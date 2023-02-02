These garden gadgets are worth buying for your lawn before spring

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 2, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Now's the time to start planning your spring lawn and garden projects. And we've found the gadgets that can help. Discover them in the blog.

These garden gadgets are worth buying for your lawn before spring
Yarbo Lawn Mower M1 intelligent mowing robot in the garden

February’s a great month to buy spring gardening supplies. You get your pick of the latest gear, and you can be sure it’ll all reach you on time. Want to see garden gadgets worth buying this year? Check out our suggestions!

Related: Which smart home speaker should you buy in 2023?

If installing a smart sprinkler is on your gardening to-do list this year, you’re in luck. Both Moen and Rachio are releasing gizmos that can help you conserve water and track its use in your garden.

Then, you can make your lawn more entertainment-worthy with some fun additions like the BioLite FirePit Essentials Kit, which includes the smokeless FirePit. And the Innr Outdoor Smart Pedestal Lights give you 16 million colors add to your flowerbeds and pathways.

Get ready for spring with these useful garden gadgets.

These garden gadgets are worth buying for your lawn before spring
Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera on a post

This spring, you can have some bird-watching fun in your garden when you add the Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case. It works with security cameras like Blink, Wyze, and Ring to let you see your feathered friends up close.

2. The Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Soil Sensors help you water your garden intelligently. They’re coming soon for a to-be-announced price.

These garden gadgets are worth buying for your lawn before spring
Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller in a home

The Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Soil Sensors take the guesswork out of lawn and garden watering. The Soil Sensors let you adjust watering depending on your soil’s needs, while the sprinkler’s app allows for automatic water-saving.

3. The Yarbo Lawn Mower M1 intelligent mowing robot navigates your lawn using RTK-GPS technology. Buy it for $3,519 on the brand’s website.

These garden gadgets are worth buying for your lawn before spring
Yarbo Lawn Mower M1 in a yard

With the Yarbo Lawn Mower M1 intelligent mowing robot, you don’t have to bury any wires or cables in your yard. This convenient lawn gadget uses RTK-GPS positioning technology and advanced algorithms to work in virtual boundaries. It’s definitely one of our favorite garden gadgets worth buying.

4. The Wyze Cam OG weatherproof Security camera keeps an eye on your garden and has a spotlight. It costs $19.99 on the company website.

These garden gadgets are worth buying for your lawn before spring
Wyze Cam OG on a fence

Keep your garden in view with the Wyze Cam OG weatherproof security camera. It stands up to harsh elements with its IP65 weatherproof rating. Use it to keep an eye out for intruders and even pests in your garden.

5. The BioLite FirePit Essentials Kit comes with everything you need for smokeless fire enjoyment. Purchase it for $399.95 on the official website.

BioLite FirePit Essentials Kit on a patio

Add a firepit to your backyard that doesn’t leave the scent of smoke in your hair and clothes with the BioLite FirePit Essentials Kit. This kit includes BioLite’s popular smokeless FirePit as well as the FireMat, FirePoker, and Carry Bag.

6. The Dometic CFX3 75DZ powered cooler chills and freezes. Power it with a wall outlet, car outlet, or solar setup. It costs $1,399.99 on Amazon.

Dometic CFX3 75DZ
Dometic CFX3 75DZ at a cookout

Get the Dometic CFX3 75DZ powered cooler for backyard parties this spring. It boasts dual storage compartments, so you can use one to chill and the other to freeze. It’s great for outdoor parties, RV trips, and camping, making it one of our favorite garden gadgets worth buying.

7. The Dandy DT-01 Lawn Care Robot rids your lawn of weeds using AI and image recognition. Get it for $699.99 on the company’s website.

Dandy DT-0T teaser video

You no longer have to weed your lawn when you have the Dandy DT-01 Lawn Care Robot. It recognizes weeds and sprays a localized herbicide directly onto them, reducing your use of chemicals by up to 90%.

8. The Innr Outdoor Smart Pedestal Lights offer 16 million colors for outdoor use and work with voice assistants. They cost $179.99 on Amazon.

Innr Outdoor Smart Pedestal Ligh
Innr Outdoor Smart Pedestal Light in a garden

Illuminate your walkways, garden paths, and hedges with the Inner Outdoor Smart Pedestal Light set. Compatible with Philips Hue and other bulbs, it sets the atmosphere in your garden. It even works with Alexa and Google Assistant voice control.

