Must-have iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 30, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

These are the best stands, cases, and more to hold and protect your iPad while you cook delicious meals. Check them out in the blog.

Must-have iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen
The Twelve South HoverBar Duo is ideal for kitchen use

Most of us cook with recipes on a device. And, if your preferred cooking tablet is an iPad, you probably want gadgets that help you use it better and keep it safe while you simmer consommé and the like. Well, we’ve got some great suggestions in today’s roundup of gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen.

Related: These tiny kitchen gadgets and accessories are perfect for small kitchens

If your current iPad stand is an oversized bottle of olive oil, it’s time to upgrade. We love the 2nd-Gen Twelve South HoverBar Duo since it clamps to your kitchen counter and bends in any angle or position.

If splashes of pasta water or grease are a concern, consider the OtterBox ResQ Series. It can stay under 2 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Check out these gadgets to make cooking from your iPad stress free.

1. The Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd gen) flexible iPad arm has an adjustable shelf clamp that you can attach to your kitchen counter or island.

Must-have iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen
Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd gen) in a kitchen

The Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd gen) flexible iPad arm gives you an extra hand for your iPad in the kitchen. The weighted desktop base keeps it secure, and the adjustable arm has endless heights, positions, and angles.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

2. The PurePort Cleaning Multi-Tool for iPhone and iPad cleans flour, sugar, and other kitchen ingredients from your iPad’s Lightning port.

PurePort Cleaning Multi-Tool product video

When you cook with your iPad, the Lightning ports and other crevices will accumulate flour and dust at some point. Clean them with the PurePort Cleaning Multi-Tool for iPhone and iPad. This gentle brush removes gunk, dust, oil, and more from iPad switches, speakers, and ports.

Get it for $29.95 on Amazon.

3. The sousShelf kitchen companion makes cooking from your iPad easier with its tablet holder, stylus, and organization features.

sousShelf 6 in 1 Multifunctional Kitchen Companion
sousShelf kitchen companion with utensils

Cook from your iPad while keeping your kitchen organized with the sousShelf kitchen companion. This cool kitchen organizer has a holder for your iPad and receptacles for utensils and cooking ingredients. This is why it’s one of our favorite iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen.

Preorder it for about $99 on Indiegogo.

4. The PITAKA MagEZ Charging Stand for Tablets works with the iPad mini 6. It holds your tablet at the ideal viewing angle while charging it.

PITAKA MagEZ Charging Stand for Tablets with an iPad

Don’t deplete your iPad mini 6’s battery while watching a video recipe on the PITAKA MagEZ Charging Stand for Tablets. It charges your iPad while holding it. Then, the wireless charging base even powers your phone with speeds up to 15W.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

5. The Nekmit 24-watt Flat USB Wall Charger is excellent for kitchen use since it charges 2 devices simultaneously without blocking another outlet.

Nekmit 24
Nekmit 24-watt Flat USB Wall Charger in white

When you need to charge your iPad while cooking from it, go for the Nekmit 24-watt Flat USB Wall Charger. The Smart IC Technology charges your devices efficiently, and the slim design won’t cover another outlet.

Get it for $18.99 on the official website

6. The ZAGG Pro Stylus keeps your iPad screen clean during cooking. Plus, it works with apps that are compatible with Apple Pencil.

ZAGG Pro Stylus product video

Avoid touching your iPad screen with your hands while cooking with the ZAGG Pro Stylus. It’s also great for answering emails, drawing, scrolling, and more, making it one of our favorite iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

7. The Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro brings a mini workstation to your kitchen with its microSD card readers and audio jack.

Satechi Aluminum Stand Hub
Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub on a desk

If you’re looking for a kitchen stand that doubles as workspace, there’s the Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro. It elevates and angles your iPad while protecting it with padding. There are even USB-A data and microSD card readers.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

8. The tomtoc Ultra Slim iPad Air Folio has a sleek yet stain-resistant design. That way, splashes, grease, and fingerprints wipe off easily.

Must-have iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen
tomtoc Ultra Slim iPad Air Folio with a person

Choose a stylish iPad kitchen stand that’s easy to clean with the tomtoc Ultra Slim iPad Air Folio. It attaches to your iPad using a strong magnet and has a grease-proof design, making it an ideal cooking companion.

Get it for $27.99 on the official website.

9. The OtterBox ResQ Series waterproof iPad case protects your device from dunks, drops, and antibacterial wipes—super helpful for kitchen use.

