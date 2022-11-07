Must-have health gadgets for on-the-go use

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 7, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Want to care for your health on the go? These health gadgets have you covered. Compact and portable, they help you stay healthy anywhere.

Must-have health gadgets for on-the-go use
Garmin Index BPM smart blood pressure monitor in black

Your health is important to you. But if you travel frequently or spend significant time on the go, taking care of your diet and exercise requires a little creativity. And that’s where these must-have health gadgets for on-the-go use come in. Compact and easy to use, they keep you healthy while you’re away from home.

Want to conquer stress once and for all? Consider the Happy Ring. It tracks your mental and physical health and suggests ways to keep them in sync.

Get a deep-tissue massage at the office, gym, or while you travel with the Pulse Atlas Pulse Pro. Relying on percussion therapy, it heats muscles and improves their elasticity, leading to a host of health benefits.

Stay healthy on the go with these portable health gadgets.

1. The Garmin Index BPM smart blood pressure monitor is easy to take on the go and tracks more stats than just your blood pressure.

Smart Blood Pressure Monitor
Garmin Index BPM in use

Get a better picture of your health with the Garmin Index BPM smart blood pressure monitor. Sure, it provides accurate blood pressure readings. But pair it with the Garmin Connect app, and you can sync your readings with your other stats. Plus, the device folds for easy travel.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

2. The Happy Ring tracks your mood, helping you balance your mental and physical health.

Happy Ring
Happy Ring on a nightstand

See how your physical health affects your mental health and vice versa with the Happy Ring. A wearable for your mind, it measures focus, stress, calm, and sleep patterns. Helping you develop better habits, it’s one of our favorite must-have health gadgets.

This gadget is coming soon for $300. Reserve yours on the official website.

3. The Pulse Atlas Pulse Pro massage therapy device gives you a deep tissue muscle massage using effective percussion therapy.

Must-have health gadgets you can easily carry on the go
Pulse Atlas Pulse Pro in use

Ease sore muscles and improve your mobility with something that works, the Pulse Atlas Pulse Pro massage therapy device. It relies on percussion therapy to warm muscle tissue and improve elasticity, resulting in less pain, soreness, muscle spasms, and more. What’s more, it comes with a handy carrying case for portability.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

4. The Vivoo urine test & app gives at-home insights into 9 wellness factors, including your hydration levels, calcium, and magnesium.

Vivoo intro video

Check your levels of 9 wellness parameters anywhere so that you can make quick changes with the Vivoo urine test & app. Consisting of at-home urine tests and a companion app, it shows you your levels of vitamin C, sodium, oxidative stress, pH, proteins, ketones, and more.

Get it for $40 on the official website.

5. The Mode wireless charging toothbrush offers a sleek look and gentle cleaning. Moreover, you can store it on the wall instead of the counter.

Must-have health gadgets you can easily carry on the go
Mode in an outlet

One of the best electric toothbrushes for on-the-go use is the Mode wireless charging toothbrush. It looks sleek and modern, but its outlet-mounted dock makes it unique. That’s right, this toothbrush charges on the wall, eliminating cord clutter in the bathroom. Moreover, it rotates, so it doesn’t block other outlets.

Get it for $165 on the official website.

6. The Fisher & Paykel Evora Nasal CPAP Mask improves your sleep with minimal headgear, leaving fewer red marks and facilitating travel.

Fisher & Paykel Evora Nasal CPAP Mask intro video

Improve your sleep anywhere with the Fisher & Paykel Evora Nasal CPAP Mask. Its comfortable design fits easily around your face and aids sleep apnea. Operating quietly at only 25 decibels, it won’t bother you or others. Meanwhile, the 2-piece design is easily portable, making it one of the must-have health gadgets.

Get it for $79 on the official website.

7. The Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle Kit helps you set and track your hydration goals. Its water bottle design is easy to take to the gym, on trips, and more.

Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle Kit
Gatorade Smart GX Bottle Kit front view

Stay on top of your hydration with the Gatorade Smart GX Bottle Kit. This smart water bottle lets you set and track daily hydration goals. Lights on the cap indicate your progress so you can see it at a glance.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

8. The Lubrity EMS/RF 5-in-1 Skin Care Device improves your skin’s appearance with Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS), and it’s ultraportable.

Must-have health gadgets you can easily carry on the go
Lubrity EMS/RF 5-in-1 Skin Care Device in Pink

Tone and tighten your skin with the Lubrity EMS/RF 5-in-1 Skin Care Device. It uses EMS and radio frequency therapies to strengthen muscle fibers and stimulate collagen production. Cord free, it’s easy to travel with.

Get it for $52 on the official website.

9. The Aura Strap 2 fitness wearable helps you get more out of your Apple Watch, bringing you hydration and body composition tracking.

AURA Strap 2
AURA Strap 2 in use

Lightweight and portable, the Aura Strap 2 fitness wearable takes your Apple Watch to new heights. Using the Aura app, this gadget helps you set, track, and smash fitness goals. It also measures how your health parameters change throughout a workout, which is why it made our list of must-have health gadgets.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

10. The PowerStep PULSE Performance neutral arch running insoles take care of your foot health while you exercise with their total support.

Must-have health gadgets you can easily carry on the go
PowerStep PULSE Performance in a shoe

Prevent pain in your feet while you work out with the PowerStep PULSE Performance running insoles. They offer neutral arch support, odor control, and ShockAbsorb Premium Foam. Even better, they’re moveable from shoe to shoe.

Get them for $49.95 on the official website.

Take care of your health and fitness anywhere with these compact, travel-friendly gadgets. Which ones do you love the most? Let us know!

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