9. The Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit lets you create programs and control exterior faucets. Preorder it for $99.99 on the brand’s website.

Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit intro video

Make watering your lawn and garden smarter and easier with the Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit. It installs on your outdoor water spigot, monitors water use, and follows schedules. Plus, since it connects to Wi-Fi, you can monitor it and make changes from anywhere. It belongs on any list of garden gadgets worth buying.

10. The Geeni Indoor/Outdoor Weatherproof Smart Plug lets you control outdoor devices from anywhere. Buy it for $19.99 on the official website.

Innr Outdoor Smart Pedestal Light Color
Geeni Indoor/Outdoor Weatherproof Smart Plug with a smartphone

Turn your holiday lights on and off, schedule sprinklers, and more from your smartphone when you have the Geeni Indoor/Outdoor Weatherproof Smart Plug. What’s more, it stands up to harsh weather and has a compact, easy-to-install design.

Prepare for spring now, so you’re ready for when the warmer weather arrives. Which of these gadgets will you buy? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
10 Impressive professional office gadgets to buy for your workspace
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Impressive professional office gadgets to buy for your workspace

You spend a sizable part of your time in your workspace. So it makes sense to outfit it with devices that go a step further than your typical office gadget. What about a webcam that looks like a desk lamp..
This wearable air purifier gives instant allergy relief in any indoor space
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This wearable air purifier gives instant allergy relief in any indoor space

Do you struggle with airborne allergies like pet fur, pollen, mold, or dust mites? If you do, there’s good news on the way because there’s a brand-new product to make your life easier. Respiray Wear A+ is an allergen-filtering wearable..
Latest gadgets for content creators that you need to see
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Latest gadgets for content creators that you need to see

Trends change quickly, and so do the means of capturing them. Every year, content creation tech improves by leaps and bounds. So, to keep your setup crisp, we’re presenting the latest gadgets for content creators. These products keep your work..
Which smart home speaker should you buy in 2023?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Which smart home speaker should you buy in 2023?

Has your Amazon Echo Dot from 2016 seen better days? Maybe your HomePod Mini’s audio doesn’t exactly fill the room. Then it’s time to upgrade. But with all the options, you might wonder which are the best smart home speakers..
Be ready whenever inspiration strikes with this wallet-size whiteboard
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Be ready whenever inspiration strikes with this wallet-size whiteboard

Take your lists, notes, doodles, etc., everywhere with the MEMO pocket-size whiteboard. It holds up to 6 cards and has a folding whiteboard where you can quickly jot down ideas. Notes and lists are essential for staying organized. Sadly, most..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Smart coffee gadgets every caffeine lover needs to check out
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart coffee gadgets every caffeine lover needs to check out

If you grind your own coffee beans and pull your own espresso, you know good coffee takes time and effort. Or does it? These smart coffee gadgets for caffeine lovers boast Wi-Fi and other connectivity capabilities, making your brewing experience..
The most innovative workout gadgets to look forward to in 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most innovative workout gadgets to look forward to in 2023

It’s easy to grow tired of workout machines. But a cool new product or 2 might be all you need to put the zest back into your exercise routine. Luckily, the most innovative workout gadgets of 2023 have the tech..
Best gaming desks that can fit all of your gaming gear
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gaming desks that can fit all of your gaming gear

You’ve spent your hard-earned cash on a fancy rig and all the right peripherals. So it makes sense to support them all with one of the best gaming desks. These include desks for both larger and smaller rooms. Related: Best..
The most useful smart home monitors to buy
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful smart home monitors to buy

Want to receive alerts about leaky pipes? Maybe you need to improve your home’s energy use. No matter what part of your home you’d like to manage, the most useful smart home monitors can help. From temperature and humidity monitors..
The best sustainable tech gadgets you can buy in 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best sustainable tech gadgets you can buy in 2023

You love your tech. But all those plastic cases and wires are definitely rough on the planet. So what’s a gadget enthusiast to do? Go for the most sustainable tech gadgets of 2023. These products are packed with features and..
10 EDC gadgets that make on-the-go work easier
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 EDC gadgets that make on-the-go work easier

You work remotely. And, while you’re free to work anywhere, that doesn’t mean you can rely on your laptop alone. Nope, working on the move requires a truly portable setup, complete with work-friendly earbuds, a compact mouse, and a warrior..