Best beach gadgets and accessories to buy for summer 2022

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 15, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Already booked your beach vacation? Then you'll want to bring some beach-worthy gadgets and accessories. These are our favorites for summer 2022.

The Fliteboard eFoil Series 2.2 will change your summer

Gear up for fun and relaxation by the ocean with the best beach gadgets and accessories of 2022. From a high-end hydrofoil to ultra-packable fins, these gadgets ensure you have a blast in the water this summer.

If you love water sports, you can’t go wrong with the Fliteboard eFoil Series 2.2 advanced electric hydrofoil. It features a smart analytics platform that tracks your ride as you fly above the water. Plus, the motor is incredibly quiet.

Then, underwater adventurers will appreciate both the SMACO S400Pro and the Folding Fins. You can fill up the former yourself for endless dives, while the latter packs conveniently in your backpack, suitcase, or duffel bag.

Live summer to its fullest with these cool beach gadgets and accessories.

1. The SipaBoards Drive Collection electric jet-powered SUPs have a built-in motor, helping you return to shore if the tide turns or the wind picks up.

SipaBoards Drive Collection in the sea

Enjoy your time on the water knowing that you can always get back to shore with the SipaBoards Drive Collection electric jet-powered SUPs. The fully integrated motor doesn’t create any drag, so you can paddle easily when it’s off.

Get it for about $2,475 on the official website.

2. The SMACO S400Pro Mini Scuba Diving Tank Set is easy to fill yourself and is an excellent option for beginners and professionals.

SMACO S400Pro Mini Scuba Diving Tank Set underwater

Explore underwater coral reefs with ease when you take the SMACO S400Pro Mini Scuba Diving Tank Set to the beach. You can fill this compact scuba tank on your own, and it provides up to 20 minutes of breathing time underwater, making it one of the best beach gadgets and accessories in 2022.

Get it for $269.99 on the official website.

3. The Fliteboard eFoil Series 2.2 advanced electric hydrofoil is nearly silent with its patented fuselage. Plus, it gets regular updates.

Fliteboard eFoil Series 2.2 in a video

You’ll be the envy of all the beachgoers with the Fliteboard eFoil Series 2.2 advanced electric hydrofoil. The super quiet in-line motor design ensures nothing comes between you and the water. Relive your ride, track waves, and more with the iOS app.

Contact the company to get it for $12,645.

4. The JBL Flip 6 portable speaker is ideal for the beach with its IP67 waterproof rating, 12-hour battery life, and compact design.

JBL Flip 6
JBL Flip 6 beside a pool

Relax to your favorite music on the beach when you bring the JBL Flip 6 portable speaker. It’s a great beach companion with its separate dual passive radiators and tweeter for rich sound. And, with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, it can play from your favorite apps.

Get it for $129.95 on the official website.

5. The AKASO Brave 7 LE weatherproof action camera stands up to splashes, while the dual screens capture your adventures.

AKASO Brave 7 LE Weatherproof Action Camera
AKASO Brave 7 LE outdoors

Capture your beachside memories with the AKASO Brave 7 LE weatherproof camera. Its IPX7 waterproof rating brings your outdoor adventures to life. Meanwhile, you can manage its footage from your smartphone via the AKSO GO app, making it one of the best beach gadgets and accessories in 2022.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

6. The Trippy Outdoor Tripster portable chair gives you comfortable beachside seating in an easy-to-store wooden design.

Trippy Outdoor Tripster in a video

The Trippy Outdoor Tripster portable chair is seating you can easily take with you to the beach, lake, and campground in 2022. Its board-and-paddle setup keeps it portable, easy to store, and sturdy.

Get it for $158 on the official website.

7. The Folding Fins compact and packable footwear have an innovative, folding design that makes them a breeze to travel with anywhere.

Folding Fins at the beach

It’s easy to pack the Folding Fins compact and packable footwear in your luggage. They fold in just 2 seconds and become 3 times smaller. Meanwhile, their biomimetic design saves you energy by not straining your muscles.

Preorder it for about $141 on Kickstarter.

8. The YETI Tundra Haul hard cooler on wheels is a must-have for beach parties since it holds 45 canned beverages with a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio.

YETI Tundra Haul
YETI Tundra Haul on a boardwalk

Ensure your beach party has plenty of ice-cold drinks when you invite the YETI Tundra Haul hard cooler on wheels. It boasts a freezer-quality gasket that locks in the cold, and the tires are puncture resistant. It deserves a place on any list of the best beach gadgets and accessories in 2022.

Get it for $400 on the official website.

9. The La’Hammam Fine Living Beach Towels feature 100% Turkish cotton. They dry quickly and don’t collect sand, keeping your beach house clean.

La’Hammam Fine Living Beach Towels with a red design

Dry off after swimming with the La’Hammam Fine Living Beach Towels. You’ll love their fine, quick-drying texture and intricate designs. And you’ll appreciate the fact that they won’t drag any sand indoors.

Get them starting at $29.99 on the official website.

10. The Blink & Drink smart water bottles store your water in 3 useful models: MIT with APP, N2 Smart Bottle, and UVC Sterilization Bottle.

Blink Drink Smart Self Cleaning Water Bottles
Blink & Drink on the beach

Store your water better with the Blink & Drink smart water bottles. The MIT with APP records your drinking consumption and gives you intake suggestions. What’s more, the UVC sterilization bottle destroys bacteria and viruses.

Get one for $85 on the official website.

Make summer 2022 your best one yet when you bring any of these beach gadgets and accessories along. Do you have any beach-worthy products to recommend? Let us know in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
