17 hot Prime Day tech sales you don’t want to sleep on in 2025

Prime Day is in full swing, and I’m excited to see which gadgets I’d actually use. Some of these deals might make my everyday routine a lot smoother.

Image Credit: OpenAI’s Sora

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is back. The event officially runs October 7-8 (though some discounts carry over), with Amazon offering deals on everything from smartphones and e-readers to laptops and smart home devices. I’ve scoured the web to find the very best Prime Day tech sales.

My roundup focuses on items I’d actually reach for, highlighting what makes each one special, the current discounts, and a few personal thoughts on why they caught my eye.

1. Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

Image Credit: Motorola

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 ($984.99, 24% OFF) has a sleek design that fits in a pocket or small bag. I like how the bright 4-inch cover screen lets you open apps without unfolding the phone.

2. Google Pixel 10 lineup

Google’s 10th-generation phones—Pixel 10 ($649, 19% OFF), Pixel 10 Pro ($799, 20% OFF), and Pixel 10 Pro XL ($949, 21% OFF)—run on the Tensor G5 chip.

With up to 60% more powerful TPU performance, the Tensor G5 powers on-device AI features that improve photo taking and editing, and it supports tools like Gemini Live for screen sharing and questions, Circle to Search, and Call Assist.

3. OnePlus Buds Pro 3

The Buds Pro 3 ($129.99, 28% OFF) came out last August and remains the newest model in OnePlus’s Pro earbud lineup. It cuts up to 50 dB of outside noise, so you can stay focused wherever you are.

4. Anker Prime Charger (160 W, 3 Ports, Smart Display)

The sleek 3-port USB-C Anker Prime Charger ($109.99, 27% OFF) packs 1.35W/cm³ of power and delivers a total of 160 W, all in a case as compact as AirPods Pro 3. Its small size makes it easy to carry, yet it powers all your devices.

5. LG 34GS95QE OLED curved gaming monitor

With its 34-inch curved screen and 21:9 aspect ratio, the LG 34GS95QE makes games feel more immersive. LG UltraGear OLED delivers top-tier gaming performance, available for $696.99, a 46% discount.

6. Amazon Kindle

At only 5.6 ounces, the entry-level Amazon Kindle ($84.99, 23% OFF) feels light enough to carry anywhere, even in a back pocket. Its 300 ppi glare-free display brings crisp text, quicker page turns, and stronger contrast, plus a front light that’s 25% brighter at max.

I went for the Kids version ($94.99, 27% OFF) back in July—it’s just $10 more and includes extras like an Ocean Explorer case, making it a smart upgrade if you can spare the cash.

7. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Image Credit: Amazon

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite ($144.99, 19% OFF) features a 7-inch display with a higher contrast ratio and 25% faster page turns. Its oxide thin-film transistor (TFT) panel offers the highest contrast of any Kindle, making text and images stand out on the screen.

8. Logitech MX Vertical ergonomic wireless mouse

Gripping a regular mouse twists your wrist and arm into an awkward angle, and doing it daily for years can cause stress and damage. Logitech says the MX Vertical’s natural handshake grip cuts muscle strain by 10% compared to a standard mouse, without affecting performance.

If your hobbies rely on a strong, pain-free wrist, the Logitech MX Vertical ($94.99, 21% OFF) deserves a spot on your radar.

9. Edifier G2000

The Edifier G2000 PC speakers ($89.99, 18% OFF) deliver sound that feels way bigger than their size. Pair that with a sleek design, compact build, and plenty of ways to connect, and you get an impressive set of speakers. It’s easy to see why they’ve become so popular.

10. Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro ($123.49, 38% OFF) packs battery that lasts through long sessions, ear cups that feel comfy, and sound that hits just right. But the design steals the show. it looks like something a pilot would wear in a cockpit, and I can’t stop grinning at it.

11. Life360 Tile Pro

The Tile Pro ($67.99 for a pack of 4, 32% OFF) is an affordable Bluetooth tracker that helps you find lost items at home or on the go, whether you use Android or iOS. It connects to a huge network of users and reaches farther than you might expect. You can also make a lost phone ring—a feature AirTags don’t offer—or send an SOS to your contacts with a single press.

12. Apple AirTag

If you have an iPhone and want to track items, Apple’s AirTag ($19.99, 31% OFF) is the top pick. Apple’s Find My network connects with a massive number of devices to help locate your items. Plus, Apple controls both the hardware and software, so setting up a new AirTag feels effortless.

13. Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M4, 2025)

Apple’s 13-inch M4 MacBook Air ($799, 20% OFF) just got more tempting. With a lower price and stronger performance, it stands out as one of the best lightweight laptops for everyday use.

14. Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024)

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop ($879.99, 27% OFF) offers an excellent typing experience, a large touchpad, and a dedicated Copilot key for AI help. Most people see the Copilot key as a productivity boost, but some gamers use it too—if they get stuck in a tricky spot, they hit the key and ask Copilot for guidance.

15. Eureka E20 Plus



The Eureka E20 Plus ($249.99, 38% OFF) features a clear, bag-free base station that empties the dust tank at the push of a button. No more stressing about overfull dust bags or buying replacements.

16. Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro

The Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro ($119.98, 20% OFF) pairs a 180° wide-angle lens with 2.5K QHD video, letting you watch your yard from end to end in sharp detail. Buyers rave about it—durable build, simple setup, reliable motion detection, and floodlights bright enough to keep everything visible. Many say it gives them a solid sense of security.

17. Petlibro AI Dog Camera Pet Camera

Image Credit: Allison, Amazon

As a parent to several cats and a dog, I can already imagine how handy the Petlibro AI Dog Camera ($67.99, 32% OFF) would be. It can recognize up to 5 pets from full-body angles and organizes footage by name—no scrolling through hours to find a specific furry friend.

On busy days, I’d love the summaries with short descriptions. The speaker and phone app make it easy to catch up on what your pets got up to in just a glance.

Final thoughts

Some of the picks seem like they’d save time, simplify tasks, or just make things feel more seamless. I’m excited at the thought of trying a few myself and seeing the difference they could make. These Prime Day tech sales feel like more than just discounts—they’re practical upgrades I’d actually appreciate.