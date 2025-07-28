Pixel Watch 4 leaks: Google may let you text from a mountain while Apple’s still loading

Grigor Baklajyan on under Tech News , Byunder

I sat down to scroll for 5 minutes and somehow ended up deep in Pixel Watch 4 leaks. Now I think my current watch might be holding me back.

Google Pixel Watch 3

Apple’s stuck to a playbook under Tim Cook—push health and safety every chance it gets. The company keeps showing off its watch and phone as tools that could save your life. Now they’re hoping the next Watch Ultra, with its satellite tricks, takes that message even further. But guess what? Pixel Watch 4 leaks suggest Google just jumped in to steal the spotlight.

Word is, the upcoming Pixel Watch might let you ping emergency services through satellite. No cell signal, no Wi-Fi? No problem—you’ll still get a message out. That alone could shake things up. But there’s more.

Google’s also messing with how the Pixel Watch charges. That move? It’s splitting opinions. Some people welcome the change. Others can’t stand it. I’ve dug through the latest buzz to give you the full picture so you can figure out which watch actually fits your wrist, and your needs.

Pixel Watch 4 leaked renders

Image Credit: Android Headlines

The Pixel Watch 4 sticks with the same round look as the Pixel Watch 3. The bezels seem thinner, but honestly, who stares at a watch long enough to notice? Most just glance at it for a ping or a message and move on. It’s not a screen you live on, just a quick-check kind of thing.

What’s strange is how Google still hides the back. That’s where the new charging setup lives—but we’ll get to that in a bit.

Band colors

Google’s rolling out a new wave of band colors. For the Pixel Watch 4, there’s Obsidian, Porcelain, and Moonstone in the Active Band line. The Sport Band gets Indigo, Limoncello, and Iris. More colors are on the way for both, so expect a full-on palette.

The Active Sport Bands offer the most variety, while the Stretch Band sticks with the smaller 1.61″ (41mm) size.

Image Credit: @evleaks, X

As for Moonstone—it stands out. Evleaks shared images of Google’s upcoming devices in that shade. It’s a soft slate blue that feels balanced. I didn’t think much of it at first, but it keeps drawing me in. I once considered buying an Audi in Moonstone. Some people called it “dated” or said, “you can’t beat classic white.” I understand that, but Moonstone still leaves an impression.

Pixel Watch 4 charging system

Image Credit: Android Headlines

Google’s taking a new approach with the Pixel Watch 4 charger—it won’t work with older models. Instead of placing the contacts on the back, they’ve moved them to the left side. Opposite the crown, in a small cutout. The back now holds a full sensor setup, so no charging points there.

With this layout, the watch charges while resting on its side. That makes it easier to see the battery level when it’s sitting on a surface. This setup also plays a part in boosting the charging speed by around 25%.

I just hope there’s more than one way to charge it. As long as the side stays open, other setups could work. if I could charge while wearing it at my desk, I’d be thrilled. I stay parked there most of the day anyway.

Repairability improves, too. Earlier Pixel Watches couldn’t be fixed once something went wrong. This one? Pop the back off, and you’re in.

I’m not thrilled about swapping chargers every time a new model drops. Still, if this design helps extend the life of the watch, I can live with it. I’ve already lost one to a sealed design, so this feels like a step in the right direction.

Emergency Satellite Communications

Image Credit: @kalenemsley, Unsplash

Leaks point to one major upgrade on the way. Emergency Satellite Communications could land on the Pixel Watch 4. Android Authority even found direct mentions of it buried in the latest version of Google’s Satellite Gateway app. The app spells it out in code made for a smartwatch.

But here’s the catch. Don’t expect this to hit every Wear OS watch. The code includes checks like “isPixelDevice” and “isPixelWatch,” which makes it clear that Google plans to keep this feature exclusive to its own lineup.

I use an iPhone 15 Pro. It lets me message over satellite when I’m off the grid. I still bring it on hikes, even if it’s not always powered on. Apple’s watches, though? None of them offer satellite tools yet, not even basic Emergency SOS.

So Google might get there first. Word is Apple wants to bring satellite support to the Watch Ultra 3. If Pixel Watch 4 drops in August, it could be the first major smartwatch with built-in satellite features. That could even make gear like Garmin’s inReach feel less critical.

Price

A French source, Dealabs, says the 41mm (1.61″) Pixel Watch 4 will cost €399 for Wi-Fi and €499 for LTE. The 45mm (1.77″) version starts at €449, with LTE pushing it to €549. These numbers only reflect pricing in France.

Just for comparison, Google kicked off the Pixel Watch 3 at $349 for the 41mm (1.61″) and $399 for the 45mm (1.77″). LTE added a bump, raising those to $449 and $499.

Parting thoughts: Pixel Watch 4 leaks

Google’s making bold moves with the Pixel Watch 4, and some of it looks smart. Satellite support could actually matter, and the new charger? It might grow on me. I’m still watching what Apple does next, but for now, Google’s giving me a lot to think about.