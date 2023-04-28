Which pet gadgets are truly worth buying in 2023?

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 28, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Looking for the best pet gadgets to simplify pet ownership? Check out our top picks for 2023. They keep your furry friends happy and healthy!

Which pet gadgets are truly worth buying in 2023?
Furbo 360° Dog Camera in use

Looking for ways to make your life easier as a pet owner? With so many products out there, it can be hard to know which pet gadgets are worth buying in 2023. And that’s why we’ve done the research for you. From pet odor eliminators to magnetic leashes, these items make pet ownership a breeze.

First up on our list is the SUNSTAR QAIS-air-04 targeted pet odor eliminator. If you’ve ever struggled with litter box or pee pad odors, this gadget is a game-changer. Using advanced tech, it captures amonia in the air before the smell disapates throughout the room.

Next, is the Spleash® dog water bottle, perfect for keeping your furry friend hydrated on walks. We love its convenient, leash-attachable design and flip open cup. That way, you don’t have worry about carring a bowl.

Check out the rest of our list, where we cover more pet gadgets that are truly worth buying in 2023!

1. The SUNSTAR QAIS-air- 04 targeted pet odor eliminator works 24/7 to keep your home smelling fresh. Get it for $350 on the company website.

Which pet gadgets are truly worth buying in 2023?
SUNSTAR AQIS-air- 04 in a lifestyle scene

The SUNSTAR QAIS-air- 04 targeted pet odor eliminator is a pretty cool way to keep the air fresh at home. Powered by PCO technology, it relies on UV light and photocatalyst deodorization to rid your home of pet odors. Just hang it above your pet’s litter box or pee pad where it’ll quietly do its work.

2. The Spleash® dog water bottle affixes to your leash, letting you give Fido fresh water anytime. Purchase it for $29.99 Spleash’s website.

Spleash® dog water botter in a video

Keep your dog hydrated during walks with the Spleash® dog water bottle. Its clever design attaches to nearly any leash and it can hold up to 12 oz. of water. It also sprays at least 14 feet and offers a flip-open cup. You won’t have to carry around a bowl and water bottle with this one!

3. The Garmin Delta SE dog-training collar is lightweight and palm-size, so it’s easy carry during walks and outdoor play. Buy it for $129.99 on the official website.

Garmin Delta SE in a video

Teach your dog to walk, sit, and more with the Garmin Delta SE dog-training collar. The handheld offers easy, one-handed use thanks to its compact shape. Lightweight, it operates with just 3 different buttons and you can change between 10 stimulation levels.

4. The MUi Magnetic Rope Leash for dogs uses premium-grade climbing rope for a strong, durable hold. It costs $58.95 on the brand’s website.

Which pet gadgets are truly worth buying in 2023?
MUi Magnetic Rope Leash on a dog

Walk your best friend using the same rope climbers trust with the MUi Magnetic Rope Leash for dogs. It features a high-quality climbing rope, plus it has a patented MUi connection system. This makes latching super easy, and the dual-magnet, dual-hook design works with or without the magnet-embedded dangle.

5. The Enventur inflatable travel dog kennel prioritizes your pup’s comfort and safety during adventures. Preorder it for $289 on Kickstarter.

Which pet gadgets are truly worth buying in 2023?
Enventur with a pup in the mountains

Make traveling more comfortable for your dog with the Enventur inflatable travel dog kennel. It folds flat for easy packing and storage and it inflates in just 1 minute. Meanwhile, the durable construction passes safety tests, offering the same security as a hard-sided kennel.

6. The ForCatCare purring electric toothbrush is a toothbrush kitties love—its vibrations sound like purrs! Preorder it for $65 on Kickstarter

ForCatCare Purring Electric Toothbrush for Cats
ForCatCare brushing a cat’s teeth

Care for your kitty’s dental health when you have the ForCatCare’s purring electric toothbrush. Made just for cats, this toothbrush can remove plaque and supports good hygiene. What’s more, it uses a vibrating technology that sounds like purring, helping your cat relax while brushing.

7. The Halo Collar Wireless fence is a take-anywhere boundary for your pet, allowing her plenty of off-leash fun. Get it for $699 on the official website.

Halo Collar
Halo Collar on a dog

Let your dog roam free with the Halo Collar wireless fence. Co-created by dog behaviorist Cesar Millan, this wireless fence has a long battery life and is durable enough for any adventure. It doesn’t require Wi-Fi or a cellular connection and uses positive reinforcement to train your dog.

8. The Petkit Pura Max smart cat litter box has a spacious design and smart odor control. Buy it for $499 on the company website.

Which pet gadgets are truly worth buying in 2023?
Petkit Pura Max and a cat

Upgrade your cat’s bathroom with the Petkit Pura Max smart litter box. It has an impressive 76L capacity, making it perfect for felines above 3.5 lbs and older than 6 months. Not only that, but the all-sealed waste drawer traps odor while the smart spray offers additional smell control.

9. The Handmade 4 Pets Leather & Fabric Pet Collars style your furry friend in traditional South Mexican designs. Purchase them for $24.99 on the brand’s website.

Handmade 4 Pets
Handmade 4 Pets Leather & Fabric Pet Collar

Treat your pet to a colorful necklace, ahem, collar, from the Handmade 4 Pets Leather & Fabric Pet Collars collection. They come in various sizes and are made with high-resistance leather and nylon. Best of all, they’re handmade and flaunt patterns inspired by south Mexican tradition.

10. The Furbo 360° Dog Camera lets you interact with your dog, even when you’re not at home. Buy it for $168 on Furbo’s website.

Furbo 360 Degree Dog Camera
Furbo 360° Dog Camera on furniture

See, talk, and toss a treat to your dog—with better viewing coverage—when you have the Furbo 360° Dog Camera. An update to the popular Furbo Dog Camera, this camera lets you see more than ever. Plus, it sends real-time Barking Alerts, keeping you informed.

These gadgets are must-haves for any pet owner looking to simplify their life and improve their pet’s well-being. Which ones would you love to buy for your pet? Let us know!

