Our favorite board game crowdfunding campaigns of the week

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Passionate about role-playing, board, and card games? Then check out our favorite board game crowdfunding campaigns of the week.

Our favorite board game crowdfunding campaigns of the week–Gadget Flow

Save your eyes and go all-in on tabletop and role-playing games with our favorite board game crowdfunding campaigns of the week. Whether you’re a longtime role-playing, card, or tabletop gamer or are just entering the realm, these new campaigns are enticing.

Some of the products below make your current games more rewarding by enhancing play and setup. In particular, we love the RPG Tracking System. It replaces messy and—frankly—boring character sheets with beautiful magnetized wooden trackers. How cool is that?

If you’re looking for new games, we’ve got you covered. Immerse yourself in alternate folklore and storytelling with the Old Gods of Appalachia role-playing game. Based on the podcast and Eldritch Horror anthology, it introduces a new world where you bring your own stories to life.

Without further ado, these are our favorite board game crowdfunding campaigns of the week.

The RPG Tracking System

Tired of scribbling notes all over paper character sheets? The RPG Tracking System ft. Paladin Woodworking takes one of the most tedious aspects of RPG gaming and turns it into something fun.

The RPG Tracking System game demo

The system relies on unique wooden trackers for each character class and customizes to your characters’ needs. What’s more, leveling up in this system is actually rewarding since you’ll use satisfying magnetized pieces and ball bearings instead of pencil and paper.

The Academic 133+ XL deck box

Looking for a formal, elegant deck box to organize your special-edition Pokémon, Flesh and Blood, Magic: The Gathering, and other standard-size decks? Then The Academic 133+ XL deck box is for you. Developed by the host of the Tolarian Community College YouTube channel, this is the deck box of The Professor’s dreams.

The Academic 133+ XL deck box

Partnering with Gamegenic, The Academic is multifunctional. The main compartment holds 133+ double-sleeved cards, and there’s still plenty of room left.

That means more blinged-out, foiled-sleeve decks will also fit. For this reason, it’s definitely one of our favorite board game crowdfunding campaigns of the week. Finally, 2 removable compartments hold an additional 40 double-sleeve cards each.

Reaper Miniatures: Bones 6 – Tales from The Green Griffin

Building on their successful Kickstarter history of gaming miniatures, the creators of the Bones Miniature product ranges are introducing the Reaper Miniatures: Bones 6 – Tales from The Green Griffin.

Reaper Miniatures: Bones 6 – Tales from The Green Griffin

These 28 mm heroic-scale gaming miniatures are injected in the Bones, Bones Black, or Bones USA plastics. They’re an excellent option for RPG and tabletop games and a good way to get into painting and collecting miniatures.

The Core Set features 30 Bones miniatures plus 16 bonus Zombies. From Dragoth to Arilyn, these characters help you recreate the Green Griffen Tavern.

Mercurial solo, competitive & cooperative game

Enter the land of Valanyr as you play Mercurial, a solo, competitive, and cooperative game where you toss elemental dice to craft new spells, perform heroic deeds, and explore unknown magic.

Mercurial solo, competitive & cooperative gam

In this game, the typical methods of combining the elements are useless, and you must harness the elements’ chaotic nature to cast your spells as you roll. Both luck and skill are essential as you need to consider the many options of manipulating your dice.

UND1C1 soccer board game

If you love sports board games, check out UND1C1. Created by 3 friends who are passionate about soccer and board games, this game is realistic, fast-paced, and fun. That’s why it’s one of our favorite board game crowdfunding campaigns of the week.

UND1C1 soccer board game

In this 2-player game, you and your opponent are coaches of opposing soccer teams. You’ll need a cunning strategy to outsmart your opponent and lead your team to victory. One game lasts 45–60 minutes, and a coach can complete up to 3 actions and play up to 3 cards on each turn.

Old Gods of Appalachia roleplaying game

Add a new RPG game to your repertoire with the Old Gods of Appalachia Roleplaying Game. Set in the Alternate Appalachia of the Old Gods of Appalachia podcast, this standalone tabletop RPG is driven by the Cypher System. So it has complete rules, well-developed lore of 1920s and 1930s Appalachia, and more.

Old Gods of Appalachia roleplaying game

This game allows you to step into the podcast’s world and bring your own tales of Alternate Appalachia into existence. With your Game Master, you’ll play using the group’s shared imagination.

Do you have any board game crowdfunding campaigns to suggest? Tell us about them in the comments.