The iPhone Fold crease problem: what it means for design, video, and gaming

Image Credits: Ubergizmo

Every foldable phone made so far has one thing in common: a crease. It runs down the centre of the inner display, visible at certain angles, impossible to fully ignore. Apple knows this, and according to multiple supply chain reports, eliminating it, or getting close enough that most people stop noticing, is the defining engineering challenge of the iPhone Fold. Whether Apple ships the device in September 2026 or slips into 2027 may well come down to whether that problem gets solved in time.

Why the crease exists and what Apple is doing about it

The crease forms because the display material has to bend repeatedly at the same point. Every time the phone folds, the inner layers compress slightly on one side and stretch on the other. Over thousands of cycles, that stress concentrates in a visible ridge. Samsung has reduced it significantly across its Z Fold generations, and OPPO’s Find N6 gets closer still, but none have eliminated it.

Apple’s approach, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, involves Samsung Display’s crease-free screen solution, having determined its own in-house approach would not be ready for mass production. The panel uses a dual-layer ultra-thin glass structure designed to spread mechanical stress across multiple layers rather than concentrating it at the fold point, paired with advances in optically clear adhesive to keep the display layers in precise alignment. Apple has reportedly pursued this regardless of cost. That ambition is also part of what has caused the current production delays.

The hinge: where the crease and the timeline collide

The crease and the hinge are inseparable. How well the fold line disappears depends directly on how precisely the hinge controls the bend angle and how consistently it does so over time. As of mid-May 2026, trial production has reportedly stalled because the hinge mechanism is failing Apple’s durability standards under high-frequency folding tests. According to MacRumors, leaker Instant Digital on Weibo described it as a problem that must be resolved before production can move forward. The hinge uses a Liquid Metal alloy from Dongguan EonTec, a material chosen for its precision tolerances but one that is proving difficult to scale.

The launch window is now genuinely uncertain. Nikkei Asia reported in April that Apple had notified some suppliers of a potential delay into 2027. Engadget put production at one to two months behind schedule but still pointed to a fall 2026 launch, with mass production targeted for July. What is not in dispute is that the hinge, and by extension the crease, is what is holding everything up.

The crease on a 7.8-inch screen is a different problem

The iPhone Fold’s inner display is expected to measure around 7.8 inches diagonally, based on dummy unit comparisons shared by Vadim Yuryev and supply chain reports aggregated by Tom’s Guide. That size changes how the crease registers. On a 6-inch phone display, a fold line is a relatively minor fraction of the total screen. On a 7.8-inch panel, the crease runs through significantly more content area, and it does so at the geometric centre of whatever you are looking at. That is a different visual experience, and it is why Apple’s crease-elimination ambition matters more here than it would on a smaller device.

Samsung Display showed a crease-free prototype at MWC 2025. It has not shipped in a consumer product yet, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7, though Samsung did reduce the crease visibility meaningfully on that device. Apple is betting on a version of that technology making it into a production iPhone this year, or next.

What the crease means for video

For streaming, the crease sits at the worst possible position: the vertical midpoint of the screen, which in landscape orientation falls right across the middle of whatever you are watching. On a near-crease-free display, this is a non-issue. On a panel where the fold is clearly visible, it is hard to ignore during a film, particularly in darker scenes where the ridge catches reflections differently than the flat areas around it.

The device’s rumored 14:10 inner aspect ratio, close to the 3:2 panel on the iPad mini, means widescreen content will letterbox slightly. This affects a lot of the content on Netflix for example. The screen area is still a significant step up from any current iPhone, and if the crease is as minimal as Apple is targeting, the case for watching video on the Fold rather than reaching for a tablet becomes real. If the crease remains visible, the larger screen amplifies rather than hides it.

What the crease means for gaming

Gaming sharpens the crease problem further. For video, the fold line is a passive annoyance in the background of whatever is playing. In a game, it sits in the middle of active screen real estate where the player is looking directly and responding in real time. Fast-moving content makes the crease more visible, not less, because the eye tracks motion and the fold interrupts it.

There is also the separate issue of aspect ratio. The iPhone Fold’s wide, short inner display does not match the proportions most mobile games are built for. Portrait app titles will letterbox or scale awkwardly, and landscape games designed for standard slab phones may stretch across the wider panel in ways developers did not intend. Both problems, the crease and the aspect ratio mismatch, are specific to native apps.

Browser-based games handle both differently. HTML5 titles are built to adapt to whatever display they run on, with no fixed proportions locked into a native build. On Poki, a web-based gaming platform, titles reflow across screen sizes in the browser. The crease is still physically present, but a game that renders dynamically around the screen it has is a better fit for an unusual display than one built to fixed specifications.

Bottom line

The iPhone Fold is not really a story about screen size or price or even the hinge on its own. It is a story about whether Apple can reduce the crease to the point where it stops being the first thing people notice. Get that right and the 7.8-inch display becomes a genuine argument for the device across video, multitasking, and casual use. Get it wrong and the larger screen makes the problem more visible, not less. Everything else in the rumor cycle, the launch date, the software updates, the price, follows from that one question.