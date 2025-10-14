OnePlus 15 leaks: I’m loving the speed and battery, but here’s the problem

By Grigor Baklajyan on Oct 14, 2025, 10:06 pm EDT under Tech News,

I can’t stop thinking about the OnePlus 15—its specs feel like it’s trying to rewrite the rules for Android phones. If it lives up to the leaks, this might be the first time I seriously question sticking with my iPhone.

Image Credit: OnePlus

October is prime time for new phones in China. Brands like Vivo and Honor keep dropping fresh devices, but one phone has me genuinely curious. OnePlus wants to prove you don’t need a Samsung or Google to get a top-tier Android in 2025. And from what I’ve seen so far, they might just pull it off. OnePlus 15 leaks suggest that the Chinese company isn’t just aiming to compete with the market’s top dogs—they want to raise the bar. That’s what the OnePlus President is aiming for. But is there real proof behind that claim, or is it just hype?

When I shop for a phone, battery life and speed come first. That’s why the OnePlus 15 grabbed my attention. But everything good has a catch. Will the performance boost make up for the trade-offs? Let’s break it down.

Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has been showing off its new flagship all over the internet, posting slick photos and even a YouTube video that highlights the OnePlus 15 Sand Storm version. Word is, the OnePlus 15 comes in Absolute Black, Sand Storm, and Mist Purple.

From the back, the OnePlus 15 keeps the design clean and minimal, much like the budget-friendly OnePlus 13T. Both phones use a metal camera module shaped like a rounded rectangle, with a couple of lenses inside a runway-style frame. The flash and extra sensors sit right next to it, keeping the design balanced and smooth.

Up front, the OnePlus 15 pushes the limits with an ultrathin 1.15 mm frame, says OnePlus President Li Jie. Whether you scroll through Instagram or jump into a game, the edge-to-edge screen looks stunning.

As for weight, Weibo tipster Panda Is Very Bald says the OnePlus 15 will come in at 211 grams or 215 grams (7.44 or 7.58 ounces). That places it between the iPhone 16 Pro at 199 grams (7.03 ounces) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max at 227 grams (7.99 ounces)

Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has announced its partnership with BOE to introduce the third-generation “Oriental Screen,” which will debut on the upcoming OnePlus 15.

Li Jie shared on Weibo that OnePlus is leading the way into the era of “165 ultrahigh” refresh rates—a significant jump over the OnePlus 13 and most top Android phones on the market. He emphasized that the OnePlus 15’s display carries major significance for the Chinese screen industry. “It shows that Chinese screen technology is starting to lead and set new industry standards.”

Rumors suggest the OnePlus 15 will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K panel, a step down from its predecessor’s QHD+ resolution. Despite the lower resolution, the display has earned TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Protection 5.0 “Gold Label” certification.

The OnePlus 15 can reach a minimum brightness of just 1 nit, making it comfortable to use in dark environments. For comparison, previous iPhone models could dim down to 2 nits, while the iPhone 16 lineup matches OnePlus by reaching 1 nit. Ultralow brightness also reduces battery use, since the screen consumes the most power on a smartphone.

OnePlus 15 features

The OnePlus 15 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Just to compare, the Galaxy S25 Ultra also uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which makes both phones crazy fast. The interface stays smooth even when you juggle multiple apps or play a heavy game. High refresh rates and a strong processor are great, but battery life is where I got curious.

A common gripe with smartphones is that their batteries die too fast. The OnePlus 15 packs a 7,300 mAh battery, according to Digital Chat Station, with Panda Is Very Bald confirming the same. For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 4,685 mAh battery, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra sits at 5,000 mAh. Usually, a bigger mAh number means a bigger battery, which could give longer battery life. Of course, actual performance depends on how much power the phone uses and how efficient it is.

image Credit: OnePlus

Rumor has it the OnePlus 15 comes with a 1/1.5″ type sensor for its main camera, the Sony Lytia LYT-700. Its periscope telephoto camera uses the 1/2.76″ type Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor, and the ultrawide camera packs the 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor. If these specs turn out accurate, the main camera sensor sits a bit smaller than its predecessor at 1/1.43″, and the periscope telephoto sensor shrinks a lot compared to the OnePlus 13’s 1/1.95″.

From what I’ve read, the OnePlus 13 camera works well, but it doesn’t match the steady results you get from the Galaxy S25 Ultra or Pixel 9. That makes me a bit frustrated with the downgrade in camera hardware. I guess some trade-offs are acceptable with a strong battery and a high refresh rate. What do you think?

OnePlus 15 release date

Looking at the rumors, it seems the OnePlus 15 will show up in China first, then reach other markets a few months later.

The OnePlus 15 could land before the end of October. Some sources point to 27 October for the China launch, with India getting it on 13 November. For a global release, anytime between January and March 2026 makes sense.

Conclusion

After looking at everything, I have to say the OnePlus 15 has me torn. I love the huge battery, fast processor, and smooth display, but the camera downgrade makes me pause. I keep thinking about my iPhone 15 Pro‘s photos, and part of me hesitates to trade that reliability for performance gains. Still, I can’t deny that the 7,300 mAh battery has won my heart.

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
