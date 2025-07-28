Pixel Watch 4 leaks: Google may let you text from a mountain while Apple’s still loading

By Grigor Baklajyan on Jul 28, 2025, 11:22 am EDT under Tech News,

I sat down to scroll for 5 minutes and somehow ended up deep in Pixel Watch 4 leaks. Now I think my current watch might be holding me back.

Pixel Watch 4 leaks: Google may let you text from a mountain while Apple’s still loading
Google Pixel Watch 3

Apple’s stuck to a playbook under Tim Cook—push health and safety every chance it gets. The company keeps showing off its watch and phone as tools that could save your life. Now they’re hoping the next Watch Ultra, with its satellite tricks, takes that message even further. But guess what? Pixel Watch 4 leaks suggest Google just jumped in to steal the spotlight.

Word is, the upcoming Pixel Watch might let you ping emergency services through satellite. No cell signal, no Wi-Fi? No problem—you’ll still get a message out. That alone could shake things up. But there’s more.

Google’s also messing with how the Pixel Watch charges. That move? It’s splitting opinions. Some people welcome the change. Others can’t stand it. I’ve dug through the latest buzz to give you the full picture so you can figure out which watch actually fits your wrist, and your needs.

Pixel Watch 4 leaked renders

Pixel Watch 4's renders
Image Credit: Android Headlines

The Pixel Watch 4 sticks with the same round look as the Pixel Watch 3. The bezels seem thinner, but honestly, who stares at a watch long enough to notice? Most just glance at it for a ping or a message and move on. It’s not a screen you live on, just a quick-check kind of thing.

What’s strange is how Google still hides the back. That’s where the new charging setup lives—but we’ll get to that in a bit.

Band colors

Google’s rolling out a new wave of band colors. For the Pixel Watch 4, there’s Obsidian, Porcelain, and Moonstone in the Active Band line. The Sport Band gets Indigo, Limoncello, and Iris. More colors are on the way for both, so expect a full-on palette.

The Active Sport Bands offer the most variety, while the Stretch Band sticks with the smaller 1.61″ (41mm) size.

Moonstone Pixel Watch 4
Image Credit: @evleaks, X

As for Moonstone—it stands out. Evleaks shared images of Google’s upcoming devices in that shade. It’s a soft slate blue that feels balanced. I didn’t think much of it at first, but it keeps drawing me in. I once considered buying an Audi in Moonstone. Some people called it “dated” or said, “you can’t beat classic white.” I understand that, but Moonstone still leaves an impression.

Pixel Watch 4 charging system

Pixel Watch4's charging system
Image Credit: Android Headlines

Google’s taking a new approach with the Pixel Watch 4 charger—it won’t work with older models. Instead of placing the contacts on the back, they’ve moved them to the left side. Opposite the crown, in a small cutout. The back now holds a full sensor setup, so no charging points there.

With this layout, the watch charges while resting on its side. That makes it easier to see the battery level when it’s sitting on a surface. This setup also plays a part in boosting the charging speed by around 25%.

I just hope there’s more than one way to charge it. As long as the side stays open, other setups could work. if I could charge while wearing it at my desk, I’d be thrilled. I stay parked there most of the day anyway.

Repairability improves, too. Earlier Pixel Watches couldn’t be fixed once something went wrong. This one? Pop the back off, and you’re in.

I’m not thrilled about swapping chargers every time a new model drops. Still, if this design helps extend the life of the watch, I can live with it. I’ve already lost one to a sealed design, so this feels like a step in the right direction.

Emergency Satellite Communications

Hiking
Image Credit: @kalenemsley, Unsplash

Leaks point to one major upgrade on the way. Emergency Satellite Communications could land on the Pixel Watch 4. Android Authority even found direct mentions of it buried in the latest version of Google’s Satellite Gateway app. The app spells it out in code made for a smartwatch.

But here’s the catch. Don’t expect this to hit every Wear OS watch. The code includes checks like “isPixelDevice” and “isPixelWatch,” which makes it clear that Google plans to keep this feature exclusive to its own lineup.

I use an iPhone 15 Pro. It lets me message over satellite when I’m off the grid. I still bring it on hikes, even if it’s not always powered on. Apple’s watches, though? None of them offer satellite tools yet, not even basic Emergency SOS.

So Google might get there first. Word is Apple wants to bring satellite support to the Watch Ultra 3. If Pixel Watch 4 drops in August, it could be the first major smartwatch with built-in satellite features. That could even make gear like Garmin’s inReach feel less critical.

Price

A French source, Dealabs, says the 41mm (1.61″) Pixel Watch 4 will cost €399 for Wi-Fi and €499 for LTE. The 45mm (1.77″) version starts at €449, with LTE pushing it to €549. These numbers only reflect pricing in France.

Just for comparison, Google kicked off the Pixel Watch 3 at $349 for the 41mm (1.61″) and $399 for the 45mm (1.77″). LTE added a bump, raising those to $449 and $499.

