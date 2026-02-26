Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
This AI pin says it can save you 260 hours a year—Plaud NotePin S
Productivity Tips

Feb 26, 2026, 7:55 pm EST
4 min read
0 comments
Plaud

As a working mom, I’m always looking for ways to save time. Back in my child-free years, I probably would have given an AI pin the side eye. But between deadlines, chores, and endless doctors’ appointments, the idea of wearing a tiny device to record my meetings sounds pretty tempting. And I’m willing to bet students, executives, and influencers would appreciate it too. That’s exactly why the Plaud NotePin S caught my attention.

A Bit of Background

Plaud first made waves in 2023 with its original product, Plaud NOTE, an AI notetaker which recorded, transcribed, and summarized conversations. Customers loved its sleek design and usefulness. With the NotePin S, they’ve kept the product’s most popular features, while adding a more tactile recording experience—so that you know when you’re recording and when you’re not.

Smart, Tactile Recording

Plaud NotePin S
Plaud

Once I press the physical button, the NotePin S starts recording. A long press starts a full recording, while a short press highlights key moments. Back at my desk, the Plaud desktop app organizes my audio into accurate transcripts and summaries, making it easy to catch up on details I might have missed. It’s like having a personal assistant take notes and organize them for me—and they’re ready instantly.

Wear It Your Way

One of the things I love about the NotePin S is how naturally it fits into my day. I can wear it as a pin on my blouse, clip it to my bag, and even slip it onto a wristband during a busy errand day. Plaud includes four accessories so you can wear it however you want: pin, clip, wristband, or necklace. It stays unobtrusive while still capturing the important moments around me, whether I’m in a meeting, on a call, or recording a quick voice note.

Maximize Productivity

Plaud estimates the NotePin S can save up to 260 hours a year—time that would otherwise be spent organizing meeting notes, summarizing calls, or sifting through recordings. For me, that’s not just a number; it’s extra hours I can spend being present with my kids or finally clearing out my never-ending email inbox. And while that estimate will vary depending on your workflow, the principle is clear: the more moments you capture, the less mental energy you spend trying to remember them.

Privacy and Control

Plaud NotePin S
Plaud

I also appreciate how Plaud handles privacy. Everything I record, highlight, store, or share stays under my control, with enterprise-grade security built into the platform. I can export transcripts, summaries, and even mind maps, knowing my sensitive conversations aren’t floating around unprotected. For me, that’s just as valuable as the time I save.

Parting thoughts

For anyone navigating meetings, lectures, and busy schedules, the Plaud NotePin S makes an ideal companion. The easy AI recording in a wearable form factor saves time and definitely reduces mental clutter. Plus, priced at $179 on the official website, it won’t obliterate your budget.

A minor consideration is the 20-hour battery life under continuous use. If you plan on wearing it all day, it will likely need daily charging. Also, because it has a built-in magnet, users with pacemakers should avoid wearing it on the chest. Overall, though, the Plaud NotePin S feels like a clever tool that could fit naturally into a variety of routines.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.

