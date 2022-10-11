The most iconic tech product designs we’ve seen this year

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 11, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Add reimagined classics to your life with these iconic tech products. From Polaroid to SMEG, these gadgets' style is just as important as their functionality.

The most iconic tech product designs we’ve seen this year
Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-22 in use

Love the classic look of a 1970s record player? Or maybe you geek out over retro gaming gadgets. If so, then today’s Daily Digest is for you. We’re highlighting the most iconic tech product designs we’ve seen all year. Yep, we’ve got classic-looking gadgets from Polaroid, SMEG, and Bang & Olufsen.

Related: The most unusual gadgets under $500

Although Polaroid has entered the speaker domain, the Polaroid P3 keeps the brand’s retro funky look with its curved, simple lines. Even better, it plays digital music and works with Polaroid’s music app.

Then, the Italian brand SMEG is known for its 1950s-inspired style. But the SMEG Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machines take it up a notch. These vintage-looking machines have a sweet intuitive control panel and a 1-touch function.

Enjoy the brands you know with the style you love when you go for any of these iconic designs.

1. The Polaroid P3 retro music player has a serious retro-futuristic vibe, bringing the brand’s iconic look to a modern portable speaker.

The most iconic tech product designs we've seen this year
Polaroid P3 in blue

Pump up the volume on your playlists with the Polaroid P3 retro music player. It brings boombox-level energy to your music and offers the complete functionality of the Polaroid Music App. Scroll through your favorite music channels with the analog dial.

Get it for $189.99 on the official website.

2. The Retro Games A500 Mini classic home computer replica reimagines the first Amiga 500 computer and comes with 25 classic games.

Retro Games A500 Mini in a video

Love retro games? Step back into the 1980s with the Retro Games A500 Mini classic home computer replica. An homage to 16-bit personal computing, this product comes with the original 2-button style mouse and a new 8-button precision gamepad, making it one of our favorite iconic tech product designs.

Get it for $138.99 on Amazon.

3. The Leica M11 digital rangefinder camera boasts the time-honored Leica feel and design with its new scratch-resistant matte finish.

Leica M11
Leica M11 front view

Get the quality you expect from the M-Family with the Leica M11 digital rangefinder camera. It boasts the flexible new M-Sensor, a Maestro III Processor, and connects easily with iPhone and iPad.

Get it for $8,995 on the official website.

4. The MelGeek Pixel LEGO-compatible mechanical keyboard adds LEGO-inspired style and customization to your workspace.

Melgeek Pixel
MelGeek Pixel in colors

Unleash your creativity with the MelGeek Pixel LEGO-compatible mechanical keyboard. Its front and back are fully customizable, letting you create any 3D shape or pattern on the bumps surrounding the keyboard. It even has RGB lights and a wired/wireless construction.

This gadget is coming soon and costs $199. Sign up for it on the official website.

5. The Polaroid Go pocket-size instant analog camera brings you vintage photography in a palm-sized gadget you can take anywhere.

Polaroid Go in a video

Reimagine the instant photography of the 70s and 80s with the Polaroid Go pocket-size instant analog camera. Smaller and more compact, you can take it anywhere. And with its selfie mirror, it’s ready for 2022 photos.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

6. The Marshall Willen portable speaker delivers big sound in a tiny form. Enjoy a classic Marshall style with a rugged touch.

The most iconic tech product designs we've seen this year
Marshall Willen in water

Take the Marshall sound you love everywhere with the Marshall Willen portable speaker. It handles anything any condition with its robust IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating. Furthermore, you get over 15 hours of playtime on a single charge. It’s one of the most iconic tech product designs we’ve seen this year.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

7. The Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-22 is an upcycled version of the original 1970s Beogram 4000c turntable with its modern features.

Bang and Olufsen Beosystem 72 22
Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-22 with a record

This one’s splurgy, but the Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-22 is gorgeous. A fresh take on its predecessor, the Beogram 4000c, it includes a solid walnut box, wireless connectivity station, and Halo remote charging stand. It also comes with 4 vinyl records released in 1972.

Get it for $45,000. Find a store near you on the official website.

8. The Smeg Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machines adopt 1950s flair with soft, clean lines and a shiny front. They also have a burr grinder and presets.

The most iconic tech product designs we've seen this year
Smeg Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine in white

Bring 1950s style to your kitchen or breakfast nook with the Smeg Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machines. They dispense delicious coffee from bean to cup thanks to a steel burr grinder and preprogrammed drinks.

Get it for $849.95 on Amazon.

9. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone calls to mind the popular flip phones of the early 2000s. Only this time, it has smarts and water-resistance.

Galaxy Z Flip4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 in color options

Bringing the fun back to the flip phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone folds to the size of a cosmetics compact. It fits comfortably in your pocket and boasts bespoke color schemes. What’s more, the camera is optimized for social media, while the design makes daily tasks easy. It’s one of the most iconic tech product designs this year.

Get it for $299.99 with an eligible trade-in on the official website.

10. The Grado Labs SR80x new classic headphones update the legendary 1991 set with 4th generation 44 mm Grado drivers.

Grado Labs SR80x
Grado Labs SR80x closeup of earcup

Legendary headphones get a 21st-century makeover with the Grado Labs SR80x new classic headphones. The speaker boasts a redesigned magnetic circuit, voice coil, and diaphragm. With the 44 mm drivers, you can hear music the way the artist intended.

Get them for $125 on Amazon.

These products are emblematic of their brand and demonstrate a style that’s lasted throughout the decades. Which one(s) would you love to own? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
New gaming gadgets for the gamers in your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

New gaming gadgets for the gamers in your life

You want to give the gamer in your life something new. And who could blame you? Fall 2022 is well underway, and top brands have introduced new gaming gadgets to the market. With products like the Logitech G Cloud and..
Coffee lovers, check out the best coffee gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Coffee lovers, check out the best coffee gadgets and accessories

Can’t start the day without coffee? Maybe you even grind coffee beans before each brew. If so, then you’re a coffee lover. And coffee lovers know the benefit of having the right gear. So to help you with your search,..
The best Mac accessories to buy: keyboards, stands, mice & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best Mac accessories to buy: keyboards, stands, mice & more

Your Mac helps you get your work done. But you know it can only take you so far by itself. That’s why we’re rounding up the best Mac accessories to buy. Whether it’s a colorful portable keyboard or an innovative..
Must-have EDC gadgets for your work-from-anywhere office setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have EDC gadgets for your work-from-anywhere office setup

If you can work from anywhere, you know that location doesn’t affect your productivity—your setup does. Yep, you can blast through deadlines in an alpine cabin or speak to clients by the ocean; you just need the right tools. These..
Reduce the amount of viruses and bacteria on your phone with this self-cleaning smartphone case
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Reduce the amount of viruses and bacteria on your phone with this self-cleaning smartphone case

Clean your smartphone once and for all with the Star Photon Innovations Titan self-cleaning silicone phone case. It uses photocatalytic processes to reduce the growth and spread of germs on iPhones. You probably don’t want to think about the microorganisms..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The CIGA Design Series U Blue Planet keeps a little Earth on your wrist
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The CIGA Design Series U Blue Planet keeps a little Earth on your wrist

Feel Earth’s power when you wear the CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series U Blue Planet. This Earth-inspired timepiece keeps the planet’s most beautiful features on your wrist, providing a constant reminder of what it offers. Do you get teary-eyed while..
Made by Google 2022 highlights–Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Nest Doorbell Gen 2, and more
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Made by Google 2022 highlights–Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Nest Doorbell Gen 2, and more

Pixel portfolio. Immersive, ambient experiences. Google Pixel devices are known to bring personal intelligence in the mobile computing world. Thanks to their AI + Android + Google Tensor, Pixel devices are designed in a way such that they make a..
The most unusual gadgets under $500
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most unusual gadgets under $500

You expect to pay a premium for an unconventional product, right? After all, research and design teams don’t pay for themselves. But not every bonkers device costs a fortune. In fact, you can snag these unusual gadgets for under $500...
Top games of the week: Forsaken, Apocalypse Keys, Dark Tomb & more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Forsaken, Apocalypse Keys, Dark Tomb & more

Have your game nights grown a little stale? Maybe you can’t play another round of D&D. We’re here to help with these board games to play with friends. They’re sure to liven things up from endless wooden towers to a..
Winterize your house with these useful smart home gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Winterize your house with these useful smart home gadgets

Sure, it’s gonna get cold outside. But you’ll be ready for sub-zero temperatures and foot-high snow drifts when you install any of these smart home gadgets for winter. From smart thermostats to ultrasonic humidifiers, these products take your home from..
The best smart locks to buy in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best smart locks to buy in 2022

Has your current smart lock reached the end of its lifespan? Maybe you’re finally switching from your standard door lock. Then consider the best smart locks in 2022. These gadgets save time, secure your home, and allow guest access. Related:..