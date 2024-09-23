myFirst Camera 50 review: An AI camera for kids that’s packed with fun

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Looking for a fun, kid-friendly way to boost creativity and capture memories? The myFirst Camera 50 blends AI-powered features with endless fun, perfect for your little photographers!

The myFirst Camera 50 makes creating content fun & safe

My kids have a blast snapping photos with their digital instant cameras. And while the resulting black-and-white photos make fun mementos, I can see that the kiddos would love sharing their memories with their grandparents and friends friends far away—just like I do with my phone. The challenge? My little ones are way too young for phones. That’s why the myFirst Camera 50, an AI-powered camera designed just for kids, is a great solution.

I stumbled on this kids’ camera at work and am so glad I did. Not only is it a camera, voice recorder, and video camera in one, but it prioritizes kid safety—which is paramount to any parent. No data is collected or tracked and the kids can share their memories with people in a select child-friendly circle.

And then there are the AI features! They boost the kids’ creativity by letting them add things like recorded messages to photos or enhancements to photography. They can even compile their own digital journals!

Want to learn more? Read my in-depth review below!

Kids shooting photos with the myFirst Camera 50

Fuel your child’s imagination using AI

These days, when we think of AI, creativity doesn’t immediately come to mind. But that’s changing. With this camera in particular, AI helps kids create their own videos without the typical editing hassle. Using just simple tools and neat effects, my kids can now add things like stickers, sketches, and their own voice to photos and videos—without help from me. This gives them a huge sense of indepence.

Meanwhile, the myFirst 50 cultivates their storytelling skills, which are essential for good communication. My kids regularly pretend they are vloggers and filmmakers with this camera in hand, and they get to explore these art forms in a safe and fun way. They don’t need a smartphone to make a cool video we all love!

The myFirst Camera 50 in different color options

Create content in a fun & easy way

I mentioned that this kids camera is easy to use, but I want to go into more detail about that. This AI kids camera actually lets the kids transform their memories into fun videos, with just a few taps.

It works like this: the kiddos select photos & videos that tell their story. Next, they long-press on their selected image to capture a voice note. Then, the AI curration magic happens. The algorithm analyzes the scenery, facial expressions, colors, and other visuals and then add all the video effects while editing it.

Once they finish a video project, my kids love showing off their work to my husband and me. And the results are so impressive, I can totally see us using this camera for creative school assignments throughout the year.

Keep your kids creative, safely

My favorite feature of the myFirst Camera 50—if you couldn’t tell already!—are the safety features. This company truly puts privacy and security first which is a breath of relief for me. And how exactly do they do it? Let me break it down.

Privacy Matters

Unlike some other AI cameras, this camera for kids improves photos and videos but doesn’t collect data or use tracking features. The AI focuses on content enhancement only, so I don’t have to worry about my kids’ information being used.

Also, the camera and its software don’t store personal data or have facial recognition. My kids’ creations stay secure and private—safe from data breaches and unauthorized access.

Selective Sharing

My kids want to share their creations with relatives and friends who live far away, and the myFirst Camera 50 and its app, the myFirst Circle App, makes that possible.

The app lets me control who can see my child’s work and keeps it within a trusted circle. That way, my kids can post photos to people we know. Meanwhile, the kids can share in circles organized by releationship type (Family, Friends, Besties etc.). I can even set the camera to let me manage visibility and edit posts.

I feel safe letting my kids interact online in this way. I also appreciate the audible shutter sound, which lets us know anytime a photo has been taken. This means that there’s no hidden photography.

Boost their mental well-being

One feature that truly stands out to me is the myDiary feature, which adds so much more to this AI camera than just being a fun gadget for photos. We all know how important journaling can be for mental health, and this camera offers a unique way for kids to express themselves through both words and visuals.

With myDiary, kids can snap photos, capture video clips, and then write about their day or their feelings. I’ve noticed that this activity helps my kids process their experiences and emotions in a really healthy way. After a particularly busy weekend trip, my daughter used the myDiary feature to document all her favorite moments, and as she looked through the photos and wrote about them, she was able to reflect on what made her happy.

Best of all, the myDiary feature takes privacy seriously, with pin-code protection to keep all entries secure. Another cool element is the AI-powered prompts, which nudge the kiddos to reflect on their day or explore their emotions in a fun way. It’s like having a mini life coach built into the camera!

Choose from fun colors and accessories

Let’s talk style. The Camera 50 comes in two vibrant colors—blue and purple—that really pop. My kids love that they can customize their cameras with stickers, making them truly their own. The anti-drop hand strap and neck lanyard are total lifesavers for us because it means the camera can join our outdoor adventures without the worry of dropping or losing it.



Get kid-Proof protection

Durability is a must when it comes to kids’ gadgets, and this camera is definitely built to last. With its thick TPU frame and shock-absorbing design, I don’t have to stress about it breaking during playtime. It’s been tossed around in backpacks, dropped on the ground, and still works fine. The rounded edges and scratch-resistant coating mean it holds up well against all the rough and tumble.

Snap stunning photos with the high-res camera

Of course, a camera has to take good pictures, and the myFirst Camera 50 doesn’t disappoint. It’s got a high-resolution 20MP rear camera, which captures great shots with a wider-angle lens that my kids use to snap group shots or wide landscapes. When my daughter wanted to take a picture of a tiny flower in the yard, she was able to get all the details thanks to the 20mm macro lens!





Take great selfies

No kids’ camera would be complete without a great selfie feature. In this camera, the built-in adjustable Selfie Light Bar gives just the right amount of light with three different warmth settings. It’s been especially handy for capturing moments indoors, where lighting isn’t always ideal.

Final thoughts on the myFirst Camera 50

Overall, the myFirst Camera 50 has really exceeded my expectations. It’s more than just a fun camera; it’s a tool that helps my kids express their creativity, work through their emotions, and capture memories in a safe and thoughtful way. If you’re looking for a tech gadget that balances fun, education, and security for your little ones, I definitely recommend giving this one a try!

Love the myFirst Camera 50? Get yours today on the official website for just $129.99.