OtterBox ResQ Series
OtterBox ResQ Series Waterproof Case for iPad in Grey

Get your iPad kitchen-ready with the OtterBox ResQ Series Waterproof Case for iPad. It’s waterproof, dust proof, and protected from drops. What’s more, it’s chemically tolerant and withstands general disinfectant wipes, making it one of the best iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen.

Get it for $39.95 on Amazon.

10. The WUWIVE iPad Screen Protector fits the iPad Pro 5th Gen 2021 and protects against knife and key scratches.

Must-have iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen
WUWIVE iPad Screen Protector packaging

Protect your iPad from utensils and other kitchen scratches with the WUWIVE iPad Screen Protector. It’s easy to install and offers a high level of protection. Meanwhile, it also works well with Apple Pencil.

Get it for $15.99 on Amazon.

Cooking from your iPad is about to get much easier—and safer for your device—with these gadgets and accessories in your routine. Which ones will you buy? Let us know in the comment section.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket

You want to prepare for bumps while you’re on the go. But you probably don’t want to lug heavy devices around, no matter how useful they are. We get it, and that’s why we’re highlighting compact EDC gadgets that easily..
This luxury charging collection could be the last charging cable & power bank you’ll ever need
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This luxury charging collection could be the last charging cable & power bank you’ll ever need

Buy the last charging cable and power bank you’ll ever need with the MAGFAST Lux & Extreme charging collection. These luxury charging gadgets look beautiful and work with almost all modern devices. Tired of buying charging cables that fray after..
Best gadgets for podcasters—microphones, recorders, controllers & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets for podcasters—microphones, recorders, controllers & more

Whether you talk about politics or coffee-making products, the best gadgets for podcasts help you draw in listeners and keep them coming back. Yes, from microphones to controllers, you can count on these products to give your recordings an irresistible,..
The best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022 you can buy to boost your home network
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022 you can buy to boost your home network

Want to optimize your home network at its core? Then check out the best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022. If you work from home all or some of the time, dropped and spotty connections aren’t acceptable. And that’s because Wi-Fi..
The best skin care tech gadgets with promising features
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best skin care tech gadgets with promising features

Tech improves just about everything, including skin care. While skin issues like acne and fine lines can wreak havoc on your confidence, the solution might be as simple as shining an LED therapy device across your forehead. These and other..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Upgrade your skin care regimen with the reVive Lux Soniqué and Soniqué Mini skin care devices
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Upgrade your skin care regimen with the reVive Lux Soniqué and Soniqué Mini skin care devices

Get the gorgeous skin you’ve always wanted with the reVive Lux Soniqué & Soniqué Mini. These high-tech skin care devices use light therapy to deliver benefits like improved collagen production, redness reduction, and wrinkle treatment. Want a healthier, more youthful..
Top games of the week: Abstract Playing Cards, Trailblazers & Pocket Hex
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Abstract Playing Cards, Trailblazers & Pocket Hex

Fall is just around the corner. So now’s the perfect time to stock up on games to play once the chilly weather moves in. Yes, these exciting games are ideal for playing in front of a roaring fire or on..
The best Bluetooth speakers you can carry on your next beach outing
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best Bluetooth speakers you can carry on your next beach outing

Planning an end-of-summer beach trip? Don’t forget to pack one of the best Bluetooth speakers for beach outings. Their waterproof, portable, and durable designs help you stretch summer to its fullest, whether you lounge solo by the waves or host..
The most sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home right now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home right now

Are you looking for ways to live more sustainably? While climate change and plastic waste may feel like unsolvable problems, there are things everyone can do to help keep the planet healthy. For starters, you could update your living space..
Charging your toothbrush is a snap with Mode wireless toothbrush’s magnetic charging design
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Charging your toothbrush is a snap with Mode wireless toothbrush’s magnetic charging design

Take your morning routine to the next level with the Mode wireless charging toothbrush. This sleek magnetic-charging toothbrush gets its power via a wireless charging dock, eliminating ugly cords on any bathroom sink. Nothing quite tops an electric toothbrush when..
These tiny kitchen gadgets and accessories are perfect for small kitchens
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These tiny kitchen gadgets and accessories are perfect for small kitchens

Got a space-limited kitchen? Whether you cook in a studio apartment or have a galley kitchen, it doesn’t matter. With these tiny kitchen gadgets, you can create tasty meals in any space. Related: These smart home gadgets are super useful..