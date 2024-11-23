Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss

Ready to score big on Apple gear this Black Friday? These deals are too good to miss!

An Apple logo on the side of a building / Image Credit: Gabriel Brito, Unsplash

I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products are known for their high prices, but Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to grab them for a lot less.

From Apple Watches to MacBooks to the versatile iPad range, I’ve rounded up some of the hottest deals you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re upgrading, buying a gift, or treating yourself, I’ve got all the details you need to score great prices. Let’s dive in and see what’s on sale!

Apple watches: Black Friday deals

Got an iPhone and thinking about getting a smartwatch? The Apple Watch is the obvious choice. It’s an amazing smartwatch, even though it’s a bit more expensive than Samsung’s Wear OS options. But hey, good news—Black Friday is just around the corner, and I’ve scoured the internet to find some great deals for you!

1. Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS + Cellular)

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the perfect mix of style, health and fitness tools, app variety, battery life, and price—easily one of the best smartwatches out there. It’s Apple’s thinnest design so far, with a bigger screen than the Series 9, making it super practical.

The lighter aluminum version, slim profile, and larger screen really stand out for everyday use. If you’re coming from an older model like the Series 5 or 6, you’ll notice a big improvement. The battery still lasts about 2 days, and it’s as reliable as ever for tracking your health or making payments.

The GPS + Cellular model is surprisingly useful. I don’t leave my phone behind often, but when I do, it’s been a lifesaver. It’s great to know I can still stay connected without running back home to grab my phone. Right now, you can snag the Series 10 Cellular for $429, down from $499—a nice 11% discount!

The Apple Watch Series 10 in action!

2. Apple Watch Ultra 2 with black titanium case

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 stands out with its big display, durable design, long battery life, and a bunch of advanced fitness features. Perfect for athletes or anyone into rugged wearables. Its black titanium finish comes from a custom blasting process, topped with a diamond-like carbon coating for extra scratch resistance and durability.

Personally, I’ve always been into larger watches and have a few chunky mechanical ones in my collection. When the Ultra came out, I loved it instantly. I’d get it just for the size, style, and battery life—you don’t have to be an athlete to rock one. Right now, it’s $719—10% off the original $799.

Revealing the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black titanium

Black Friday Apple laptop deals

MacBooks are known as top-tier laptops, but they usually come with a higher price tag compared to Windows laptops with similar specs. That said, their durability and long-term software updates make them stand out. Apple has been rolling out updates for years, so even older MacBook models stay fresh with new features and security patches. Luckily, Black Friday has some amazing deals to snag one for way less!

3. 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip

For most people, the 13-inch MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 processor is the perfect pick. It’s great for everyday tasks like web browsing, working on documents, coding, and even light photo and video editing.

The M2 Air has a sleek, thinner design and a notched display that’s a bit brighter at 500 nits. It also comes with a sharper 1080p webcam, an improved keyboard, and the return of the MagSafe charging port. Plus, it’s currently a steal at $749—25% off its usual $999 price tag!

The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 in use on laps

4. MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch

The MacBook Air 13-inch M3 keeps everything we loved about the last model—the bright 13.6-inch screen, sleek design, and 4 fun color choices. But what really sets it apart is the new M3 chip. Thanks to cutting-edge 3-nanometer tech, it packs a punch in performance while being way more power-efficient than Intel chips.

If your Mac use is pretty standard—like streaming, iCloud backups, or light tasks—the 256GB model should be plenty. I’ve had my M2 for over a year and a half with 256GB, and I’ve had zero storage issues, even after several OS updates. And if you do run out of space, you can always grab an external drive or shift some files to the cloud. Right now, the 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 processor and 256GB of SSD storage is on sale for $844, down from $1,099—a sweet 23% discount.

However, if you’re dealing with larger files or need to store everything locally, the 512GB version with the 15-inch display is the way to go. At $1,234 (18% off its usual $1,499), it’s a smart choice. Especially if you’re planning to keep your Mac long-term.

A MacBook Air M3 being put in a bag

5. Mac mini with M4 chip

The Mac Mini has always stood out for its simplicity. This compact desktop is a breeze to set up—just connect your peripherals, and you’re good to go. Now with the M4 chip, it keeps that same ease of use while sporting a fresh new look for the first time in over a decade.

If you’re into benchmarks, the Mac Mini doesn’t disappoint. In Geekbench testing, it hit an impressive 21,935 in multi-core performance, outpacing every Mac except the MacBook Pro with M4 Max. On single-core performance, it scored over 3,600.

For $559 (down from $599), the Mac Mini (M4, 2024, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD) is the most affordable way to experience the latest Apple tech, including their AI-driven Apple Intelligence features.

