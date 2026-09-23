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REACH by Motion Rivalry: One GPS Computer, Every Discipline
Product Reviews

REACH by Motion Rivalry: One GPS Computer, Every Discipline

Sep 23, 2026, 4:40 pm EDT
6 min read
0 comments
REACH by Motion Rivalry: One GPS Computer, Every Discipline

Most sports computers pick a lane and stay there. Garmin’s Edge line lives on handlebars, Coros lives on wrists, and rowing has mostly made do with phone apps strapped to the gunwale, each device locked to a single sport for life. Motion Rivalry’s REACH breaks from that model entirely: it’s built around a modular hardware architecture, so the same head unit that’s mounted to your handlebars this morning clips onto a boat rail this afternoon and straps into a paragliding harness next weekend. Launching on Kickstarter at an early bird price of $359 (against a $599 MSRP, a 40% discount for backers), REACH isn’t just multi-sport in software, it’s modular at the hardware level, snapping on new capabilities the way a camera swaps lenses rather than asking you to buy a new device every time your training shifts.

The modular hardware is the headline feature

REACH ships with a base unit, and the interesting part is what snaps onto it. A Walkie MOD adds a roughly 3 km-range radio for team communication. A Camera MOD turns it into a hands-free action camera. A Wind Meter MOD works as a compact anemometer for real-time wind speed and direction. A Radar MOD adds object proximity detection and situational awareness. Rather than buying four separate standalone gadgets as your athletic interests grow, you snap on what the day calls for.

Motion Rivalry is also opening the whole connector up rather than keeping it in-house. “REACH isn’t a closed ecosystem,” the company says. “We make the engineering schematics and pinout data for our 12-pin connector completely open-source and free. Whether you are an athlete with specific needs or an engineer with a new idea, you have full freedom to design, prototype, and build your own custom modules.” That framing positions REACH less as a single product and more as a platform: “REACH isn’t just a sports computer; it’s a decentralized, community-driven hardware project built to break traditional manufacturing limits and grow alongside the global athletic community.” In practice, that means the four launch modules are just the starting lineup, not the ceiling.

Built for more than one discipline

For rowing, kayaking, and canoeing, REACH runs a race-grade 10 Hz multi-constellation GPS, updating ten times a second to capture within-stroke velocity changes, paired with IMU-based heading stability that helps a crew hold a straighter line and waste less energy correcting course. On a bike, an onboard 9-axis IMU and precision barometer model power and cadence without needing a separate crank sensor, so there’s one less thing to install and charge. For paragliding, it displays precision vario climb rates, thermal indicators, and terrain-wind adjustments, the kind of instrumentation pilots usually need a dedicated flight computer for.

Legacy Mode is a clever nod to how teams actually train

One of the more thoughtful touches is Legacy Mode, a compatibility setting that keeps REACH’s data comparable with whatever benchmarks a squad already uses. Switching hardware doesn’t mean losing a decade of reference splits and pace data; a coach can keep the numbers consistent with what the team has always tracked, then turn Legacy Mode off whenever the squad is ready to move to REACH’s more precise readings. It’s a detail that suggests real coaching input went into the design, not just a features list.

The hardware itself is well specced

The unit centers on a 3.5-inch, 640×960 sunlight-readable Blanview touchscreen, housed in a 156-gram, IPX7 waterproof chassis, with ANT+ and Bluetooth LE support for pairing with straps and other peripherals. Battery life is rated at up to 26 hours, with USB-C direct charging for quick top-ups between sessions. There’s 24 GB of onboard storage, and the companion Insight Link app (iOS and Android) supports .FIT, .GPX, and .CSV export along with direct Strava sync, so data moves easily into whatever training log or platform you already use. A programmable ambient LED strip rounds things out nicely: it glows steady green when you’re inside your target zone, whether that’s pace, heart rate, or another metric, and shifts color when you drift, so you can keep your head up instead of staring at numbers.

Who REACH is built for

REACH is aimed squarely at the athlete who doesn’t stay in one lane, a triathlete who also rows with a club, a paragliding pilot who bikes to the launch site, or a coach who wants one consistent data format across a whole roster of disciplines. Instead of juggling separate devices with separate apps and separate learning curves, REACH consolidates the hardware and keeps the data language consistent no matter which sport you’re doing that week.

REACH Modular Multi-sport GPS Computer

At $359 for early backers, REACH is priced in line with a solid mid-tier cycling computer, while aiming to cover ground that would otherwise take three or four separate devices. For anyone whose training calendar spans more than one sport, that’s a compelling proposition on paper, and the open module roadmap means the feature set has room to keep growing well past launch day.

Author

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.

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