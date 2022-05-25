The best fishing and golfing gadgets to make summer weekends more fun

If you golf or fish, there's no better way to spend a summer weekend than out on the water or green. And these are the gadgets you'll want to have with you.

Garmin Approach Golf Watch Series product design

Planning a fishing weekend or some golf outings this summer? There’s nothing quite like a sunny day on the green or a serene afternoon by the lake. But you won’t want to go without some of the best fishing and golfing gadgets.

Related: Gear up for outdoor sports with these gadgets and accessories

For starters, you can improve your golf game this summer with the help of the Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors. Their AI-driven tech gives you detailed insights into your game, showing you which areas need improvement.

And it’s unlikely you’ll go all day without a catch when you have the Deeper SMART fish finder. It connects to your smartphone and sends an audio notification when it detects fish movement.

Make your fishing and golfing weekends unforgettable with these helpful gadgets.

1. The Garmin Approach Golf Watch Series helps you improve your score by measuring distances precisely and tracking your shots.

Garmin Approach Golf Watch Series on a wrist

Any golfer will appreciate the Garmin Approach Golf Watch Series. It features 3 watches: S42, S12, and G12. Each comes preloaded with over 42,000 golf courses and measures distances accurately. Impressively, the S42 tracks where your ball lands.

Get them starting at $149.99 on the official website.

2. The Laser Putt putting aid gives your short game an edge with its 2 high-powered lasers that guide to the hole, reducing your strokes.

Laser Putt on the green

Lower your putting score with the Laser Putt putting aid. It’s great for at-home practice with its green laser Chalk Line and red laser pinpoint. Meanwhile, it gives you essential feedback while you swing.

Get it for $109.90 on the official website.

3. The GolfPal Sling Shot PRO swing trainer gives your swing additional speed thanks to its audial, visual, and kinesthetic feedback features.

GolfPal Sling Shot PRO video

Want to make your swing faster? Add the GolfPal Sling Shot PRO swing trainer to your practice routine. Its unique feedback lets you know how you’re doing while you swing, improving your tempo, balance, timing, and, thus, your power. That’s why it’s one of the best fishing and golfing gadgets in 2022.

Get it for $249 on the official website.

4. The Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors (GEN 3+) analyze your golf game and includes 14 sensors, one for every club. Then, AI helps you strategize.

Arccos Caddie smart golfing sensors
Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors (GEN 3+) with a smartphone

Tech really can improve your golf game when you have the Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors (GEN 3+). Powered by AI, these lightweight sensors pinpoint your shots as you play. Then, they give you powerful insights about your strokes and which parts of your game you should work on. The new P3 putter sensor has a smaller, lighter design.

Get them for $199.99 on Amazon.

5. The Clean Flight Premium Golf Ball Washer attaches to your golf bag and keeps your ball clean on the course.

Clean Flight Premium Golf Ball Washer
Clean Flight Premium Golf Ball Washer side view

You know a clean ball flies further and follows a steadier putting path. So add the Clean Flight Premium Golf Ball Washer to your golf bag. It uses durable polystyrene and stainless steel. Moreover, the patent-pending brush system oscillates for a better clean.

Get it for $37.99 on Amazon.

6. The Garmin LiveScope Plus live-scanning sonar device delivers sharp images with reduced noise, helping you distinguish a fish from other artifacts.

The best fishing and golfing gadgets to summer weekends more fun
Garmin LiveScope Plus on a boat

You won’t have to waste time waiting for fish to bite when you have the Garmin LiveScope Plus live-scanning sonar device. It shows you where the fish are using LiveScope technology for clear images, making it one of the best fishing and golfing gadgets in 2022.

Get it for $1,199.99 on the official website. The estimated delivery time is 5–8 weeks.

7. The Deeper START smart fish finder works with your smartphone, showing you what’s underwater up to 165 feet deep and away.

Deeper START video

Another great fish-locating gadget, the Deeper START smart fish finder, works with your smartphone. Just float it in the water, and it’ll share information that helps you find fish faster. It even sends a sound to your phone when it detects movement.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

8. The BioLite HeadLamp 330 rechargeable head light illuminates your tackle while you tidy up after a day of fishing. It offers Spot and Flood light settings.

BioLite HeadLamp 330 Rechargeable Head Light
BioLite HeadLamp 330 Rechargeable Head Light in blue

Once the sun starts to set, it’s easy to leave tackle behind at your favorite fishing spot. But not if you’re wearing the BioLite HeadLamp 330 rechargeable head light. The Flood and Spot settings deliver wide angle and path-illuminating light, respectively.

Get it for $44.96 on the official website.

9. The Dr. Meter Fishing Scale weighs both small and large fish, from 0.2 to 110 pounds. It also converts pounds and kilograms.

The best fishing and golfing gadgets to summer weekends more fun
Dr. Meter Fishing Scale weighing a fish

It’s easy to know the weight of your catch with the Dr. Meter Fishing Scale. It provides accurate weight measurements, and the built-in tape helps you measure length. That way, you’ll always know if your catch meets the game regulations in your state.

Get it for $12.99 on Amazon.

10. The AdaLov Underwater Fishing Camera has a 7″ LCD display, and the camera features 30 infrared lights for clear images.

AdaLov Underwater fishing camera
AdaLov Underwater Fishing Camera components

See if the fish is taking the bait with the AdaLove Underwater Fishing Camera. The fishing camera shows you clear footage at night and in turbid water. Then, the ice fishing camera covers your needs in the winter.

Get it for $139.99 on Amazon.

Enjoy your favorite summer sports with the best golf and fishing gadgets. Do you own any of these products? Tell us about your experience!

