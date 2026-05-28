Digiera Magnetic Portable SSD review: The 46-gram drive that rewrites my iPhone Pro workflow in the background

Image Credits: Gadget Flow

I need to start this review with a very specific image.

Picture a drawer full of external drives collected over more than a decade of reviewing tech. Some are scratched. Some still have faded labels like “CES backup FINAL FINAL.” One has a cable permanently tangled around it like it died in battle. Another requires exactly the right angle to connect, like an aging arcade machine that only works if you believe in it hard enough.

So when the Digiera Magnetic Portable SSD landed on my desk claiming 2000MB/s read speeds, MagSafe support, direct ProRes recording, and a featherweight 46g body, my first reaction was basically:

“Okay. Impress me.”

And honestly?

It kind of did.

Not in the loud, overproduced, CES-demo kind of way. More in the “wait… this actually fixes a real annoyance I’ve been tolerating for years” kind of way. Which isn’t very typical.

The first thing that got me wasn’t the speed

It was the absurd lack of weight.

The Digiera SSD is so light that I genuinely thought the actual drive was still hidden inside the packaging somewhere. I picked up the box twice because my brain refused to accept that the tiny aluminum slab in my hand was the product.

46 grams sounds like a boring spec until you actually attach it to the back of an iPhone 15 Pro and realize the phone barely feels different.

That changes the entire experience.

Most portable SSD setups still feel slightly improvised. You’ve got a cable dangling somewhere, maybe a clamp if you’re filming, maybe a rubber band situation if things have gone especially wrong. There’s always this subtle sense that your storage solution is temporarily surviving physics.

But Digiera feels cleaner.

I’ve been using it attached directly to the back of my iPhone while shooting quick ProRes clips, and after a few minutes, I stop noticing it entirely. No awkward wobble or drive bouncing around in my pocket while the cable aggressively reminds me it exists.

It just sits there like it belongs.

And that’s the part most spec sheets completely fail to communicate: convenience has become a performance feature.

Small note on the design front, because it actually matters here: the drive comes in four colors — black, pink, white, and gray. I know that sounds trivial, but if you’re going to wear your storage on the back of your phone all day, having something that doesn’t look like a piece of enterprise IT gear is a quietly nice touch. Mine’s black. I considered the gray. I’m still thinking about it.

The magnetic attachment is surprisingly legit

I was prepared for disappointment here.

Because if you’ve used enough magnetic accessories, you already know there are two categories:

“Secure magnetic connection” “Falls off if the air conditioning turns on”

Thankfully, Digiera sits firmly in category one.

The magnetic grip feels genuinely solid. Not fake-solid. Not “carefully place it down and avoid sudden movement” solid. I mean actual MagSafe-level confidence.

I’ve spent the past week actively trying to dislodge it during normal use because I simply didn’t trust it at first. Walking around while recording. Pulling the phone out of bags. Dramatic hand gestures during calls. Tossing it onto the couch. The sort of accidental stress tests that happen in real life.

It stayed attached every single time.

That matters because portable SSDs are increasingly becoming part of mobile workflows rather than desktop workflows. Especially if you shoot video, your storage device is no longer sitting safely on a desk beside your laptop. It’s moving with you—magnetically clipped to the device that’s already in your hand.

And the less your setup feels like a temporary science experiment, the better.

The speed conversation: here’s the version that actually matters

Yes, Digiera advertises up to 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write speeds over USB 3.2 Gen 2×2.

And yes, under the right conditions, those numbers are believable.

But here’s the important part nobody tells casual buyers enough:

your port matters more than the marketing.

Using a compatible Gen 2×2 setup, I saw read speeds floating between roughly 1700–1850MB/s and writes around 1500–1650MB/s during repeated Blackmagic tests. That’s fast. Very fast. Fast enough that large file transfers stop feeling like an event and start feeling invisible.

I moved around 80GB of ProRes footage in under a minute.

Which, for context, is approximately the amount of time it takes me to start making tea before realizing the transfer already finished.

But if you’re plugging this into a regular USB-C Gen 2 port — which most people probably are — you’re realistically looking at closer to 1000MB/s.

Here’s the thing though:

that’s still excellent.

We’ve reached a point with SSD speeds where the difference between “very fast” and “ridiculously fast” matters less than reliability and workflow convenience. Once you cross a certain threshold, your life doesn’t fundamentally change because a transfer finished six seconds earlier.

What does change your workflow is not having to think about storage at all.

That’s where Digiera becomes interesting.

The real selling point is ProRes recording

This is the feature that makes the entire product click into place for iPhone Pro owners specifically. If you own a recent iPhone Pro and shoot in ProRes, you already know the storage situation becomes mildly hilarious almost immediately.

