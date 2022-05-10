Meet the app-connected smart water bottle that will change the way you hydrate

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 10, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Tracking your water intake? You know it's not the easiest undertaking, especially when life gets busy. The WaterH smart water bottle can help.

Meet the app-connected smart water bottle that will change the way you hydrate
WhaterH water bottles track your hydration and more

Make wellness easier with the WaterH all-in-one smart water bottle. This app-connected smart water bottle tracks and analyzes the water you drink. Then, a 360° LED light reminds you when it’s time to hydrate.

You want to drink more water. The trouble is, your schedule is so packed, that sometimes you don’t take a sip of water all day. That’s where the WaterH comes in. This water bottle takes the guesswork out of drinking enough water, helping you live a healthier life.

WaterH
WaterH
WaterH
WaterH in different colors

Get a hydration coach

Do you get so busy throughout the day that you forget to drink water? Or maybe you can’t remember if you’re drinking your 2nd or 3rd glass? Then a little extra guidance could help.

Luckily, this app-connected smart water bottle is full of tracking features that can put you back on track. It’s just like having a coach for your hydration with its drinking reminders and analysis.

WaterH
WaterH bottle and cap

See exactly how much water you drink

The amount of water you drink in a day doesn’t have to be a mystery with the WaterH. And there’s nothing you have to log. Thanks to the built-in sensor, the bottle automatically monitors how much water you drink in a day.

Meanwhile, it sends the data to the connected app where you can check your water consumption whenever you have a minute. Over time, you’ll master healthy hydration habits.

WaterH
WaterH in water

Set personalized hydration reminders

When you have this app-connected smart water bottle, you’ll actually get a reminder to hydrate from the integrated 360° LED Hydration Reminder. That way, you’ll never go a day without water.

Moreover, this reminder system encourages you to take frequent water breaks throughout the day and you can even customize your reminder frequency and preference in the WaterH app.

Scan your water’s safety with this all-in-one water bottle

When you travel, you might not always know how safe the water is in your new area. But with the WaterH’s smart safety sensor, you can be sure the water is sanitary.

The sensor measures the total dissolved solids (TDS) in your drinking water, letting you know if the water is safe to drink. Then, you can access a water report analysis in the WaterH app.

Enjoy a convenient, wireless design

While this smart living gadget is full of cool tech, it’s also easy to use and carry around thanks to the wireless design. It gives you fewer cords to deal with.

What’s more, the wireless charging feature gives you 30 days of use on each full charge. So you won’t have to worry about charging up this EDC gadget every night before bed.

Drink tasty water from this travel-friendly water bottle

You know that plastic or metallic taste some water bottles leave on your water? This app-connected smart water bottle doesn’t do that. Thanks to its dual-walled medical grade stainless steel, it keeps your water cold without imparting any new flavors.

What’s more, a soft, durable silicone finger loop makes the WaterH easy to carry and convenient for travel. Just place it over your finger to take it with you. Then, anti-slip groves around the bottle’s exterior ensure you always have a tight grip on this water bottle.

Learn more about the WaterH hydration app

The WaterH Coaching App is designed to work with the WaterH bottle. According to the campaign’s Kickstarter page, it’s free to download and will always be ad free.

Through the app, it’s easy to see your exact water intake. Moreover, the app creates accurate hydration reports based on your behavior, helping you improve over time.

Take this all-in-one water bottle everywhere

Some water bottles are great for the office, while others are better suited for the gym. But with this app-connected smart bottle, you can hydrate anywhere.

Boasting a beautiful yet durable design, you can take this water coach with you to work, the gym, beach trips, and more.

Available in 3 modern colors—Ivory White, Seashell Blue, and Magnetite Blue—it looks great in any environment and fits any situation.

Read our final thoughts

If you want to keep a closer eye on your hydration, the WaterH all-in-one smart water bottle is the way to go. Its interior sensors track the water you drink and send that info to the connected app. Moreover, the bottle also tests your water’s quality and reminds you to drink.

Take charge of your health and wellness with this high-tech water bottle.

Preorder the WaterH all-in-one smart water bottle for $49 on Kickstarter. What wellness gadgets do you own and love? Tell us about them in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
