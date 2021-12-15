Smart health gadgets that look fashionable and are useful

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 15, 2021

Take care of your health while maintaining your style with these fashionable smart health gadgets. They combine the best of health, smarts, and design.

Smart health gadgets that look fashionable and are useful

You want to keep a closer eye on your health but aren’t crazy about wearing a bulky fitness tracker. We get it and offer help with a comprehensive list of fashionable smart health gadgets.

These days, health gadgets don’t have to spoil your look. There’s a wide variety of health-tracking smartwatches with a barely-there design—or that disguised themselves as something else. Check out the Bellabeat Ivy to see what we mean.

And good-looking health-tracking gadgets aren’t just about wearables. This list also features health gadgets that add to your home’s look. They’re devices you won’t want to stash in the closet the moment visitors drop by.

You don’t have to compromise your aesthetics to stay healthy; just check out the gadgets below.

1. The Capstone Smart Mirror is futuristic tech for your bedroom or bathroom. Use it to watch exercise and meditation tutorials and so much more.

Capstone Connected Smart Mirror
Capstone Smart Mirror in a home

You’ll love taking care of your hygiene with the Capstone Smart Mirror. This high-tech mirror’s design is sleek and minimalist. It plays fitness, meditation, and any other video you want. You can also use it to view your calendar, check and write emails—the list keeps going.

Get it for $799 on the official website.

2. The Bellabeat Ivy smart wellness watch looks like a stone bracelet but measures your biometric data like activity, sleep, and hydration.

Bellabeat Ivy smart wellness watch
Bellabeat Ivy on a person’s wrist

One of our favorite fashionable smart health gadgets is the Bellabeat Ivy smart wellness watch. It’s an activity tracker that monitors respiratory rate, heart rate, sleep, menstrual cycle, hydration, and more. Since it doesn’t have a screen, no one knows it’s actually tech.

Get it for $249 on the official website.

3. The Wyze Scale S smart bathroom scale measures 11 different body composition insights. Plus, it blends in with your bathroom decor.

Wyze Scale S in a video

You won’t mind having the Wyze Scale S smart bathroom scale in your bathroom. In addition to weight, it also measures muscle mass, body fat, body water percentage, and other parameters. Recognizing up to eight users, your bathroom scale has never looked so great or done so much.

It’s coming soon on the official website.

4. The Amazfit PowerBuds fitness earbuds track your heart rate during exercise. It has a discreet, 2-in-1 design with 24 hours of battery life.

Amazfit PowerBuds fitness earbuds
Amazfit PowerBuds in black

The Amazfit PowerBuds fitness earbuds made our fashionable smart health gadgets list because of their clever design. With their built-in PPG heart rate sensor and pro-level sports sound system, you can track your health while exercising to music.

Get them for $79.99 on Amazon.

5. The Meshed at-home on-demand massage device has a cool design, so you won’t mind having it in your office or living room. It also folds.

Smart health gadgets that look fashionable and are useful
Meshed in emerald

Suffer from tense, sore muscles at the end of the workday? Add the Meshed at-home on-demand massage device to your self-care routine. Designed in collaboration with the London School of Massage, this device replicates a massage therapist’s movements. Control it via your voice or the app.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

6. The Therabody Wave Solo smart vibration therapy device looks cool on your desk and relieves tension in specific areas, improving movement.

Smart health gadgets that look fashionable and are useful
Therabody Wave Solo on a desk

The Therabody Wave Solo smart vibration therapy device makes a useful desk gadget. Though its shape is small, it offers targeted pressure and vibration therapy to specific areas. Control it via the Therabody app.

Get it for $59 on the official website.

7. The COVE wearable device for sleep looks like a futuristic headset. It improves your sleep quality and reduces stress levels with wear.

Smart health gadgets that look fashionable and are useful
COVE on a woman

Get better rest while looking sleek with the COVE wearable device for sleep. Its calibrated vibrations bring you to a calmer state, naturally. Each session is 20 minutes long, and you can complete them as you go about your day.

Get it for $490 on Amazon.

8. The Neuvana Xen stress-relieving device helps relieve stress with vagus nerve stimulation. Choose it instead of a phone meditation app.

Smart health gadgets that look fashionable and are useful
Neuvana Xen on a beach towel

It isn’t always easy to stay calm and relaxed. And that’s where the Neuvana Xen stress-relieving device comes in. Its tasteful design includes earbuds that emit pulses, helping you de-stress.

Get it for $539 on the official website.

9. The Wynd Plus smart personal air purifier has a compact shape, letting you breathe clean air anywhere, from the office to the airplane.

Smart health gadgets that look fashionable and are useful
Wynd Plus on furniture

Yes, your portable air purifier can match your style when it’s the Wynd Plus smart personal air purifier. Its handheld shape fits easily in the car, the office, baby strollers, and more. Filter 99.9% of particles over 0.3 microns with this helpful gadget.

Try with nok for $199.

10. The Amazon Halo View fitness band has a minimal display and dreamy color options like Lavender Dream and Sage Green.

Amazon Halo View AMOLED Display Fitness Band
Amazon Halo View on a person’s wrist

The Amazon Halo View fitness band deserves to be on any list of fashionable smart health gadgets. Sporting a narrow band in beautiful colors, this fitness tracker blends into your outfit. See all your health metrics at a glance and connect with the Halo Fitness service.

Get it for $79.99 on Amazon.

11. The Wesper Sleep Kit at-home sleep analysis tool consists of beautifully designed wireless patches. Use them to collect your sleep data.

Wesper Sleep Kit in a video

Tracking your sleep can be comfortable with the Wesper Sleep kit at-home sleep analysis tool. These patches are free of wires and connect to your iPhone through Bluetooth. Use them to get the lowdown on your oxygen levels, snoring, position, and more.

Get it for $79 on the official website.

Track your health while keeping your sense of style with these fashionable smart health gadgets. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice.
