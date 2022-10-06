The most unusual gadgets under $500

Treat yourself to innovative products without obliterating your bank account with these unusual gadgets that cost under $500.

Gingko Smart Galaxy Lamp in use

You expect to pay a premium for an unconventional product, right? After all, research and design teams don’t pay for themselves. But not every bonkers device costs a fortune. In fact, you can snag these unusual gadgets for under $500.

Wish you could type without constant notifications and web-based interruptions? Alpha looks like a typewriter and is absolutely free of email, browsers, and apps. And it costs only $249.

Then, impress visitors to your office with the Gingko Smart Galaxy Lamp. It gives the impression that it floats above its stand. It also rotates and costs $199.

Experience innovation for less than you’d expect with these peculiar products.

1. The Gingko Smart Galaxy Lamp looks like it’s floating on your desk. Add the beauty of stars and galaxies to your workspace with this one.

Gingko Smart Galaxy
Gingko Smart Galaxy Lamp on a desk

Need to relax at your desk? Take a minute to gaze at stars and galaxies in the night sky when you have the Gingko Smart Galaxy Lamp. It rotates and shines a calming glow. Moreover, it appears to float over its sleek black base.

Get it for $199 on the official website.

2. The Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard brightens your desk and adds quirky personality with a pastel-hued refracted rainbow.

Drop Expression Series Prism
Drop Expresion Series Prism Keyboard with Pantone colors

Not your ordinary keyboard, the Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard certainly makes your desk more cheerful. But it’s not just a novelty keyboard: its convenient design delivers a better typing experience.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

3. The Mode wireless charging toothbrush is probably the sleekest toothbrush you’ve seen. The wireless design keeps it on the wall, not the counter.

Mode in an outlet

Elevate your bathroom’s aesthetics with the Mode wireless charging toothbrush. This minimalist electric toothbrush uses no cords. Instead, it charges on a plug-in wireless charging dock, which keeps it lifted and off your sink. Plus, you can even rotate the dock so that you don’t block an outlet, which is why it’s one of the most unusual gadgets under $500.

Get it for $165 on the official website.

4. The Alpha portable distraction-free writing device improves your writing and work habits by blocking out notifications and the web.

Alpha on a desk with coffee

Boost your writing productivity with the Alpha portable distraction-free writing device. It claims to increase your word count and writing speed because it doesn’t show notifications or other web-based distractions.

Preorder it for $269 on Indiegogo.

5. The Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse boasts an unconventional design that keeps your hands healthier during computer work.

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse intro video

One of the most unique gadgets for work is the Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse. Its ergonomic, vertical shape keeps your hand in a handshake position, taking pressure off the wrist.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

6. The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 3-axis mobile stabilizer is a pretty cool mobile photography tool with its quick-release magnetic clamp.

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 intro video

Start shooting footage right away with the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 3-axis mobile stabilizer. It automatically launches while it unfolds, so it’s ready when you need it. And the unfolding mechanism is pretty cool, which is why it made our list of unusual gadgets under $500.

Get it for $159 on the official website.

7. The Polaroid P4 big loud speaker has a retro-meets-modern design. Available in black and yellow, it fills a room with stunning audio.

Polaroid P4 in yellow

Looking for a cool party speaker? Check out the Polaroid P4 big loud speaker. It offers up to 15 hours of playtime, and you can pair it with multiple P4 speakers for a surround-sound experience. Moreover, its updated boombox design adds style to any event.

Get it for $289.99 on the official website.

8. The Amazon Kindle Scribe large eReader has a dedicated pen with a shortcut button and eraser. It simplifies digital editing.

Amazon Kindle Scribe
Amazon Kindle Scribe with a person

Editing and digital notetaking just got easier with the Amazon Kindle Scribe large eReader. This large E-Ink tablet is great for reading and writing with its pen. Meanwhile, it features Amazon templates for sketching, making lists, and journaling.

Preorder it for $339.99 on Amazon.

9. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II auto-tune to your ear, giving you audio and noise cancellation customized to your hearing needs.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on a person

Hear music, podcasts, and calls tailored to your sense of sound with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. Their CustomTune technology auto-adjusts to your ear canal’s shape, which is why they fall on our list of the most unusual gadgets under $500. Meanwhile, you can tune it all out with ANC designed for you.

Get them for $299 on the official website.

10. The Nix Mini 2 color sensor recognizes over 250,000 colors, helping designers and other creative professionals identify the exact hue of nearly any object.

Nix Mini 2 and a color swatch book

Find the exact shade of any fabric, paint, or digital hue with the Nix Mini 2 color sensor. This small device scans objects to determine their color. Then, you can share the results with friends and clients.

Get it for $65 on the official website.

These unusual gadgets offer brand eyebrow-raising capabilities and designs for less than you’d think. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

