Maktar MiniMax portable SSD review: compact power that supercharges your iPhone

By Madhurima Nag on Apr 4, 2025, 3:30 pm EDT under Product Reviews,

The Maktar MiniMax feels like the storage upgrade my iPhone has always needed. It offers serious speed, up to 2TB of space, and connects directly—no adapters, no apps, just plug and go—making it an incredibly compact and powerful way to handle 4K footage, large files, and daily backups without breaking a sweat.

Maktar MiniMax portable SSD review: compact power that supercharges your iPhone
Maktar MiniMax portable SSD in use

If you’ve ever run out of space mid-shoot, struggled to transfer massive files from your iPhone, or wished you had a plug-and-play SSD that didn’t require clunky adapters or tedious apps—yeah, same here. That’s why when I first read about MiniMax, I was instantly intrigued. A sleek, high-speed SSD designed specifically to expand your iPhone’s capabilities? Sign me up.

Maktar MiniMax portable SSD in use

Now, after digging into what it offers, I can confidently say this: MiniMax is not just a storage upgrade—it’s a game-changer for mobile creators, gamers, and anyone who’s tired of the limits of traditional drives.

Tiny Size, Massive Potential

First impressions matter, and MiniMax nails it. It’s small enough to slide into your pocket or even snap to the back of your iPhone (thanks to the MagSafe-compatible design). But despite its tiny footprint, it’s surprisingly robust—offering up to 2TB of storage with speeds that can rival some full-size SSDs. It’s like carrying a mini-server in your pocket, minus the bulk, noise, or setup fuss.

No external apps, no adapters, no weird compatibility issues. Just plug it in and go.

Maktar MiniMax portable SSD product demo

The iPhone Upgrade I Didn’t Know I Needed

As an iPhone user, I’ve gotten used to certain limitations—especially around storage and file management. Recording 4K ProRes video? That eats through internal storage faster than you can say “insufficient space.” Transferring those files? Often slow and clunky. That’s where MiniMax steps in.

It connects directly to your iPhone’s Lightning or USB-C port with zero friction. You can shoot 4K ProRes footage straight to MiniMax—no dropped frames, no lag, no panicked storage cleanups in the middle of a shoot. And when you’re done, transferring that footage to a MacBook or editing station is instant.

This thing doesn’t just expand your storage—it expands what your iPhone can actually do.

Speed That Keeps Up

MiniMax runs on USB 3.2 Gen 2, offering up to 1,050MB/s read and 1,000MB/s write speeds. Translation? You can move huge files—4K videos, game backups, raw photos—in seconds, not minutes.

Where other portable SSDs throttle after extended transfers, MiniMax stays cool and steady thanks to its internal RGB cooling fan. And no, the fan isn’t just for show. It quietly keeps things at optimal temperature (25.6 dB, which is whisper quiet), so you don’t lose speed just when you need it most.

The RGB lighting? A bonus. It adds a nice visual flair without going overboard.

Maktar MiniMax portable SSD with RGB lighting

Real-Time Control and Insights

One of my favorite features is the built-in LCD display. It gives you live stats—transfer speeds, power draw, remaining storage. It’s one of those things you don’t realize you need until you have it. No more wondering if a file is still transferring or how much space you’ve got left. It’s all right there, in real time.

This kind of feedback is something you usually only see in much more expensive pro-grade gear, and it’s seriously helpful.

Perfect Fit for Creators, Gamers, and Professionals

If you work in content creation, MiniMax is basically your new best friend. Capture footage. Edit on the fly. Keep every project at your fingertips—without bogging down your phone or laptop’s internal drive.

But it’s not just for creatives. Gamers, listen up: MiniMax supports installation and direct play on next-gen consoles like Steam Deck, PS5, and Xbox. Load times are noticeably faster, and with 2TB on board, you can keep more games ready to play—without sacrificing your favorites for space.

Maktar MiniMax portable SSD – perfect for gamers and professionals

Even if your workflow is just regular productivity—moving big files between clients, backing up documents, transferring high-res images—MiniMax handles it all without blinking.

Seamless Versatility Across Devices

One of MiniMax’s biggest selling points is how easy it is to use across different devices. iPhone? Check. iPad? Absolutely. MacBook? Seamless. Android phone? Sure thing. Steam Deck, PS5, even a console or tablet? Yep.

And here’s the kicker: you don’t need an app for any of it.

Just plug in using the included USB-C cables or Lightning adapter, and you’re off to the races. This plug-and-play functionality makes it feel effortless, which—let’s be honest—isn’t always the case with external storage.

Plus, that extra USB-C port on MiniMax? It’s there for accessories. So you can plug in headphones, a mic, or even a USB-C light while recording or editing. That small touch adds a lot of flexibility.

Built for the Real World

MiniMax isn’t just about specs—it’s built to handle real-world use. Whether you’re filming outdoors, editing in a coffee shop, or gaming in bed, it’s light, tough, and easy to carry. It doesn’t feel fragile, and it doesn’t overheat under pressure.

