There are too many wireless earbuds out there—which ones are worth buying in 2022?

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 31, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Looking for wireless earbuds? You have a dizzying number of options. But don't worry, we've done the hard work for you. Check out our picks for the best earbuds to buy in 2022.

There are too many wireless earbuds out there—which ones are worth buying in 2022?
OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds in white and black

There are a lot of wireless earbuds out there, to say the least. So you might not have the time or wherewithal to research them all. We get it. And that’s where our guide to earbuds worth buying in 2022 comes in handy.

Related: 10 Smart everyday gadgets that will make your life easier on the go

The earbuds below are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now for various reasons. First, many provide some of the most impressive overall sound out there, like the Sony WF-1000XM4.

Others are designed to be incredibly comfortable and can stay in your ears during any kind of workout, like the Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds. Still, others give you great sound at an even better price, like the Beats Fit Pro.

Ultimately, the best wireless earbuds to buy in 2022 will depend on your needs, but the ones below can help narrow down your list.

1. The Sony WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds are an all-around great choice for wireless earbuds with superb active noise cancelation and audio.

Sony WF-1000XM4 in a video

Go for the Sony WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds for their impressive sound, ANC, clear calls, and solid battery life. Meanwhile, a Speak-to-Chat feature automatically pauses the music during calls.

Get them for $249.99 on the official website.

2. The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are sporty earbuds you can use every day. They’ll transport you to your movies, music, and games.

Beats Fit Pro
Beats Fit Pro in a person’s ear

The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are designed for every occasion with secure-fit wingtips that stretch to fit your ear. Then, the Spatial Audio technology relies on gyroscopes and accelerometers, adjusting the audio as you move your head.

Get them for $199.99 on the official website.

3. The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ ANC wireless earphones block noise and connect to both a computer and smartphone simultaneously.

Bang Olufsen Beoplay EQ
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ in white

You can rely on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ ANC wireless earphones to blend into your WFH setup. Their impressive ANC tech removes background noise, and the 3 microphones on each bud ensure clear calls.

Get them for $399 on the official website.

4. The Bowers & Wilkins PI7 in-ear wireless headphones have excellent sound thanks to high-resolution Qualcomm aptX Adaptive sound.

There are too many wireless earbuds out there—which ones are worth buying in 2022?
Bowers & Wilkins PI7 in use

Enjoy incredible sound from the Bowers & Wilkins PI7 in-ear wireless headphones. They also boast noise cancelation, blocking out irritating sounds. Then, a smart sharing case provides fast wireless charging.

Get them for $399 on Amazon.

5. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds provide natural audio, adaptive sound, and clear calls all at an affordable price.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series in a video

Choose the Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds for inexpensive ones with all the high-end features. They’re some of the best wireless earbuds to buy in 2022 because they provide Bass Boost, clear calls, and a secure fit for under $100.

Get them for $99 on the official website.

6. The Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds are super comfortable. Jabra MySound tech calibrates the music to fit your hearing.

There are too many wireless earbuds out there—which ones are worth buying in 2022?
Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds outdoors

Customize your audio to your hearing with the Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds. They feature up to 28 hours of battery life, 4 mics in each bud, and MySound, which personalizes your listening experience.

Get them refurbished on eBay for $50.99.

7. The Apple AirPods 3rd Gen deliver Dolby Atmos for your content and provide dynamic head tracking with all your Apple devices.

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation with Full Spatial Audio
Apple AirPods 3rd Gen with a person running outdoors

Some of the best wireless earbuds to buy in 2022 are the Apple AirPods 3rd Gen. With great sound and an intuitive forces sensor for media control, they are incredibly convenient.

Get them for $169 on Amazon.

8. The Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds deliver premium audio with coaxial dual driver technology and customized noise cancelation.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro wireless earbuds
Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro in white

Treat yourself to award-winning audio with the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds. They have ACAA 2.0 dual-driver technology, making the sound rich and detailed. Then, with HearID ANC, they let you personalize the audio to fit you.

Get them for $169.99 on the official website.

9. The OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds feature 3 modes—cinematic movie, immersive music, and mobile gaming—for content-fitting audio.

There are too many wireless earbuds out there—which ones are worth buying in 2022?
OnePlus Buds Z2 in color options

The OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds are some of the best wireless earbuds to buy in 2022 due to their realistic sound and 11 mm dynamic drivers. Jam to bold beats and bigger sound. Then, 94 ms low latency is great for gaming.

