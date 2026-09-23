OnePlus 16 officially revealed with a starlit back and a battery I’m jealous of

OnePlus

OnePlus has shown its next flagship, and I already know I won’t be able to buy one. The OnePlus 16 appeared on the company’s official Weibo account. Reservations opened across every sales channel in China the same day, with the colors and memory options confirmed and a launch date nowhere in sight.

China is the word that matters here. OnePlus no longer launches new products in Europe or North America, and nothing in the Weibo post hints at a wider rollout. I’m covering it anyway. It’s a good-looking phone.

Tomorrow’s Starlight gets the loudest pitch

OnePlus

OnePlus picked a favorite, and it’s Tomorrow’s Starlight. The Weibo post spends nearly all its words on that pale finish and its nano-grating texture, the part meant to throw a starlight shimmer across the back whenever the phone moves. Pretty. Silk glass is supposed to stop fingerprints from sticking, too, and I’ll hold off on that claim until someone shows me one after a week in a jeans pocket.

Dark Forest gets one breathless line about a gun god and a single decisive strike. Gamer bait. Mars Masterpiece is sold on premium feel and nothing more.

Strip the paint away, and I see a OnePlus 15. Same square camera module in the upper-left corner, three lenses plus an LED flash, and I’m hardly the only person who spotted the resemblance.

1 TB at the top, 256 GB at the bottom

My eye went straight to the top tier, 16 GB of RAM with 1 TB of storage. That’s the version I’d want. OnePlus also lists 16 GB with 512 GB, and the two 12 GB models start at 256 GB and 512 GB.

Chat apps won’t come close to filling a terabyte. Video will. My money would go on the top tier from day one, mostly because a rumored 200 MP camera isn’t going to spit out small files.

Leaked, not confirmed

Everything past the paint and the storage comes from leaks, and OnePlus hasn’t signed off on any of it yet. Earlier reports point to Qualcomm’s next flagship chip, expected to carry the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 name, built on a 2 nm process with LPDDR6 memory support. Dark Forest’s gun-god copy starts to make sense with that chip inside, assuming the leak holds up.

Leakers put the cell at 9,000 mAh, up from 7,300 mAh in the OnePlus 15. Give me that over any camera upgrade. The 200 MP main sensor, rumored at 1/1.4 inches, barely registers next to it.

Related: OnePlus is leaving—these OnePlus 15 alternative phones are better bets

A flagship for one country

Look at the timeline for the OnePlus 16, and you can see the retreat in motion. No India launch, and according to Bloomberg, a complete pullout from every market outside China by 2027.

When pressed, OPPO’s PR team gave a non-answer, offering just a single, canned line about their domestic roadmap remaining on track. That isn’t a denial. In fact, no one inside the company has even uttered the word “global” in the same sentence as the 16. Sitting at my desk in Yerevan, staring at a region-locked Chinese pre-order page I couldn’t check out from, I realize this is the closest I’ll get to the new phone for a very long time. I’d put good money on OnePlus quietly closing up shop in every country where I actually had a shot at buying one.