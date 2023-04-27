The INFINITY 1300 power station runs for up to 10 years and wall charges in 1.8 hours

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 27, 2023, 7:00 am EDT

Want a long-lasting power station that recharges quickly? Check out the Growatt INFINITY 1300. It lasts for 10 years and wall charges in 1.8 hours.

Growatt INFINITY 1300 powers your outdoor adventures and more

Power your remote work and off-grid trips with the Growatt INFINITY 1300 long-lasting power station. It has a LiFePO4 (LFP Battery) and wall charges in just 1.8 hours—or 2.5 hours via solar.

Do you work from home and need steady power? Maybe you love RVing and want to keep using your favorite devices. In these situations, you need a reliable power source that charges quickly.

And that’s where the Growatt INFINITY 1300 long-lasting power station comes in. It’s a powerhouse of a gadget with a long lifespan and the ability to accept large power inputs. It’s also super convenient since it charges quickly in wall outlets and in the sun. Let’s check it out!

Growatt INFINITY 1300 in a kitchen

Choose backup power from a top brand

When shopping for a power station, it’s important to do your research. It’s also important to choose a reliable brand. And, with 11 years of experience under its belt, Growatt is a wise choice.

In fact, the brand has a solid background in creating residential solar energy solutions like PV inverters, EV chargers, batteries, and energy management systems.

What’s more, Growatt has been recognized by authoritative organizations for its products’ solar performance throughout America and Europe. And, with over 3 million satisfied customers and fans, Growatt products are well-known for their reliability.

Backup energy is nothing to leave to amateurs. So, when you choose a product from Growatt, you can be sure you’re working with a proven brand.

Growatt INFINITY 1300 in the snow

Go for a long-lasting battery

If you’ve used an NMC battery-powered backup power station, you know that they often last for only 800 cycles or 2–3 years. On the other hand, the Growatt INFINITY 1300 LiFePO4 portable power station lasts for 3,000+ cycles, which results in about 10 years of use.

It’s a huge difference. The INFINITY 1300 offers quadruple the amount of use, helping you reduce the number of portable power stations you buy.

Growatt INFINITY 1300 on a desk

Enjoy fast wall charging

Work from home? Then you want a backup power station that’s always ready for you, not one that takes all day to charge. And, thanks to this long-lasting power station’s bi-directional inverter technology, the INFINITY 1300 accepts AC current directly from a wall socket.

This allows the device to charge in just 1.8 hours in a standard wall outlet. Other power stations can take as many as 5 hours to reach 100%.

So you can start charging the INFINITY 1300 when you wake up, and it’ll be fully charged by the time you need to start work. It also means you don’t have to prepare so far in advance for off-grid trips.

Select a solar winner

You don’t always have access to a wall outlet, especially when you camp or experience a blackout. But, of course, you can still power this long-lasting power station via solar.

And you’ll be happy to know that the INFINITY 1300 is a clear winner in the solar market. In fact, it can recharge to 100% after just 2.5 hours in the sun, compared to the industry average of 5 hours.

The quick speed is due to its ability to accept a considerable 800W solar input. Meanwhile, the power conversion is efficient at 99% MPPT.

Even better, this long-lasting power station works with a wide range of 12V–1,000V DC panel options, making it compatible with many solar panel brands and models.

Keep your essentials powered during blackouts

Moreover, this solar tech gadget has an uninterruptible power supply (UPS). It guarantees a seamless backup with less than a 20 ms switchover time.

It’s a helpful feature during blackouts. The fast switchover time ensures you can power essential devices like your router, fridge, and microwave oven with hardly any wait time. It can also power electric blankets, making it an excellent gift for parents.

The UPS is also helpful when you leave home for days, since it ensures essential devices like computer monitors, connected devices, fridges, etc., still receive power in your absence.

Finally, you can rely on the feature to deliver uninterruptable power for sensitive loads. Think home medical care equipment and IT devices. This portable solar power station will continue to power them without causing damage.

Get 14 versatile outlets

What’s more, the INFINITY 1300 portable power station has a whopping 14 outlets. Yes, it boasts AC outlets, USB-A ports, DC outlets, USB-C ports, and even a wireless charging pad. So you can charge nearly any device in this portable solar power station, from your Apple Watch to your mini fridge.

Even better, you can power all of these devices simultaneously. That means you can absolutely plug a device into each of the ports, and they’ll all work to bring you power.

Power nearly any device thanks to the 1,382 Wh capacity

With a 1,382 Wh capacity, the INFINITY 1300 ensures you can rely on it for most gadgets. For home use, that includes routers, refrigerators, microwave ovens, floor lamps, etc.

And, for outdoor activities, this long-lasting portable power station easily powers your drone, smartphone, laptop, electric grill, car fridge, and the like.

Manage this long-lasting power station via its companion app

Then, controlling this long-lasting power station is a breeze with the Smarter App Control. It allows you to monitor real-time power consumption, battery level, and input and output data.

It also lets you make personalized schedules and firmware upgrades and switch the device on and off. This way, you can manage your INFINITY 1300 from anywhere.

Buy the INFINITY 1300 for long-lasting power

So, is the Growatt INFINITY1300 worth buying? If you work remotely in an area that experiences frequent power outages, or you’re an avid adventurer, the answer is a resounding yes.

Not only does this portable power station charge quickly in a wall outlet and via solar, but it also runs for a decade. It’s a gadget you can rely on to keep your devices powered, and you don’t have to replace it all the time.

Don’t let power outages get the better of your workflow, preorder your Growatt INFINITY 1300 for $999. It’s currently $300 off from April 17 to April 30.

What do you love about this gadget? Let us know!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