M4 Mac mini in a home office setup

Black Friday iPad deals

My tutor friend got an iPad in 2021 as her main computer, and it’s never let her down. With the Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil, and a black Apple Mouse 2, it’s a crazy versatile setup. She uses it for teaching—presenting, showing notes, and playing videos. She also does online classes with it, watches movies, and even monitors her home security. To this day, she says it’s the best tech purchase she’s ever made.

It’s definitely possible to swap a laptop for a more portable iPad. Sure, there are a couple of minor downsides, but the perks are big. And it can actually be more affordable, especially with Black Friday around the corner.

6. 13-inch iPad Air with M2 chip

The 13-inch iPad Air with the M2 chip is a great pick for watching movies, gaming, or editing videos while you’re out and about. It’s mostly a minor upgrade overall, but the M2 chip really stands out for its speed.

I like having offline copies of books because I often find myself in places with bad internet. That’s why the 256GB storage is really convenient.

The bigger screen is a nice touch for a midrange iPad, giving you an option that’s easier to pick—no need to compromise with a smaller display or shell out for the pricier iPad Pro. Sure, the Pro is better, but it’s also a lot more expensive. For most people on a budget, the iPad Air hits the sweet spot. And the 13-inch model is now $799, thanks to an 11% discount from the original $899.

7. 11-inch iPad Air with M2 chip

From what I came across in my research, users of the 13” iPad find that while it’s great for streaming videos and using two apps at once, it can feel a bit too big and heavy. So, if portability is more important to you, the Apple iPad Air (11-inch, M2, 128 GB) might be a better choice. What’s more, you can pair it with Apple’s top accessories, like the Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio. J

The only thing to think about is the storage. If you use cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, or iCloud, the 128 GB option should work just fine for storing and accessing your media. You can buy the Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2) for $499, which is 17% off its usual price of $599.

8. Apple AirTag Black Friday

Last year, when we got my brother’s bike back after it was stolen, thanks to an AirTag, I really saw how handy these little devices are. AirTags make it so easy to keep track of your stuff. Just pop one on your keys, slip another into your backpack, and bam, they show up on your radar in the Find My app.

AirTags aren’t just for tracking your keys. They’ve become an essential for travelers, helping people keep tabs on their luggage, passports, and other important items. They work anywhere there’s an iPhone around and don’t come with a subscription fee, unlike many GPS trackers.

By the way, the AirTag 4-pack can come in handy in so many ways. You can use them for your backpack and even your car (I remember a colleague of mine struggling to find where she parked in a huge lot). With the holidays around the corner, it could be a great gift for someone you care about, too! The Apple AirTag Bluetooth tracker is priced at $24, down from $29. And if you go for the 4-pack, it’s just $73 instead of the usual $100.

The Apple AirTag’s front and back

Best Apple accessories

If you’re already using Apple products and looking to level up your gear, check out my picks for the best accessories to grab right now!

9. Kate Spade Pavé Scallop Link Apple Watch band

This stainless steel bracelet adds a touch of elegance to your Apple Watch, making it great for dressier events. It’s super convenient too, with adjustable links that don’t need any tools. Oh, and people who’ve gifted the Kate Spade Scallop Link bracelet say the recipients are so wowed by the quality that they think it’s way pricier than it really is! With the Black Friday discount, it’s just $70—45% off!

The Kate Spade Pavé Scallop Link in focus / Image Credit: Michael Murtaugh, Wirecutter

10. Spigen Ultra Hybrid T MagFit

Just got yourself the new iPhone 16 Pro or the iPhone 16 Pro Max? You’ll want to keep it safe and looking fresh for as long as possible. iPhones are tougher these days, but I still suggest grabbing a case to keep yours in tip-top shape.

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid T MagFit is a solid pick. It comes with protective stickers on the front and back that you peel off before popping it on, making sure it stays free of smudges and dust inside. The case also has raised edges to protect your screen and cameras, tactile buttons, and even a spot for a lanyard strap. Right now, thanks to Black Friday Apple deals, it’s a steal at just $20.77—62% off!

Spotlight on the Spigen Ultra Hybrid T MagFit / Image Credit: 9to5Toys

11. Smartish Two Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Sometimes, a screen protector can do more than a case. If there’s a crack, pop it off and apply another one. The Smartish Two Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 16 ($17.99) is incredibly easy to install. You simply place it on your screen, remove the backing, and it’s ready to go. It’s smooth, bubble-free, and provides reliable protection for your iPhone.

Reviewing the Smartish Two Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Black Friday Apple deals: The final scoop!

Black Friday is the best time to grab Apple gear without breaking the bank. Whether you’re after an Apple Watch, MacBook, or iPad, there are some seriously sweet deals out there. Don’t wait too long—these discounts won’t stick around!