Get them for $99.99 on the official website.

10. The Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds fit securely in your ears during workouts. Connect easily to Spotify with the Spotify Tap playback.

There are too many wireless earbuds out there—which ones are worth buying in 2022?
Jabra Elite 4 in use

Ideal for exercise, the Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds can keep up with you. They’re sweat and waterproof and fit comfortably in your ears. Then ANC, HearThrough technology, and Spotify Tap playback make them a joy to own.

Get them for $119.99 on the official website.

There are quite a few wireless earbuds out there, but these are the ones worth buying in 2022. Which pair will you choose? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

Check out our web story here.

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Generate copy for Amazon listings 10x faster with HustleClick
Marketing Tips
By Madhurima Nag

Generate copy for Amazon listings 10x faster with HustleClick

As you likely know, Amazon dominates the e-commerce landscape. In fact, 40% of all e-commerce sales in the US occur on Amazon. Not only that, but 9 out of 10 shoppers price check Amazon before making their final purchase. With..
Boston Dynamics’ Stretch robot is gearing up to start its first real-world job in 2022
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Boston Dynamics’ Stretch robot is gearing up to start its first real-world job in 2022

Fewer companies these days are as tied to robotics as Boston Dynamics. It’s entirely understandable too since Boston Dynamics‘ regularly turns heads and captures headlines with its super-cool array of impressive robots. After all, their projects (like Spot) have been..
Weekend Digest: Ultrawide gaming monitors–the ultimate buyer’s guide for your 2022 workspace
Buyer's Guide
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Ultrawide gaming monitors–the ultimate buyer’s guide for your 2022 workspace

There’s nothing like a brand new monitor in which to experience your favorite video games. You bring it home and put the old one out to pasture. Once it’s set up you stand back in awe at how much better..
10 Smart everyday gadgets that will make your life easier on the go
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Smart everyday gadgets that will make your life easier on the go

These days, being out and about isn’t easy. Things fall out of your hands, you can get lost, and your hands aren’t exactly free when you’re switching the music or accepting calls on your phone. But a few smart everyday..
10 Product concepts of 2022: Razer Project Sophia, Dell Concept Pari & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Product concepts of 2022: Razer Project Sophia, Dell Concept Pari & more

It wouldn’t be January without a host of new concept gadgets to blow our minds and inspire innovation this year and beyond. And these 10 product concepts of 2022 don’t disappoint. On the useful end of the spectrum is the..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Elgato Stream Deck Pedal features hands-free control & customizable actions
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Elgato Stream Deck Pedal features hands-free control & customizable actions

Elgato is back at it again with a new gadget that streamers and content creators are going to love. Adding to its many other great control accessories for those forging exciting video streams is the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal. It..
Most useful air quality monitors for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most useful air quality monitors for your home

Between VOCs and trapped viruses, indoor air can be more harmful than what’s outside. But don’t worry, it’s easy to improve when you add any of these useful air quality monitors to your home’s setup. Related: Smart home gadgets guide—best..
Create photorealistic HD avatars, videos, and virtual assistants with AvaSynth
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Create photorealistic HD avatars, videos, and virtual assistants with AvaSynth

Whether you’re a content creator or business owner with an online platform, AvaSynth is a next-generation text-to-video platform that could help. It creates unique video avatars and virtual assistants to improve your online presence, eliminating hiring people to film and..
Best gadgets for content creators & which ones to buy in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets for content creators & which ones to buy in 2022

If you make a living via social media platforms, the best gadgets for content creators in 2022 can help you produce better, more professional material. From lighting to synthesizers, these are the products to invest in. Related: Best wireless charging..
Meta’s Research SuperCluster will be the fastest AI supercomputer by the end of 2022
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Meta’s Research SuperCluster will be the fastest AI supercomputer by the end of 2022

Meta is working on a new AI supercomputer. This likely won’t come as a surprise to those familiar with the companies other endeavors. After all, it takes a lot of advanced computing and algorithms to run its famous social media..
HP’s new all-in-one PCs include wireless charging stands, monitor mode & WFH tools
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

HP’s new all-in-one PCs include wireless charging stands, monitor mode & WFH tools

Working from home has brought many needs to light that tech companies have been eager to fulfill. Among the many different kinds of gadgets and devices used in remote work, few are as essential as the PC. While it may..