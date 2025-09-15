Why I’m switching to Bringnox’s motorized smart blinds (and loving the upgrade already)

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 15, 2025, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Thinking of buying smart blinds? I recently installed the Bringnox Motorized Zebra Roller Blinds—my first smart blinds ever—in my city apartment. Keep reading for my in-depth, hands-on review of the product.

Why I’m switching to Bringnox’s motorized smart blinds (and loving the upgrade already)
Credit: Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

I live in a city apartment that was built in 1967. It’s retro, but I’m a sucker for era-specific details: arched doorways, mid-century lines, even a built-in walnut bar make me swoon. But I’m less crazy about the home’s old hand-cranked wooden shutters. They’re charming, sure, but opening them every morning is an extra chore (and an arm workout I didn’t sign up for). Long story short, I’ve been eyeing motorized smart blinds for ages.

When Bringnox offered to send me their latest Motorized Zebra Roller Blinds, I didn’t hesitate. I measured my windows, placed the order, and within a week, a gorgeous blind showed up at my door. This is my very first smart blind, and I can’t wait to share what it’s like unboxing, installing, and using it in real life.

First Impressions: Style Meets Function

Bringnox Smart Blinds
Credit: Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

When the box arrived, I was honestly surprised at how luxe the blinds looked. I went with the linen-textured Zebra Roller style, and the fabric immediately stood out. It has this soft yet structured weave that’s really elegant—definitely not the flat, plasticky material I was expecting. The linen texture brings a touch of airiness that works well with my mid-century-meets-modern space.

Installation-wise, everything went smoothly. I’ll be honest, I’m not the person you want operating a drill (I’m a writer), but my husband and father-in-law (thankfully) are super handy. They had this blind up and running in about 20 minutes. The window I wanted to cover is on the large side, so that’s the only reason this was a two-person operation. Once you have the brackets where you want them, the blind is easy to snap into place.

Smart Convenience Every Day

Credit: Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

What makes blinds really shine, though, is their convenience. With the Bringnox system, I can control them three different ways—by remote, through the app, or hands-free with voice assistants like Alexa, Google, Apple HomeKit, or Samsung SmartThings.

What I really love is the customization this brings. I can group multiple blinds to move together, set them to my favorite “in-between” position, or even schedule them to rise and lower with the sun. It’s like putting my window routine on autopilot; super helpful for the morning school run. The blinds open at 7:00 am sharp, bringing soft morning sun into the kitchen while we eat breakfast.

Comfort and Light Control

Bringnox Smart Blinds
Credit: Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

With the wooden shutters, light control was something we never really had; the house was either in full sun or dark as a cave. That’s changed with the Bringnox Motorized Zebra Roller Blinds. Because they’re dual-layered, I can adjust them to let in just the right amount of light throughout the day. Midday sun is no longer blinding, and if I want some soft afternoon light, it still gets through.

At the same time, the blackout coverage is about 70%, which is pretty robust. This means I can still dim the room for a cozy movie night without making the room feel like a windowless box. Another huge plus? These smart roller blinds block UV rays, so my furniture and flooring don’t fade over time. If anyone else lives in a hot climate with mostly sunny days, I highly recommend these blinds for this particular reason.

Safety First

One thing I didn’t realize until recently is how risky old-school blind cords can be, especially if you’ve got kids or pets. The Bringnox blinds are completely cordless, which means no dangling hazards. They even carry the Best for Kids certification, which gave me peace of mind.

As a parent, I love knowing that I can control the blinds from my phone, even when I’m not in the room. Yep, if I had one of these in the kids’ rooms and forgot to close it before bedtime, I could shut it quietly without waking anyone up.

What’s more, I love that these motorized smart blinds can make it look like I’m at home, even if I’m traveling. Thanks to the remote control features and scheduling, I can raise and lower the blinds, wherever I happen to be; a good foil for potential thieves!

Quiet and Long-Lasting Tech

I was expecting some noise when I tested the motor, but these blinds are impressively quiet; under 45 decibels. That means I can raise them early in the morning without waking anyone up.

Battery life is another win. One charge lasts about 4–6 months, and there’s even an optional solar charging add-on if you want to skip plugging them in altogether. That’s the kind of low-maintenance tech I can actually live with.

Living With Motorized Smart Blinds

I’m loving the day-to-day use of these blinds. Between the timers, voice control, and adjustable speeds, I can set them to fit into our family’s routine, right on my phone…amazingly useful for when I’m waiting around at the afternoon bus stop or ballet practice. When we get home, the house has just the right amount of light coming through the windows. And it’s so nice that this happens automatically, without me needing to run around shutting everything.

One thing to note: although the blinds are Matter compatible, you will need a smart home hub to operate them. We’re Samsung people, so I connected the blinds to a hub I have on a smart speaker. Connecting to the blinds via the SmartThings app on my phone was simple. I just scanned the QR code on top of the blinds, and the rest of the process was seamless. After that, I could tell the blinds to rise or lower whenever I wanted.

Final Thoughts: Who These Blinds Are For

As a working parent, I’m always looking for ways to nix repetitive tasks. The Bringnox Motorized Zebra Roller Blinds do exactly that. Instead of spending 15 minutes every morning and evening cranking every shutter in the house, I could use that extra time to review the kids’ spelling words or make myself a cup of tea (yup, I’m a mom).

They’re a great fit for anyone who wants to simplify life at home, whether that’s retirees looking for convenience, professionals who love automation, or design lovers who want stylish window coverings that double as smart tech.

