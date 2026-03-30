Kodak Charmera review: why bad cameras are suddenly a good idea

Kodak

I’m gonna just go ahead and say it: we’ve officially reached peak camera. Every phone now shoots crisp, HDR-packed, hyper-detailed photos that look like they’ve been edited by AI before you even tap the shutter button. Skin is smoother, skies are bluer, I look younger (and I’m not mad about it). It’s all technically impressive…and it’s what led me to write this Kodak Charmera review

Released on September 9, 2025, the Kodak Charmera does none of those things. In fact, based on reviews, its photography is just plain bad. Yet this tiny, toy-like camera sold out within 24 hours of launch—and keeps selling out after every drop.

So I had to ask the pop culture gods, “Why?” I got my answer pretty quickly: this camera isn’t trying to compete with your phone. It’s reacting to it.

Kodak Charmera camera review: what you actually get in this tiny keychain camera

KODAK

The first thing that hit me? This thing is tiny. Like, genuinely keychain-sized. Weighing in at around 30 grams, the Kodak Charmera is small enough to hang on your bag or backpack without feeling like a burden. It’s basically a Barbie-sized camera—and yeah, that’s part of the charm.

What’s interesting is how Kodak (through Focus Nordic) positions it. The Charmera isn’t just a camera—it’s a blind-box collectible.

You don’t choose the design

You get one of several retro styles

There’s even a rare transparent version

And that’s a big part of the appeal. You don’t know what you’re getting until you open the box. It turns a simple purchase into a small moment of surprise—somewhere between a gadget and a collectible toy. At around $35, it’s easy to see how people end up buying more than one just to chase a different look.

On the hardware side, though, it’s as basic as it gets:

1.6MP CMOS sensor

35mm-equivalent f/2.4 lens

Photo + 1440×1080 video

microSD storage (up to 128GB)

USB-C charging and transfer

It’s not trying to keep up with the latest camera trends—and, of course, that’s the point.

Kodak Charmera features and specs: simple controls, tiny screen

Kodak

Using the Kodak Charmera isn’t like operating a camera—it feels more like pressing a button on a novelty gadget and seeing what happens.

From what I’ve seen across reviews, there’s almost no learning curve here. No tweaking. No dialing things in. You turn it on, hit the shutter, and hope the moment lands somewhere in frame.

That’s the entire experience. There are a handful of buttons and a tiny screen that gives you just enough of a preview to work with—but precision isn’t really part of the deal. Framing is more of a suggestion than a guarantee, and the built-in flash is really just for show.

There’s no wireless connectivity either—no Bluetooth, no Wi-Fi—so getting your photos off the camera means plugging it in or pulling the memory card. It’s clunky by today’s standards, but also kind of refreshing in a weird way.

It’s designed to be quick, a little chaotic, and just functional enough to make you want to press that shutter again.

Kodak Charmera image quality: soft, unpredictable, and far from perfect

The Kodak Charmera doesn’t take “good” photos—at least not by any modern standard. From what I’ve seen across reviews, the results are consistently rough. Images come out soft, low-detail, and a little all over the place, depending on lighting. Bright scenes tend to blow out highlights, while darker areas lose detail fast. Anything outside of well-lit conditions gets messy pretty quickly.

The tiny sensor and basic lens aren’t doing it any favors either. There’s very little dynamic range, colors can feel flat or off, and sharpness is… optional at best.

Low light makes things even trickier. The built-in flash only really helps at close range, and since exposures can drag a bit, keeping shots steady becomes part of the challenge—especially with something this small and light.

And video? It technically works, but expectations should stay very…very low. Think early YouTube with visible compression. But, I guess that’s part of the appeal. Most of the time, these photos look accidental. Every now and then, you’ll get something unexpectedly interesting. That’s less predictable and way more human.

Why bad cameras are trending again (and where the Kodak Charmera fits in)

Let me be clear about something: the Charmera isn’t analog. It’s digital—but it behaves like tech from a different era. And that’s one of the reasons there’s so much hype surrounding it.

We’re coming off years of:

AI-enhanced photography

computational processing

perfectly optimized images

Phones today interpret, adjust, and refine our shots. The Charmera does none of that. Just whatever the sensor happens to capture. And that lack of intervention feels refreshing and valuable.

That same pull is showing up elsewhere, too, with Gen Z’s renewed interest in film photography and older digital aesthetics.

Kodak Charmera review verdict: a retro digital camera that’s really a charm

Judged solely by its camera, the Kodak Charmera is hard to recommend. Its image quality is poor, its usability is basic, and its video capabilities are laughable. But we know that’s not what this product is trying to win at.

It’s closer to a fashion accessory that also happens to take photos—which is an admittedly fun premise. With almost zero image processing, the Charmera certainly stands out—for being simple, imperfect, and a little ridiculous.

And that’s exactly why people want it.