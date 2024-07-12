Don’t miss these back-to-school sales for Amazon Prime Day

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Dive into Prime Day with top tech deals that amp up your study game and style. From tablets to peripherals, discover savings that make learning—and living—easier!

Save big on back-to-school gadgets during Prime Day

Summer is in full swing, but the 2024-2025 school year is on the horizon—at least in the minds of Amazon marketers. Ahead of Prime Day, the world’s largest online marketplace is already offering massive discounts on school supplies. So, check out these Amazon back-to-school sales to save big.

Related: Early Amazon Prime Day deals you need to see

Amazon is currently offering pre-Prime Day deals on laptops, chargers, earbuds, and printers. These are typically big-ticket items from popular brands, and some are up to 45% off their original price.

So, my advice is to take advantage of the discounts! Buy today what you’ll need in late August. You can save big if you shop early!

1. Apple Pencil Pro

Apple Pencil Pro in a person’s hand

Was: $229.99 Now: $139.99

Now marked down to $119 from $129, the Apple Pencil Pro is a fantastic deal for all the creatives out there. This little gadget has cool features like pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and super-low latency.

Plus, you have unlimited creative control with advanced tools like gestures and haptics. Perfect for drawing, sketching, or taking notes in class!

2. Baseus for MagSafe Portable Charger

Baseus for MagSafe Portable Charger product image

Was: $45.99 Now: $25.49

The Baseus MagSafe-compatible charger is 45% off, and it’s an absolute steal. Recommended by CNN Underscored for its fast charging capabilities, this 10,000mAh battery pack can charge an iPhone 14 Pro Max up to 1.3 times.

It’s compact and lightweight, so it’s easy to slip into your backpack or pocket. The 20W USB-C port can charge your phone to 50% in just 30 minutes. No more worrying about your phone dying during the day!

3. JBL Tune Buds

JBL Tune Buds on a person outdoors

Was: $99.99 Now: $59.95

At 40% off, these JBL Tune Buds are a fantastic deal. Featuring JBL’s Pure Bass Sound, Bluetooth 5.3, and Active Noise Cancelling technology, they deliver rich audio. Whether you’re commuting, studying in a noisy cafe, or just relaxing, the Tune Buds let you hear what you want without distractions.

The 4-mic technology ensures crystal-clear calls, and with up to 48 hours of battery life, you’ll never miss a beat.

4. HP Smart Tank 6001 Cartridge-Free Printer

HP Smart Tank 6001 front view

Was: $44.99 Now: $219.99

Originally $344.99, now down to $219.99, the HP Smart Tank printer is excellent for families and students who need to print a variety of documents. I love it because it’s a wireless all-in-one printer that can print, copy, and scan. It also has 2 years of ink included.

The double-sided printing and borderless prints are great for projects and photos. And with the HP Smart App, you can easily print from your phone. It’s one of the best back-to-school Amazon sales right now.

5. Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid ANC Headphones

Soundcore Anker Life Q20 in black

Was: $59.99 Now: 49.99

The Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones are just $49.99 for Prime Day, and they’re amazing. With over 20 million fans, they offer Hi-Res Audio with custom oversized 40mm drivers for incredible sound quality.

The hybrid ANC reduces ambient noise by up to 90%, with is ideal for studying or traveling. The 60-hour playtime means you can listen for days without recharging.

6. Amazon Echo Spot 2024 Smart Alarm

All-New Amazon Echo Spot close up

Was: $79.99 Now: $44.99

The new Amazon Echo Spot is an absolute gem for just $44.99 (a 44% discount!). It’s a sleek smart alarm clock with Alexa, ready to help you wake up, wind down, and everything in between.

The customizable display shows the time, weather, and even song titles, and you can personalize it with your favorite clock face and colors. The sound is big and vibrant, great for playing music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

7. Amazon Echo Frames 3rd Gen

Amazon Echo Frame on a person with a notebook

Was: $299.99 Now: $169.99

Now just $169.99 (43% off), the Echo Frames 3rd Gen are a stylish and functional accessory. With Alexa built right in, you can play music, podcasts, or audiobooks from your favorite streaming apps while on the go.

The open-ear audio lets you make hands-free calls and hear your surroundings simultaneously. It’s a great way for college students to stay connected without pulling out their phones. It’s a truly great back-to-school Amazon sale.



8. Amazon Kindle Fire Max 11

Amazon Fire Max 11 in a college campus scene

Was: $229.99 Now: $139.99

Want a tablet for school that’s great for entertainment and productivity? The Amazon Kindle Fire Max 11 is a steal at just $139.99 (originally $229.99) on Prime Day. With its vivid 11” screen and 14-hour battery life, you can dive into your coursework and shows without running out of juice.

Plus, it’s durable so you can carry it around campus without a worry. Don’t forget the optional keyboard and stylus for serious work sessions or the built-in Alexa for hands-free help.

9. HP 240 Bluetooth Mouse

HP 240 Bluetooth mouse Lock On on a desk

Was: $21.99 Now: $14.99

The HP 240 Bluetooth Mouse is now only $14.99. Say goodbye to dongles and hello to seamless connectivity with Bluetooth 5.1. This mouse tracks with precision at up to 1600 DPI for smooth and accurate movement.

And the ergonomic design fits comfortably in your hand, whether you’re left-handed or right-handed. Also, the battery lasts up to 15 months on a single AA battery.

10. Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard

Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard product image

Was: $49.99 Now: $23.78

Upgrade your typing experience with the Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard, a steal at just $39.99 on Prime Day. Simply plug in the nano USB receiver and enjoy instant connectivity with your computer or laptop.

Its stainless steel design feels sturdy and offers quiet, comfortable typing. It’s your go-to for when you need to type up reports without disturbing others.

Final thoughts

Going back to school shouldn’t have to cost a fortune. With these amazing Amazon back-to-school sales, you can save big on the tech you want. Need more back-to-school shopping ideas? Check out our Tech and Gadgets category.