Parting thoughts: Pixel Watch 4 leaks

Google’s making bold moves with the Pixel Watch 4, and some of it looks smart. Satellite support could actually matter, and the new charger? It might grow on me. I’m still watching what Apple does next, but for now, Google’s giving me a lot to think about.

Tech NewsWearable Tech

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Apple M5 iPad Pro leaks: No more tilting your tablet mid-meeting
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple M5 iPad Pro leaks: No more tilting your tablet mid-meeting
Some folks go for the iPad Pro because they want a big screen that can step in for a laptop. I’ve heard the same line over and over—Apple nails the laptop feel, but battery life and the OS still trip..
Apple’s foldable iPhone: Crease-free display coming in 2026?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple’s foldable iPhone: Crease-free display coming in 2026?
Every few years, Apple introduces a bold new vision for the future of tech. The last big iPhone redesign came with the iPhone X in 2017. Now, Apple is working on something that could be its next game-changer. Instead of..
Google Pixel 10 rumors reveal the good, the bad, and the ugly
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 10 rumors reveal the good, the bad, and the ugly
If you’ve looked into the Pixel 9, you’ve likely heard some people call it the best Android smartphone. The screen pops with brightness, the camera takes stunning shots, and the software makes everyday tasks feel smoother. But as Google Pixel..
The TEMU affiliate program 2025: A complete companion to earning online
Productivity Tips
By Madhurima Nag
The TEMU affiliate program 2025: A complete companion to earning online
E-commerce assistance is roaring, and numerous online platforms are offering affiliate programs to help individuals generate passive income. One similar platform that has gained significant traction is TEMU, an emerging online business known for offering high-quality products at incredibly affordable..
I didn’t think I needed smart shades—until Allesin showed up
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
I didn’t think I needed smart shades—until Allesin showed up
Let’s be honest—window shades don’t usually top the home upgrade wish list. They’re not flashy. They don’t play music. They just hang out… literally. But the Allesin Prestige Motorized Blackout Roller Shades completely flipped that script for me. These aren’t..

Popular Blog Posts

13 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
13 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Nothing Headphone (1) vs. AirPods Max: Is Apple finally outweirded?
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
Nothing Headphone (1) vs. AirPods Max: Is Apple finally outweirded?
I’m starting to wonder if Elon Musk has a secret stake in Nothing. Kidding—sort of. But look at the Nothing Headphone (1). It gives off strong Cybertruck vibes. The design? Wild. You’re either into it or you’re not. No fence-sitters..
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
I left the Samsung camp last year and moved into Apple’s world, but the buzz around Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 still stirs something in me. I keep wondering why I made the switch. Samsung gave me everything. One UI felt like..
Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Gamers everywhere, from Asia to North America, lined up for the Switch 2 launch, turning it into a huge global moment. It’s been years since a gadget created this kind of buzz. The original Switch started it all, mixing console and..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..

You Might Also Like

The best laptops for kids (because I was tired of sharing mine)
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
The best laptops for kids (because I was tired of sharing mine)
I can’t pinpoint exactly when it happened, but sometime between first and third grade, my oldest daughter began commandeering my laptop every afternoon—for Wordwall games, Google Slides, and every math worksheet under the sun. Up until now, we’ve hacked it..
Made by Google 2025: I might regret saying no to foldables—if these rumors are true
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Made by Google 2025: I might regret saying no to foldables—if these rumors are true
Read also: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 vs. Huawei Mate X6 Google doesn’t grab much of the US phone market—that’s still Apple and Samsung’s turf. But Pixel phones? They’ve built a loyal crowd. A lot of folks swear by the cameras and..
Meet the L-Shaped electric standing desk built for real work (and real life)
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Meet the L-Shaped electric standing desk built for real work (and real life)
Let’s be honest—standing desks are everywhere. But finding one that feels like it was designed for real-world use? That’s rare. Some wobble like a jellyfish on hardwood floors, others sound like a garage door when you raise them. And then..
These AR glasses give you thermal superpowers, and that’s just the beginning
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
These AR glasses give you thermal superpowers, and that’s just the beginning
Remember those iconic scenes in sci-fi movies and video games? The ones where the hero flips down a visor and the world transforms, revealing hidden enemies as glowing silhouettes and tracking targets through walls. For decades, that level of sensory..
10 Travel gadgets for a stress-free vacation
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
10 Travel gadgets for a stress-free vacation
I’m all about discovering new places, trying new foods, and wandering around aimlessly in a city I’ve never been to. But the getting-there part? That’s a whole different story. I’m talking airport chaos, delays, cramped seats, loud talkers, and the..
The One Charger to Rule Them All: TESSAN Voyager 205 Review
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
The One Charger to Rule Them All: TESSAN Voyager 205 Review
If you’ve ever stood in a hotel room surrounded by a spaghetti mess of chargers, adapters, and voltage converters—only to realize half your gear still isn’t plugged in—you know the pain. That was me, juggling three devices in a London..