sleep. You also get bedtime guidance and blood oxygen sensing.

Oura Ring Gen 3 fitness ring in use

While it’s a fitness ring, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is a powerful fitness tracker. Sure, it offers a Sleep Score, but it also detects your blood oxygen levels, letting you know if you have breathing difficulties. Plus, it gives you personalized guidance on when to start winding down for the night.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

8. The WHOOP 4.0 fitness and health wearable also works as a sleep coach. Use it to monitor your sleep debt, sleep cycles, and more.

WHOOP 4.0 fitness and health wearable in use

Train better and sleep smarter with the WHOOP 4.0 fitness and health wearable. Designed to enhance your training, this gadget also helps improve your sleep. Use the Sleep Coach to track your sleep patterns and debt. This product can even wake you when you’ve slept enough.

A 1-year membership (tracker included) costs $300 on the official website.

9. The Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker with Alexa tracks your sleep affordably, offering breathing data, a sleep score, and a nap feature.

Amazfit band 5 activity fitness tracker in use

Track your sleep for under $50 with the Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker with Alexa. At just $39.99, it offers standard sleep-tracking features with its Huami BioTracker TM2 PPG optical sensor. And the nap feature logs and monitors your 20-minute snoozes, which is why it’s one of the best gadgets with sleep-tracking features.

Get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

10. The Withings Sleep sleep tracking mat monitors your sleep without disturbances, thanks to its under-the-mattress setup.

Withings Sleep sleep tracking mat in use

Don’t have a smart mattress? Get the Withings Sleep sleep tracking mat. It sets up easily under your mattress, where it follows your sleep cycles, heart rate, and snoring. And, thanks to its IFTTT integration, you can use it with other gadgets to create home automation schedules.

Get it for $129.95 on the official website.

Tracking your sleep can help you get those 7–8 hours of sleep every night. And these are some of the best gadgets that can help. Do you own a sleep-tracking device you love? Let us know!

