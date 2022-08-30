Must-have iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen

The Twelve South HoverBar Duo is ideal for kitchen use

Most of us cook with recipes on a device. And, if your preferred cooking tablet is an iPad, you probably want gadgets that help you use it better and keep it safe while you simmer consommé and the like. Well, we’ve got some great suggestions in today’s roundup of gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen.

If your current iPad stand is an oversized bottle of olive oil, it’s time to upgrade. We love the 2nd-Gen Twelve South HoverBar Duo since it clamps to your kitchen counter and bends in any angle or position.

If splashes of pasta water or grease are a concern, consider the OtterBox ResQ Series. It can stay under 2 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Check out these gadgets to make cooking from your iPad stress free.

1. The Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd gen) flexible iPad arm has an adjustable shelf clamp that you can attach to your kitchen counter or island.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd gen) in a kitchen

The Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd gen) flexible iPad arm gives you an extra hand for your iPad in the kitchen. The weighted desktop base keeps it secure, and the adjustable arm has endless heights, positions, and angles.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

PurePort Cleaning Multi-Tool product video

When you cook with your iPad, the Lightning ports and other crevices will accumulate flour and dust at some point. Clean them with the PurePort Cleaning Multi-Tool for iPhone and iPad. This gentle brush removes gunk, dust, oil, and more from iPad switches, speakers, and ports.

Get it for $29.95 on Amazon.

3. The sousShelf kitchen companion makes cooking from your iPad easier with its tablet holder, stylus, and organization features.

sousShelf kitchen companion with utensils

Cook from your iPad while keeping your kitchen organized with the sousShelf kitchen companion. This cool kitchen organizer has a holder for your iPad and receptacles for utensils and cooking ingredients. This is why it’s one of our favorite iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen.

Preorder it for about $99 on Indiegogo.

4. The PITAKA MagEZ Charging Stand for Tablets works with the iPad mini 6. It holds your tablet at the ideal viewing angle while charging it.

PITAKA MagEZ Charging Stand for Tablets with an iPad

Don’t deplete your iPad mini 6’s battery while watching a video recipe on the PITAKA MagEZ Charging Stand for Tablets. It charges your iPad while holding it. Then, the wireless charging base even powers your phone with speeds up to 15W.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

5. The Nekmit 24-watt Flat USB Wall Charger is excellent for kitchen use since it charges 2 devices simultaneously without blocking another outlet.

Nekmit 24-watt Flat USB Wall Charger in white

When you need to charge your iPad while cooking from it, go for the Nekmit 24-watt Flat USB Wall Charger. The Smart IC Technology charges your devices efficiently, and the slim design won’t cover another outlet.

Get it for $18.99 on the official website

6. The ZAGG Pro Stylus

ZAGG Pro Stylus product video

Avoid touching your iPad screen with your hands while cooking with the ZAGG Pro Stylus. It’s also great for answering emails, drawing, scrolling, and more, making it one of our favorite iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

7. The Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro brings a mini workstation to your kitchen with its microSD card readers and audio jack.

Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub on a desk

If you’re looking for a kitchen stand that doubles as workspace, there’s the Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro. It elevates and angles your iPad while protecting it with padding. There are even USB-A data and microSD card readers.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

8. The tomtoc Ultra Slim iPad Air Folio

tomtoc Ultra Slim iPad Air Folio with a person

Choose a stylish iPad kitchen stand that’s easy to clean with the tomtoc Ultra Slim iPad Air Folio. It attaches to your iPad using a strong magnet and has a grease-proof design, making it an ideal cooking companion.

Get it for $27.99 on the official website.

9. The OtterBox ResQ Series waterproof iPad case protects your device from dunks, drops, and antibacterial wipes—super helpful for kitchen use.

OtterBox ResQ Series Waterproof Case for iPad in Grey

Get your iPad kitchen-ready with the OtterBox ResQ Series Waterproof Case for iPad. It’s waterproof, dust proof, and protected from drops. What’s more, it’s chemically tolerant and withstands general disinfectant wipes, making it one of the best iPad gadgets and accessories to use in the kitchen.

Get it for $39.95 on Amazon.

10. The WUWIVE iPad Screen Protector fits the iPad Pro 5th Gen 2021 and protects against knife and key scratches.

WUWIVE iPad Screen Protector packaging

Protect your iPad from utensils and other kitchen scratches with the WUWIVE iPad Screen Protector. It’s easy to install and offers a high level of protection. Meanwhile, it also works well with Apple Pencil.

Get it for $15.99 on Amazon.

Cooking from your iPad is about to get much easier—and safer for your device—with these gadgets and accessories in your routine. Which ones will you buy? Let us know in the comment section.

