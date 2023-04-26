AI gadgets that future-proof your home

Ready to transform your home into a futuristic haven? Look no further than these must-have AI gadgets. We're highlighting Yarbo, Google, Samsung, and more.

Aiper Seagull Pro powerful AI pool cleaner in use

You love tech, so outfitting your home with the most cutting-edge devices just makes sense. That way, you’re prepped for the future, whatever it brings. Well, these AI gadgets that future-proof your home won’t let you down. Packed with smart tech, they can keep your home tidier, safer, and healthier for years to come.

First, we have the Baracoda BMirror by CareOS AI bathroom mirror. This sleek mirror uses an advanced camera with RGB and CCT lighting. It can detect skin changes and let you know when to see a health expert.

Next, AI can keep your home safer when you go for the Enabot EBOn X family smart robot. Using AI technology, it knows if an older adult falls or if a child cries. It also acts as a security guard, letting you know if someone enters a restricted area.

Ready to take your home to the future? Check out the cool AI gadgets below!

1. The Baracoda BMirror by CareOS AI bathroom mirror cares about your health and hygiene. It’s coming soon for a TBA price.

Baracoda BMirror by CareOS in a bathroom

Swap your traditional bathroom mirror for the Baracoda BMirror by CareOS AI bathroom mirror, and watch your care regimen improve. This AI-powered smart mirror captures images using a high-tech camera. Then, it uses the data to suggest skin and health improvements.

2. The WeatherFlow Tempest Smart AI Weather System collects real-time weather information to help automate your smart home. It costs $339 on the official website.

WeatherFlow Tempest Smart AI Weather System in a video

Your smart home can adjust based on the weather when you have the WeatherFlow Tempest Smart AI Weather System. It works with Google Assistant and can trigger actions like switching on your outdoor lights based on the sky’s actual brightness. How cool is that?

3. The Yarbo Blower B1 AI leaf blower boasts area planning and can blow leaves in different directions. Buy it for $4,100 on the company website.

Yarbo Blow B1 doing yardwork

Deal with leaves and other debris using the Yarbo Blow B1 AI leaf blower. This helpful AI home gadget can blow leaves and debris in different directions to a line you designate. Plus, it’s pretty powerful, with a blowing speed of 119 mph. It’s one of the best AI gadgets that future-proof your home.

4. The VersaWare Smart Kitchen Cutting Board brings recipe AI to your kitchen with real-time nutritional data. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

VersaWare Smart Kitchen Cutting Board close up

The VersaWare Smart Kitchen Cutting Board takes your home to the future by bringing AI into your cooking process. It offers nutritional breakdowns of the meals you prepare and gives fast, efficient cooking tips. Moreover, it has Wi-Fi connectivity, phone connectivity, a washable design, and much more.

5. The Aiper Seagull Pro powerful AI pool cleaner uses path-planning tech to keep your pool squeaky clean. Get it for $799.99 on the brand’s website.

Aiper Seagull Pro cleaning a pool

Maintaining a pool is effortless with the Aiper Seagull Pro powerful AI pool cleaner. This helpful gadget relies on industry-leading path-planning technology to clean your entire collection, including the waterline and walls.

6. The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+ smart home cleaner is fully automatic—no emptying or washing of pads is required. Check it out on Xiaomi’s website.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+ in white

You don’t even have to wash or empty the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+ smart home cleaner. That’s right, this robot vacuum automatically washes and dries its own pad in a dedicated cleaning tray. Meanwhile, the auto refill ensures your floors and carpets stay spotless. Plus, the AI recognition expertly avoids obstacles, making it one of our favorite AI gadgets that future-proof your home.

7. The Google Nest Wifi Pro router with Wi-Fi 6e blankets your home with tri-band internet up to 2,200 sq. feet. Purchase it for $199.99 on the company website.

Google Nest Wifi Pro in a video

Hook your home up with smarter internet when you have the Google Nest Wifi Pro router with Wi-Fi 6e. This cool router delivers fast internet and can monitor and fix common problems by itself. Also, it automatically optimizes for better performance.

8. The LG OLED evo G3 series color-accurate TVs features AI Deep Learning technology for superior images. Buy it for $2,499.99 on the official website.

LG OLED evo G3 in use

AI can even update your home entertainment. Case in point: the LG OLED evo G3 series color-accurate TVs. Thanks to its new α9 AI Processor Gen6, it uses AI Deep Learning Technology for stunning pictures and audio.

9. The Enabot EBO X family robot has AI face recognition technology, keeping your loved ones safe. The Kickstarter campaign is over, but you can stay up-to-date by visiting the official website.

Enabot EBO X with a child

Keep your home safer with the Enabot EBO X family robot. This helpful robot acts as a smart guardian for your home with fall & cry alerts, photo & video capabilities, 2-way communication, home security features, and much more. It intelligently maps your home and even serves as a playful companion for kids. It’s one of the best AI gadgets that future-proof your home.

10. The Samsung HW-Q990C soundbar uses AI Sound Remastering for clearer dialogue and enveloping audio. Buy it for $1,749.99 on the company’s website.

Samsung HW-Q990C under a TV

Take your home audio to the next level with the Samsung HW-Q990C soundbar. Its ultra-immersive sound brings the cinema to your home. Then, the AI Sound Remastering remasters every sound object for clearer, more precise audio.

Packed with state-of-the-art AI tech, you can be sure that these gadgets will future-proof your home and keep it a high-tech paradise for years. Which ones did you love the most? Let us know!

