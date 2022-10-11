The most iconic tech product designs we’ve seen this year

Add reimagined classics to your life with these iconic tech products. From Polaroid to SMEG, these gadgets' style is just as important as their functionality.

Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-22 in use

Love the classic look of a 1970s record player? Or maybe you geek out over retro gaming gadgets. If so, then today’s Daily Digest is for you. We’re highlighting the most iconic tech product designs we’ve seen all year. Yep, we’ve got classic-looking gadgets from Polaroid, SMEG, and Bang & Olufsen.

Although Polaroid has entered the speaker domain, the Polaroid P3 keeps the brand’s retro funky look with its curved, simple lines. Even better, it plays digital music and works with Polaroid’s music app.

Then, the Italian brand SMEG is known for its 1950s-inspired style. But the SMEG Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machines take it up a notch. These vintage-looking machines have a sweet intuitive control panel and a 1-touch function.

Enjoy the brands you know with the style you love when you go for any of these iconic designs.

1. The Polaroid P3 retro music player has a serious retro-futuristic vibe, bringing the brand’s iconic look to a modern portable speaker.

Polaroid P3 in blue

Pump up the volume on your playlists with the Polaroid P3 retro music player. It brings boombox-level energy to your music and offers the complete functionality of the Polaroid Music App. Scroll through your favorite music channels with the analog dial.

Get it for $189.99 on the official website.

2. The Retro Games A500 Mini classic home computer replica reimagines the first Amiga 500 computer and comes with 25 classic games.

Retro Games A500 Mini in a video

Love retro games? Step back into the 1980s with the Retro Games A500 Mini classic home computer replica. An homage to 16-bit personal computing, this product comes with the original 2-button style mouse and a new 8-button precision gamepad, making it one of our favorite iconic tech product designs.

Get it for $138.99 on Amazon.

3. The Leica M11 digital rangefinder camera

Leica M11 front view

Get the quality you expect from the M-Family with the Leica M11 digital rangefinder camera. It boasts the flexible new M-Sensor, a Maestro III Processor, and connects easily with iPhone and iPad.

Get it for $8,995 on the official website.

4. The MelGeek Pixel LEGO-compatible mechanical keyboard adds LEGO-inspired style and customization to your workspace.

MelGeek Pixel in colors

Unleash your creativity with the MelGeek Pixel LEGO-compatible mechanical keyboard. Its front and back are fully customizable, letting you create any 3D shape or pattern on the bumps surrounding the keyboard. It even has RGB lights and a wired/wireless construction.

This gadget is coming soon and costs $199. Sign up for it on the official website.

Polaroid Go in a video

Reimagine the instant photography of the 70s and 80s with the Polaroid Go pocket-size instant analog camera. Smaller and more compact, you can take it anywhere. And with its selfie mirror, it’s ready for 2022 photos.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

6. The Marshall Willen portable speaker

Marshall Willen in water

Take the Marshall sound you love everywhere with the Marshall Willen portable speaker. It handles anything any condition with its robust IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating. Furthermore, you get over 15 hours of playtime on a single charge. It’s one of the most iconic tech product designs we’ve seen this year.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

7. The Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-22 is an upcycled version of the original 1970s Beogram 4000c turntable with its modern features.

Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-22 with a record

This one’s splurgy, but the Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-22 is gorgeous. A fresh take on its predecessor, the Beogram 4000c, it includes a solid walnut box, wireless connectivity station, and Halo remote charging stand. It also comes with 4 vinyl records released in 1972.

Get it for $45,000. Find a store near you on the official website.

8. The Smeg Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machines adopt 1950s flair with soft, clean lines and a shiny front. They also have a burr grinder and presets.

Smeg Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine in white

Bring 1950s style to your kitchen or breakfast nook with the Smeg Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machines. They dispense delicious coffee from bean to cup thanks to a steel burr grinder and preprogrammed drinks.

Get it for $849.95 on Amazon.

9. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone calls to mind the popular flip phones of the early 2000s. Only this time, it has smarts and water-resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 in color options

Bringing the fun back to the flip phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone folds to the size of a cosmetics compact. It fits comfortably in your pocket and boasts bespoke color schemes. What’s more, the camera is optimized for social media, while the design makes daily tasks easy. It’s one of the most iconic tech product designs this year.

Get it for $299.99 with an eligible trade-in on the official website.

10. The Grado Labs SR80x new classic headphones

Grado Labs SR80x closeup of earcup

Legendary headphones get a 21st-century makeover with the Grado Labs SR80x new classic headphones. The speaker boasts a redesigned magnetic circuit, voice coil, and diaphragm. With the 44 mm drivers, you can hear music the way the artist intended.

Get them for $125 on Amazon.

These products are emblematic of their brand and demonstrate a style that’s lasted throughout the decades. Which one(s) would you love to own? Let us know!

