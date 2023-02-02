These garden gadgets are worth buying for your lawn before spring

Yarbo Lawn Mower M1 intelligent mowing robot in the garden

February’s a great month to buy spring gardening supplies. You get your pick of the latest gear, and you can be sure it’ll all reach you on time. Want to see garden gadgets worth buying this year? Check out our suggestions!

If installing a smart sprinkler is on your gardening to-do list this year, you’re in luck. Both Moen and Rachio are releasing gizmos that can help you conserve water and track its use in your garden.

Then, you can make your lawn more entertainment-worthy with some fun additions like the BioLite FirePit Essentials Kit, which includes the smokeless FirePit. And the Innr Outdoor Smart Pedestal Lights give you 16 million colors add to your flowerbeds and pathways.

Get ready for spring with these useful garden gadgets.

1. The Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case works with your Blink, Wyze, and Ring cameras, creating a smart bird feeder. Get it for $64.99 on the official website.

Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera on a post

This spring, you can have some bird-watching fun in your garden when you add the Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case. It works with security cameras like Blink, Wyze, and Ring to let you see your feathered friends up close.

2. The Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Soil Sensors help you water your garden intelligently. They’re coming soon for a to-be-announced price.

Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller in a home

The Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Soil Sensors take the guesswork out of lawn and garden watering. The Soil Sensors let you adjust watering depending on your soil’s needs, while the sprinkler’s app allows for automatic water-saving.

3. The Yarbo Lawn Mower M1 intelligent mowing robot navigates your lawn using RTK-GPS technology. Buy it for $3,519 on the brand’s website.

Yarbo Lawn Mower M1 in a yard

With the Yarbo Lawn Mower M1 intelligent mowing robot, you don’t have to bury any wires or cables in your yard. This convenient lawn gadget uses RTK-GPS positioning technology and advanced algorithms to work in virtual boundaries. It’s definitely one of our favorite garden gadgets worth buying.

4. The Wyze Cam OG weatherproof Security camera keeps an eye on your garden and has a spotlight. It costs $19.99 on the company website.

Wyze Cam OG on a fence

Keep your garden in view with the Wyze Cam OG weatherproof security camera. It stands up to harsh elements with its IP65 weatherproof rating. Use it to keep an eye out for intruders and even pests in your garden.

5. The BioLite FirePit Essentials Kit

BioLite FirePit Essentials Kit on a patio

Add a firepit to your backyard that doesn’t leave the scent of smoke in your hair and clothes with the BioLite FirePit Essentials Kit. This kit includes BioLite’s popular smokeless FirePit as well as the FireMat, FirePoker, and Carry Bag.

6. The Dometic CFX3 75DZ powered cooler

Dometic CFX3 75DZ at a cookout

Get the Dometic CFX3 75DZ powered cooler for backyard parties this spring. It boasts dual storage compartments, so you can use one to chill and the other to freeze. It’s great for outdoor parties, RV trips, and camping, making it one of our favorite garden gadgets worth buying.

7. The Dandy DT-01 Lawn Care Robot rids your lawn of weeds using AI and image recognition. Get it for $699.99 on the company’s website.

Dandy DT-0T teaser video

You no longer have to weed your lawn when you have the Dandy DT-01 Lawn Care Robot. It recognizes weeds and sprays a localized herbicide directly onto them, reducing your use of chemicals by up to 90%.

8. The Innr Outdoor Smart Pedestal Lights offer 16 million colors for outdoor use and work with voice assistants. They cost $179.99 on Amazon.

Innr Outdoor Smart Pedestal Light in a garden

Illuminate your walkways, garden paths, and hedges with the Inner Outdoor Smart Pedestal Light set. Compatible with Philips Hue and other bulbs, it sets the atmosphere in your garden. It even works with Alexa and Google Assistant voice control.

9. The Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit lets you create programs and control exterior faucets. Preorder it for $99.99 on the brand’s website.

Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit intro video

Make watering your lawn and garden smarter and easier with the Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit. It installs on your outdoor water spigot, monitors water use, and follows schedules. Plus, since it connects to Wi-Fi, you can monitor it and make changes from anywhere. It belongs on any list of garden gadgets worth buying.

10. The Geeni Indoor/Outdoor Weatherproof Smart Plug lets you control outdoor devices from anywhere. Buy it for $19.99 on the official website.

Geeni Indoor/Outdoor Weatherproof Smart Plug with a smartphone

Turn your holiday lights on and off, schedule sprinklers, and more from your smartphone when you have the Geeni Indoor/Outdoor Weatherproof Smart Plug. What’s more, it stands up to harsh weather and has a compact, easy-to-install design.

Prepare for spring now, so you’re ready for when the warmer weather arrives. Which of these gadgets will you buy? Let us know!