The only trade-off compared to traditional blinds is remembering to keep them charged. Luckily, that’s pretty easy with the included USB-C cable and solar panel option. With 4–6 months of battery life on a single charge, it’s not something you’ll be doing often. If you’re looking for a home upgrade that actually saves you stress, I recommend the Bringnox Motorized Zebra Roller Blinds.

The Bringnox Motorized Zebra Roller Blinds start at $149 on the official website.

 

Product Reviews

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

4 Best translator earbuds for work meetings and global adventures
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
4 Best translator earbuds for work meetings and global adventures
Travel always pulls me in. There’s nothing like tasting new food, exploring fresh views, and swapping stories with people from places I’ve never been. But let’s be honest—language barriers can slow you down. I’ve had plenty of moments where I’m stuck..
Beats Powerbeats Fit leaks: Fit, fun, and maybe functional for calls
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Beats Powerbeats Fit leaks: Fit, fun, and maybe functional for calls
Beats knows how to reach a wide audience. With the Beats Powerbeats Fit leaks showing up, people are talking about what’s coming next. The Beats Fit Pro works with Android phones the same as with iPhones. Most athletes enjoy the..
Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs. Garmin fēnix 8 Pro MicroLED: Bright screens, big prices, zero regrets (maybe)
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs. Garmin fēnix 8 Pro MicroLED: Bright screens, big prices, zero regrets (maybe)
Apple and Garmin dropped the latest versions of their top smartwatches. Garmin’s fēnix 8 Pro MicroLED stands out with a screen brighter than any other watch and features that keep you connected even off the grid. Apple’s Ultra 3 pushes..
Apple Watch SE 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy FE vs. Fitbit Inspire 3: Good enough to buy, not enough to brag about
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple Watch SE 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy FE vs. Fitbit Inspire 3: Good enough to buy, not enough to brag about
Everybody loves a good deal. That’s why budget smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy FE and Fitbit Inspire 3 exist. They skip the fancy extras of premium models but leave more money in your pocket.  Now that Apple’s Watch SE 3..
Apple September 2025 Keynote: iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and More
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Apple September 2025 Keynote: iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and More
Every year, Apple’s September Keynote is one of the most anticipated events in the tech world. The rumors swirl, the leaks hit Twitter like clockwork, and millions tune in to see what the latest iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods will..

Popular Blog Posts

13 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
13 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 am. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Which new foldable wins your wallet?
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Which new foldable wins your wallet?
Google just dropped its new Pixel lineup, offering options for all kinds of users with the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. But the real showstopper is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google’s direct rival to..
gamescom 2025 preview: ELDEN RING, SILENT HILL, and the gadgets worth watching
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
gamescom 2025 preview: ELDEN RING, SILENT HILL, and the gadgets worth watching
Like Glastonbury and Coachella for music fans, video game events have always been a beloved gathering spot for gamers. You see headlines full of stats about the industry’s size and revenue, but being at gamescom makes it feel different. It’s..
Nothing Headphone (1) vs. AirPods Max: Is Apple finally outweirded?
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
Nothing Headphone (1) vs. AirPods Max: Is Apple finally outweirded?
I’m starting to wonder if Elon Musk has a secret stake in Nothing. Kidding—sort of. But look at the Nothing Headphone (1). It gives off strong Cybertruck vibes. The design? Wild. You’re either into it or you’re not. No fence-sitters..
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
I left the Samsung camp last year and moved into Apple’s world, but the buzz around Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 still stirs something in me. I keep wondering why I made the switch. Samsung gave me everything. One UI felt like..

You Might Also Like

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S25 Ultra: my brutally honest first take
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S25 Ultra: my brutally honest first take
I just watched Apple unveil the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the first thing I wanted to do was line it up against Samsung’s powerhouse, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. These two phones are the most “extra” flagships you can buy..
5 best thin smartphones: iPhone Air and friends that prove slim doesn’t mean weak
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
5 best thin smartphones: iPhone Air and friends that prove slim doesn’t mean weak
Apart from foldables, the designs of today’s phones haven’t changed much over the last decade. Phones keep getting bigger with larger batteries and sharper cameras, which seems to match what people want. Some people rave about thin phones, but for..
Athlics Velox Review: The AI-Powered Sports Glasses That Actually Make Sense
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Athlics Velox Review: The AI-Powered Sports Glasses That Actually Make Sense
Let’s be real. The last thing you want when you’re out cycling at dawn, running through trails, or even just cruising through the city is juggling a clunky camera, switching sunglasses every time the light changes, or struggling to capture..
Best of IFA 2025: The Gadgets That Stole the Show
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
Best of IFA 2025: The Gadgets That Stole the Show
IFA 2025 is where tech stops pretending and starts delivering. Originally launched in 1924 as the Internationale Funkausstellung—a.k.a. the International Radio Exhibition—the event was all about radios and broadcasting back in the day. Fast forward 101 years, and it’s morphed..
The Hidden Role of Data Center Decommissioning in the Future of Technology
Productivity Tips
By Madhurima Nag
The Hidden Role of Data Center Decommissioning in the Future of Technology
The Infrastructure Behind Every Innovation Every new device, from smart home hubs to portable energy systems, is supported by vast networks of infrastructure that are rarely seen. At the core of this digital ecosystem are data centers—facilities that store, process,..
The wearables at IFA 2025 that made me want to upgrade yesterday
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
The wearables at IFA 2025 that made me want to upgrade yesterday
As a working mom, wearable tech is on my radar right now. If there’s anyone who wants more voice-activated, AI-driven tech that they can wear like clothing, it’s a parent on a deadline. Smart rings can track our health in..