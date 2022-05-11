Google Keynote I/O ’22: Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro, and much more

By Mark Gulino on May 11, 2022, 4:02 pm EDT under Tech News,

Did you miss Google's latest Keynote I/O event? Don't sweat it--we've got you covered. Join us and explore the many new features and updates to Google's products you can expect to see this year, not to mention a slew of new Pixel gadgets. Read on to learn more.

Google Pixel 7

Today marks Google’s latest I/O event for 2022. What new and exciting things did they announce this time around? There are a plethora of updates, improvements, and enhancements to Google’s suite of apps and services. From Assistant and Tensor to Maps and Translate. You won’t want to miss this one. Let’s dive in and see what’s in store for Google fans. Here we go!

Google I/O Live Event

Google Translate

Google is announcing updates to Google Translate. We can expect to see 24 new languages coming to Google Search, spoken by as many as 300-million people. This will help keep the ball rolling as Google continues to develop and improve Google Translate’s already impressive array of capabilities.

Google Maps

New Google Maps updates are coming as well. The new features will include an all-new Immersive View (which will also be available in Europe) and Eco-Friendly Routes. It can also use AI to detect buildings via satellite imagery, plus see inside places like restaurants. It’s actually pretty fascinating to see what they’re working on.

Google showing off its latest Maps features

Google Docs

Even Google Docs is getting some love today, as Google is showing off a new feature. Docs will receive an update that brings auto-summary capabilities. This will help generate “Too long didn’t read” (TLDR) content to help simplify larger portions of text–particularly helpful in professional settings. Though probably not the most noteworthy thing at Google’s I/O (2022) event.

Project Starline

If you’re not familiar with Project Starline, it’s Google’s 3D telepresence booth. We haven’t really seen too much on this one in quite a while, but today Google is shining new light on it. Google’s adding AI portrait lighting and presumably other enhancements. There wasn’t a log discussed, but it’s cool to see they’re still working on this technology.

Official Livestream for Google Keynote I/O ’22 event

Google points out that Google Lens is now used 8-billion times per month. This is around 3x more than last year–a massive leap. Lens will also get better at interpreting more information from a single image. For example, a picture of a shelf full of items will be able to have individual items present separate data and options which users can take advantage of. Keep an eye out for this AR-based feature called Scene Exploration.

Real Tone

The Pixel 6 may have a chance to see camera improvements through Real Tone technology. This means it will use a new 10-point skin tone scale to help better represent people in things like photos and photo-based searches. Even things like hair tone and texture will soon be possible to filter by. It’s a great way to bring new layers of inclusiveness to the already powerful features Google’s products offer.

Google Real Tone and Real Tone filters

Google Assistant

Google Nest Hub is getting a super-handy update. It will let you give voice commands and drop the “Hey, Google” part by simply looking at the Nest Hub. Of course, this will require you to allow its camera to be on at all times. Great feature, but something to consider as a privacy trade-off. There are also new Quick Phrases coming to make commands easier, but right now, they appear to be limited to the Nest Hub Max. Other improvements for Assistant in general, like LaMDA 2, will expand Google’s learning and understanding abilities more effectively–including contextual understanding.

Google Tensor, Security, and Privacy

Google took the time to talk a bit about its Tensor chip and how it’s helping to improve its products. Particularly, there was a strong focus on how it works with other implemented technologies to improve security and privacy protection. There’s also a new way to remove personal data and results from Google. Nothing to sneeze at there.

Anroid 13, Wear OS, and Google Wallet

Android fans can be excited for new features like an expanded Material You design with more theme customizations. There are RCS enhancements and a new Google Wallet that will support digital credit cards and IDs. Wear OS is getting Emergency SOS capabilities, plus improvements to how Android runs on large-screen tablets (better multitasking and interface optimizations).

The new Google Wallet with digital IDs

Google Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 smartphones

Google finally announced the Google Pixel 6a smartphone (which follows up on the previous Pixel 6). Pricing starts at $449. It will feature the same aesthetic design as the regular Pixel 6 and 12 MP main and ultrawide lens. The Tensor chip carries over as well, along with Live Translate capabilities.

Google Pixel 7 is announced too, but details are limited right now. There will be a Pro version, and the camera bars will be made of aluminum. A new Tensor chip will be included, and the new phones will ship with Android 13 at launch. They’re coming this Fall.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Fans of Google’s Pixel Buds will appreciate that the Pixel Buds Pro’s are finally a thing. Today, they’re being unveiled with a new custom audio processor, 6 cores, and a neural processing engine. There will be Active Noise Cancellation and a Transparency Mode. They’ll be $199 and are available to preorder on July 21st.

Google Pixel Watch

Yup. Google finally did it. They made the Pixel Watch. It features a sleek circular design with stainless steel and a tactile crown. It will have a touchscreen with voice control and Fitbit integration. It will offer removable straps too. Looks like a solid answer to the Apple Watch–maybe not as good in its first iteration, but finally, a step forward. It will ship with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones this Fall. Easily one of the best announcements at the Google I/O (2022) event.

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Tablet

A new Google Pixel Tablet is apparently on the way as well. There isn’t a lot of information as of yet, but it does appear it will include Google Tensor. It also looks fairly reminiscent of an older Samsung tablet, oddly enough. We’ll keep an eye out for more details on this one. Right now, it’s unlikely we’ll see it until 2023, according to Google.

Google AR

Remember Google Glass? Google’s coming back around to augmented reality with Google AR. A video shows a new pair of AR glasses running live translation capabilities and overlaying graphics. They don’t look like something a time traveler might wear this time around. Instead, they simply look like regular glasses. Not bad.

Google AR

All about progress and improvements at Google Keynote I/O ’22

That’s a wrap for Google’s Keynote I/O (2022) event for this year. It looks like there’s something for everyone, between new gadgets and a plethora of updates and software improvements. We’ll be keeping our eyes out for new developments on these features and devices as they become available, so check back for future updates.

What do you think about Google’s latest event? Do you have a favorite gadget or update you’re looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.

