Why I’m switching to Bringnox’s motorized smart blinds (and loving the upgrade already)

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Thinking of buying smart blinds? I recently installed the Bringnox Motorized Zebra Roller Blinds—my first smart blinds ever—in my city apartment. Keep reading for my in-depth, hands-on review of the product.

Credit: Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

I live in a city apartment that was built in 1967. It’s retro, but I’m a sucker for era-specific details: arched doorways, mid-century lines, even a built-in walnut bar make me swoon. But I’m less crazy about the home’s old hand-cranked wooden shutters. They’re charming, sure, but opening them every morning is an extra chore (and an arm workout I didn’t sign up for). Long story short, I’ve been eyeing motorized smart blinds for ages.

When Bringnox offered to send me their latest Motorized Zebra Roller Blinds, I didn’t hesitate. I measured my windows, placed the order, and within a week, a gorgeous blind showed up at my door. This is my very first smart blind, and I can’t wait to share what it’s like unboxing, installing, and using it in real life.

First Impressions: Style Meets Function

Credit: Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

When the box arrived, I was honestly surprised at how luxe the blinds looked. I went with the linen-textured Zebra Roller style, and the fabric immediately stood out. It has this soft yet structured weave that’s really elegant—definitely not the flat, plasticky material I was expecting. The linen texture brings a touch of airiness that works well with my mid-century-meets-modern space.

Installation-wise, everything went smoothly. I’ll be honest, I’m not the person you want operating a drill (I’m a writer), but my husband and father-in-law (thankfully) are super handy. They had this blind up and running in about 20 minutes. The window I wanted to cover is on the large side, so that’s the only reason this was a two-person operation. Once you have the brackets where you want them, the blind is easy to snap into place.

Smart Convenience Every Day

Credit: Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

What makes blinds really shine, though, is their convenience. With the Bringnox system, I can control them three different ways—by remote, through the app, or hands-free with voice assistants like Alexa, Google, Apple HomeKit, or Samsung SmartThings.

What I really love is the customization this brings. I can group multiple blinds to move together, set them to my favorite “in-between” position, or even schedule them to rise and lower with the sun. It’s like putting my window routine on autopilot; super helpful for the morning school run. The blinds open at 7:00 am sharp, bringing soft morning sun into the kitchen while we eat breakfast.

Comfort and Light Control

Credit: Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

With the wooden shutters, light control was something we never really had; the house was either in full sun or dark as a cave. That’s changed with the Bringnox Motorized Zebra Roller Blinds. Because they’re dual-layered, I can adjust them to let in just the right amount of light throughout the day. Midday sun is no longer blinding, and if I want some soft afternoon light, it still gets through.

At the same time, the blackout coverage is about 70%, which is pretty robust. This means I can still dim the room for a cozy movie night without making the room feel like a windowless box. Another huge plus? These smart roller blinds block UV rays, so my furniture and flooring don’t fade over time. If anyone else lives in a hot climate with mostly sunny days, I highly recommend these blinds for this particular reason.

Safety First

One thing I didn’t realize until recently is how risky old-school blind cords can be, especially if you’ve got kids or pets. The Bringnox blinds are completely cordless, which means no dangling hazards. They even carry the Best for Kids certification, which gave me peace of mind.

As a parent, I love knowing that I can control the blinds from my phone, even when I’m not in the room. Yep, if I had one of these in the kids’ rooms and forgot to close it before bedtime, I could shut it quietly without waking anyone up.

What’s more, I love that these motorized smart blinds can make it look like I’m at home, even if I’m traveling. Thanks to the remote control features and scheduling, I can raise and lower the blinds, wherever I happen to be; a good foil for potential thieves!

Quiet and Long-Lasting Tech

I was expecting some noise when I tested the motor, but these blinds are impressively quiet; under 45 decibels. That means I can raise them early in the morning without waking anyone up.

Battery life is another win. One charge lasts about 4–6 months, and there’s even an optional solar charging add-on if you want to skip plugging them in altogether. That’s the kind of low-maintenance tech I can actually live with.

Living With Motorized Smart Blinds

I’m loving the day-to-day use of these blinds. Between the timers, voice control, and adjustable speeds, I can set them to fit into our family’s routine, right on my phone…amazingly useful for when I’m waiting around at the afternoon bus stop or ballet practice. When we get home, the house has just the right amount of light coming through the windows. And it’s so nice that this happens automatically, without me needing to run around shutting everything.

One thing to note: although the blinds are Matter compatible, you will need a smart home hub to operate them. We’re Samsung people, so I connected the blinds to a hub I have on a smart speaker. Connecting to the blinds via the SmartThings app on my phone was simple. I just scanned the QR code on top of the blinds, and the rest of the process was seamless. After that, I could tell the blinds to rise or lower whenever I wanted.

Final Thoughts: Who These Blinds Are For

As a working parent, I’m always looking for ways to nix repetitive tasks. The Bringnox Motorized Zebra Roller Blinds do exactly that. Instead of spending 15 minutes every morning and evening cranking every shutter in the house, I could use that extra time to review the kids’ spelling words or make myself a cup of tea (yup, I’m a mom).

They’re a great fit for anyone who wants to simplify life at home, whether that’s retirees looking for convenience, professionals who love automation, or design lovers who want stylish window coverings that double as smart tech.

The only trade-off compared to traditional blinds is remembering to keep them charged. Luckily, that’s pretty easy with the included USB-C cable and solar panel option. With 4–6 months of battery life on a single charge, it’s not something you’ll be doing often. If you’re looking for a home upgrade that actually saves you stress, I recommend the Bringnox Motorized Zebra Roller Blinds.

The Bringnox Motorized Zebra Roller Blinds start at $149 on the official website.