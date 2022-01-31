There are too many wireless earbuds out there—which ones are worth buying in 2022?



Looking for wireless earbuds? You have a dizzying number of options. But don't worry, we've done the hard work for you. Check out our picks for the best earbuds to buy in 2022.

OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds in white and black

There are a lot of wireless earbuds out there, to say the least. So you might not have the time or wherewithal to research them all. We get it. And that’s where our guide to earbuds worth buying in 2022 comes in handy.

The earbuds below are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now for various reasons. First, many provide some of the most impressive overall sound out there, like the Sony WF-1000XM4.

Others are designed to be incredibly comfortable and can stay in your ears during any kind of workout, like the Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds. Still, others give you great sound at an even better price, like the Beats Fit Pro.

Ultimately, the best wireless earbuds to buy in 2022 will depend on your needs, but the ones below can help narrow down your list.

Sony WF-1000XM4 in a video

Go for the Sony WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds for their impressive sound, ANC, clear calls, and solid battery life. Meanwhile, a Speak-to-Chat feature automatically pauses the music during calls.

Get them for $249.99 on the official website.

2. The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are sporty earbuds you can use every day. They’ll transport you to your movies, music, and games.

Beats Fit Pro in a person’s ear

The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are designed for every occasion with secure-fit wingtips that stretch to fit your ear. Then, the Spatial Audio technology relies on gyroscopes and accelerometers, adjusting the audio as you move your head.

Get them for $199.99 on the official website.

3. The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ ANC wireless earphones block noise and connect to both a computer and smartphone simultaneously.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ in white

You can rely on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ ANC wireless earphones to blend into your WFH setup. Their impressive ANC tech removes background noise, and the 3 microphones on each bud ensure clear calls.

Get them for $399 on the official website.

4. The Bowers & Wilkins PI7 in-ear wireless headphones have excellent sound thanks to high-resolution Qualcomm aptX Adaptive sound.

Bowers & Wilkins PI7 in use

Enjoy incredible sound from the Bowers & Wilkins PI7 in-ear wireless headphones. They also boast noise cancelation, blocking out irritating sounds. Then, a smart sharing case provides fast wireless charging.

Get them for $399 on Amazon.

5. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds provide natural audio, adaptive sound, and clear calls all at an affordable price.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series in a video

Choose the Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds for inexpensive ones with all the high-end features. They’re some of the best wireless earbuds to buy in 2022 because they provide Bass Boost, clear calls, and a secure fit for under $100.

Get them for $99 on the official website.

6. The Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds are super comfortable. Jabra MySound tech calibrates the music to fit your hearing.

Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds outdoors

Customize your audio to your hearing with the Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds. They feature up to 28 hours of battery life, 4 mics in each bud, and MySound, which personalizes your listening experience.

Get them refurbished on eBay for $50.99.

7. The Apple AirPods 3rd Gen

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen with a person running outdoors

Some of the best wireless earbuds to buy in 2022 are the Apple AirPods 3rd Gen. With great sound and an intuitive forces sensor for media control, they are incredibly convenient.

Get them for $169 on Amazon.

8. The Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro in white

Treat yourself to award-winning audio with the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds. They have ACAA 2.0 dual-driver technology, making the sound rich and detailed. Then, with HearID ANC, they let you personalize the audio to fit you.

Get them for $169.99 on the official website.

9. The OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds feature 3 modes—cinematic movie, immersive music, and mobile gaming—for content-fitting audio.

OnePlus Buds Z2 in color options

The OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds are some of the best wireless earbuds to buy in 2022 due to their realistic sound and 11 mm dynamic drivers. Jam to bold beats and bigger sound. Then, 94 ms low latency is great for gaming.

Get them for $99.99 on the official website.

10. The Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds fit securely in your ears during workouts. Connect easily to Spotify with the Spotify Tap playback.

Jabra Elite 4 in use

Ideal for exercise, the Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds can keep up with you. They’re sweat and waterproof and fit comfortably in your ears. Then ANC, HearThrough technology, and Spotify Tap playback make them a joy to own.

Get them for $119.99 on the official website.

There are quite a few wireless earbuds out there, but these are the ones worth buying in 2022. Which pair will you choose? Let us know in the comments.