You start filming confidently and suddenly your phone behaves like a panicked airline check-in counter: “Storage full. Good luck.”

High-quality video destroys internal storage fast. Especially if you’re shooting 4K 60fps ProRes.

The obvious counter-argument is iCloud. And look — iCloud is great for syncing photos and keeping your contacts safe. It’s a terrible solution for video creators. You pay monthly forever, your uploads are at the mercy of whatever Wi-Fi you happen to be near, and 4K ProRes files will eat through a 2TB iCloud+ tier faster than you’d believe.

Then, the math is uncomfortable. A 2TB iCloud+ plan costs around $10/month — roughly $360 over three years, with nothing to show for it once you stop paying. A 2TB Digiera Magnetic SSD is a one-time purchase, works offline, transfers at 2000MB/s instead of however-many-Mbps your hotel Wi-Fi gives you, and the files stay yours forever.

For iPhone Pro shooters, that’s not really a comparison anymore. It’s a cost-of-ownership decision. Being able to record directly onto the drive also changes the psychology of filming.

You stop rationing footage.

You stop deleting clips in real time like a desperate digital minimalist.

You stop calculating storage remaining every three minutes.

You just shoot.

I tested continuous 4K 60fps ProRes capture sessions specifically to see if the drive would choke under sustained recording loads. It didn’t. For the first time in a while, I had no dropped frames or disconnects. No overheating panic.

The casing definitely gets warm, but honestly, that’s reassuring. The aluminum shell is clearly functioning as a heat sink rather than trapping heat internally, which is exactly what you want during prolonged recording sessions.

A cool SSD during heavy transfers sometimes worries me more than a warm one.

Because heat has to go somewhere.

Weirdly, this became useful for family stuff too

I didn’t expect this part.

As somebody who reviews gadgets professionally, I often separate “testing products” from “products I actually use in normal life.”

Digiera crossed over surprisingly fast.

I’ve started recording longer clips of my kid simply because I no longer think about storage while filming. That sounds minor until you realize how often we unconsciously cut moments short because our devices introduce friction.

Normally I’d stop recording after thirty seconds and think:

“Okay, that’s enough, storage is disappearing.”

Now I just let moments play out.

And honestly, some of the best footage happens after the moment you would’ve normally stopped filming. That’s the kind of benefit tech brands rarely advertise well because it doesn’t fit neatly into benchmark charts.

But it matters.

The design feels unusually… restrained

Which I mean as a compliment.

A lot of creator-focused accessories today look like they were designed by someone who thinks every filmmaker secretly wants to pilot a spaceship. Think aggressive textures. Neon accents. Gamer energy leaking into professional gear.

Digiera avoids that entirely.

It’s clean. Minimal. Metallic without trying too hard. The kind of device that disappears into your setup instead of demanding attention.

And I appreciate that because portable storage should feel dependable, not theatrical.

The best compliment I can give the design is this:

it feels like a tool rather than a product pitch.

So where does it actually sit in the SSD world?

After a week, I keep reaching for it instead of my Samsung T7.

That surprised me.

The T7 has basically lived in my backpack for years because it hit the sweet spot of reliability, portability, and simplicity. Digiera is one of the first drives in a while that genuinely feels like a meaningful evolution of that formula rather than just a spec refresh.

It’s smaller.

Lighter.

Potentially faster on the right setup.

And the magnetic attachment genuinely improves day-to-day usability in ways I didn’t fully appreciate until I stopped dealing with dangling cables.

Does that mean it’s perfect? No.

I still want to test long-term durability properly. I want to see how the magnetic strength holds up after months of use. I want to stress the thermals during extended outdoor shoots in brutal weather instead of relatively controlled indoor sessions.

Portable drives earn trust over time, not during week one.

But first impressions matter too. And my first impression of the Digiera Magnetic Portable SSD is that it’s one of the few external drives in recent memory that actually made me rethink my workflow a little.

Not because it reinvented storage, but because it quietly removed friction. That’s usually where the genuinely good tech lives. And yes, for now, the ancient SSD drawer remains open.

But this one probably isn’t ending up in it anytime soon.

The specs, the price, the link

Capacities: 512GB / 1TB / 2TB / 4TB

Colors: Black, Pink, White, Gray

Speeds: Up to 2000MB/s read, 1800MB/s write (USB 3.2 Gen 2×2)

Build: Aluminum casing, 46g, 1500G shock resistance

Memory: 3D NAND TLC

Warranty: 3-year limited

Available at digieraglobal.com, starting at $104.99 for the 512GB, $157.49 for the 1TB, $293.99 for the 2TB, and $524.99 for the 4TB.

If you’ve been quietly paying iCloud every month and wondering whether there’s a better way to actually own your storage — especially if you shoot ProRes on an iPhone Pro — this is the drive to grab.