It even includes both short and long connector options, so it works comfortably with different phone sizes and case styles. Add in that magnetic snap-on feature, and you’ve got something that actually feels integrated into your mobile workflow—not just attached to it.

Minor Gripes

Are there any downsides? A few minor ones.

  • Price: It’s not the cheapest SSD out there, but considering what you get—speed, reliability, design—it feels justified.
  • No onboard battery: It’s powered through your device, which means slightly more power draw from your phone or tablet. For most people, this won’t be an issue, but it’s worth mentioning.

That’s about it. Everything else? Solid.

Final Thoughts: A Storage Upgrade That Actually Matters

MiniMax isn’t just another external drive. It’s the kind of tool that quietly transforms your workflow—especially if you’re working with high-res media or juggling multiple devices daily. It eliminates the friction between your iPhone and your other tools, giving you fast, reliable storage that actually keeps up with your needs.

Whether you’re capturing ProRes footage in the field, loading up games, editing from the road, or just tired of deleting files to make room, MiniMax delivers. Compact. Powerful. Dependable. And yes, cool-looking too.

Would I recommend it? 100%. If your iPhone is your camera, your workstation, your media hub—or all of the above—MiniMax is the perfect partner to make it all easier.

Product Reviews

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
PocketCloud review: A portable NAS with one-click backup that just works
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
PocketCloud review: A portable NAS with one-click backup that just works
Let’s be honest—most NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices feel like they were built for IT professionals who enjoy spending hours configuring settings and troubleshooting connectivity issues. For those who value simplicity but still need a reliable way to store and..
Nintendo Switch 2 announcement: 5 key details you shouldn’t miss
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Nintendo Switch 2 announcement: 5 key details you shouldn’t miss
Since its release in 2017, the original Switch has sold over 150 million units, making it Nintendo’s top-performer. With the recent Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, it’s clear Nintendo is continuing to surprise even with massive successes under its belt. I..
JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: here’s the one I’d take on all my travels and adventures
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky
JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: here’s the one I’d take on all my travels and adventures
Trying to choose between the JBL Charge 5 vs. Flip 6? You’re not alone. Even 4 years after their launch, these 2 remain some of the best portable speakers out there. But at first glance, both look almost identical, so..
LEGO Pokémon sets arrive in 2026: Capture the fun in bricks
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
LEGO Pokémon sets arrive in 2026: Capture the fun in bricks
Seeing Pikachu pop up at Turkey’s street protests got me thinking. Pokémon was huge for me as a kid, and honestly, I’m still hooked on the new games. It’s cool how the Japanese media franchise blends nostalgia with new adventures...

Popular Blog Posts

Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..

You Might Also Like

Garmin Venu 3 vs 3S: the one I’d actually wear all day—at work and during workouts
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Garmin Venu 3 vs 3S: the one I’d actually wear all day—at work and during workouts
After 5 years of reviewing wearables and health tech at Gadget Flow, I’ve seen my fair share of fitness trackers. But if there’s one brand that consistently earns my respect, it’s Garmin. Their multisport watches aren’t just packed with features—they’re..
How could this AI-powered lawn care robot revolutionize the industry?
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag
How could this AI-powered lawn care robot revolutionize the industry?
Life moves at a breakneck pace. Between work deadlines, family obligations, and the constant pull of responsibilities, there’s hardly any time left for yourself. For countless homeowners, weekends vanish into an endless cycle of chores instead of relaxation. It’s not..
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025: My top 10 last-minute deals worth grabbing
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025: My top 10 last-minute deals worth grabbing
I’m all about finding cheap electronic gems. If you’re like me, you know February and August are goldmines for deals as stores clear shelves for new products. But guess what? Some retailers are shaking things up with spring sales. And,..
Microsoft’s investment in Veeam: AI integration and IPO implications
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Microsoft’s investment in Veeam: AI integration and IPO implications
Microsoft’s decision to invest in Veeam marks a significant moment in the data protection and resilience industry. This partnership is expected to strengthen Veeam’s position in the market, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data security. As businesses increasingly rely on..
$3,000 NVIDIA AI supercomputer drops this summer, and it’s bringing a friend
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
$3,000 NVIDIA AI supercomputer drops this summer, and it’s bringing a friend
Just binged the Severance finale on Apple TV+ and wow—it got me thinking, “What’s next for tech companies blowing our minds?” Decided to check out NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s interview with YouTuber Cleo Abram. I always knew NVIDIA was next-level...
Chillshark review: The ultimate cold plunge solution or just another fancy chiller?
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Chillshark review: The ultimate cold plunge solution or just another fancy chiller?
I’ll be honest—when I first came across the Chillshark, I was skeptical. The idea of an at-home cold plunge setup that doesn’t require a dedicated tub, plumbing modifications, or endless bags of ice sounds almost too good to be true...