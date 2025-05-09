The Galaxy S25 Edge is shaping up to be Samsung’s most interesting phone in years

With a May 12 launch set and design rumors swirling, the Galaxy S25 Edge is shaping up to be one of the year's most anticipated phones. So, what's got everyone talking? Let's break it down.

I know I’m not the only Sammy fan who felt underwhelmed by the Galaxy S25 at the Unpacked event in January. The newest Samsung phone had no major differences from its predecessor. Actually, it felt more like a fancy software update than a next-gen device. I was ready to sign off…until they dropped that Galaxy S25 Edge teaser.

Suddenly, I was interested again.

Samsung’s betting big on slimness and curves with this one. And I must admit, my S23 feels like a brick these days, so I’m up for a change. The Galaxy S25 Edge’s slim, futuristic silhouette—and confirmations about a major camera upgrade—have me more than a little curious. So, what do we actually know about this phone so far? Let’s find out.



Thin is in (maybe)

Over the past 5 years, smartphones have generally gotten thicker. That’s because battery life is a top priority, and to accommodate larger batteries, phone makers have sacrificed slimness. Galaxy phones have been 7.6 mm thick since 2022, while the iPhone has been about 7.8 mm thick since 2021. A redesign is overdue, and Samsung is throwing its hat into the ring.

Samsung closed its January 2025 Unpacked event by displaying components of the forthcoming Galaxy S25 Edge as well as this image of an impressively thin smartphone:

The voiceover called the phone “a culmination of our most innovative technology.” Later, event participants got to see the new phone up close. Just check out these photos. That’s one skinny phone!

Reports say that the phone may be just 5.85mm thick! We’ll have to wait for the official launch to know for sure. But I’m looking forward to a phone that fits more easily in my bag and back pocket (always an issue for ladies).

Much about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has stayed a mystery since that January teaser/exhibition. Until yesterday. The Samsung Newsroom posted an invitation to the phone’s launch, a Virtual Unpacked event on May 12 at 9 a.m. KST (Korean time), or 8 pm ET.

It’s a late event, by American standards. But I’ll wager that Samsung isn’t trying to capture the after-dinner US crowd. No, it’s aiming at the Korean audience, which is more likely to go for a lighter, slimmer phone. And they’ll be watching right as they settle down for work.

AI-Laced Photography & 2 Rear Cameras

Yesterday’s announcement also included major news about the phone’s camera. Samsung said it, “embodies the ultimate camera experience—and takes it one step further with mobile AI that empowers users to reach new creative realms…”. From capturing to editing and sharing, the Galaxy S25 Edge’s AI is primed for heavy lifting. I predict smarter auto settings, better low-light adjustments, and cleaner zoom-in shots—all without users having to fiddle with something.

Samsung also confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will pack a 200 MP wide main camera, making it the first non-Ultra Galaxy phone to carry a sensor this powerful. That’s a big change. With this kind of resolution, you get more detail to work with, especially if you crop or edit photos later. As someone who avoids compact phones because they tend to have poorer image quality, this changes things. Bringing a better camera into the mix would persuade me to go slimmer.

But what about the rest of the camera setup?

Render leaks hint that the Galaxy S25 Edge might have only 2 rear cameras, likely a main and a 12MP ultra-wide. That will mean no telephoto lens—a letdown for people who like to use zoom. Still, if Samsung nails the software and sensor quality, the 2-camera combo might be more than enough for everyday shots.

Slim but Sturdy: Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection

Super-slim smartphones make me nervous. Does “slim” also mean “slippery and fragile”? Back in the day, I had a skinny LG smartphone (yep, LG made phones back then), that constantly slipped out of my hand. Unsurprisingly, I was always taking it to the repair shop.

Samsung seems to have put some thought into this area because–ahem—the tech giant announced earlier today that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. It’s not your typical strong glass—it’s a new glass-ceramic material that’s both durable and slim. That’s a bold claim, particularly for a phone aiming for the ultra-thin look. But, if it can survive a clumsy drop from my nightstand, I’ll take it.

More Hardware Leaks

Want to know more? WinFuture‘s Roland Quant—a reliable source for Samsung leaks, released a full specs sheet and new renders late last week. If Roland is correct, the phone will have a respectable 6.7″ QHD AMOLED display, a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. That’s a pretty good-looking, speedy phone.

Additionally, the Galaxy S25 Edge may have 12GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, IP68 water/dust resistance, and a 3,900 mAh battery. That last one is a bit of a bummer because it signals reduced battery capacity. But remember what we said about slimness and battery life? It’s one area where you can’t have it both ways—at least not yet.

Final thoughts on the Galaxy S25 Edge

I haven’t been this excited about a smartphone in a while. Since AI was introduced, phone makers have been playing catch-up with the technology and, in the process, ignoring phone design. It’s natural—you can’t focus on everything, all at once. But the result is a bored user base.

With the Galaxy S25 Edge, however, Samsung is moving in an interesting minimalist direction. With AI-enhanced photography, 2 rear cameras, and a powerful 200 MP, the new phone boasts competitive yet pared-down features. And perhaps that’s just what we need right now; less fuss, more efficiency.

Apple, too, is set to unveil the tentatively named iPhone Air later in 2025. Reports have suggested that it could be anywhere from 5.5 to 6.0 mm thick with a 6.6″ display. So, Galaxy smartphones aren’t the only ones going slimmer.

In a sea of AI announcements, it’s refreshing that brands still remember that the way a phone looks and feels still matters. Whether you’re team Samsung or you’re waiting to see what Apple has up its sleeve— 2025 might be the year phones look as smart as they act. I’m ready for it!