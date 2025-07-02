These pro-grade laser cutters let you create custom projects from home or your studio

Madhurima Nag on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Thunder Laser USA’s Nova Plus 51 and Bolt Pro 32 laser machines empower creators, small businesses, and educators to turn ideas into precision-cut products—from signs and gifts to prototypes and decor—without outsourcing. With pro-level features like RF CO₂ lasers, smart cameras, and fast engraving speeds, these machines make custom fabrication faster, cleaner, and more accessible than ever.

Turn Your Ideas Into Precision-Crafted Products

Ever wished you could make your own signage, personalized gifts, prototypes, or decor all with a professional-grade finish? Whether you’re a designer, small business owner, educator, or hobbyist, laser cutting machines open the door to creating stunning, custom pieces from virtually any material.

Thunder Laser USA offers two standout models that combine power, usability, and precision: the laser cutter Nova Plus 51, and the best laser engraver for professionals Bolt Pro 32. These machines are fast, efficient, and ready to power your next big idea.

Why Laser Cutting? Precision Meets Creativity

Laser cutting isn’t just for factories anymore. It’s for creators.

With a laser cutter, you can:

Cut or engrave wood, acrylic, leather, fabric, and even coated metals



Create signs, home decor, jewelry, branding materials, or packaging



Offer personalized products with crisp, clean edges



Build prototypes, models, or intricate parts with repeatable precision



Whether you’re building a side hustle on Etsy or looking to expand your creative capabilities, laser cutters like these from Thunder Laser make it easy to go from idea to reality – with no outsourcing required.

Nova Plus 51: Big Jobs, Big Results

If you’re working with larger materials or producing multiple items at once, the Nova Plus 51 offers the power and space to keep your workflow smooth.

Key Highlights:

Massive Work Area: 51.2″ x 35.4″ working space for oversized sheets



Professional Power: Choose between 60W or 80W RF CO₂ lasers with lifespans of up to 10,000 hours



Auto-Focus & Camera: Built-in camera for alignment and auto-focus for clean results



Smart Features: Red-dot positioning, dual-stage air assist, and built-in safety sensors



Clean & Safe: Fully enclosed, with heat alarms, emergency-stop, and industrial exhaust fan



You can cut up to3/4″ thick wood or 1″ acrylic with sharp accuracy, making this machine a go-to for sign makers, schools, makerspaces, or serious creators producing volume work.

Thunder Laser Nova

Bolt Pro 32: Compact but Powerful

If you’re looking for a more compact setup – maybe a laser engraver for a home studio, classroom, or mobile workshop, the Bolt Pro 32 packs exceptional speed and pro-grade features into a smaller footprint.

What Makes It Stand Out:

High-Speed Engraving: Up to 2,000 mm/s with 5G acceleration — up to 6x faster than most hobby lasers



32″ x 20″ Work Area: Perfect for medium-scale jobs like signage, gifts, and prototypes



RF Laser Power: 55W Coherent RF tube equivalent to a 100W glass tube — cuts through ½″ wood or ¾″ acrylic



Creative Tools Built-In: High-resolution overhead camera, auto-focus, red-dot pointer, and touchscreen interface



Mobile-Ready: Includes stand with storage shelves and locking casters



It’s perfect for professionals who want speed, quality, and flexibility – without sacrificing space or safety.

Thunder Laser Bolt Pro 32

What Can You Make?

Thunder Laser’s machines are ideal for creators working in:

Custom gifts: Laser-engraved names, logos, messages



Signage: Business signs, decorative signs, wall art



Jewelry & Accessories: Delicate designs with consistent detail



Educational projects: STEM models, classroom materials



Product development: Packaging mockups, prototypes, and branded materials

Why Thunder Laser?

There are plenty of laser cutters out there but few with the balance of performance, features, and support that Thunder Laser USA provides.

RF CO₂ Laser Tubes – Last longer and cut cleaner than glass

U.S.-Based Support – Talk to real humans for training or troubleshooting

Built-In Safety – Emergency stop, alarms, and secure enclosures

LightBurn Software – Industry favorite, included with Nova Plus 51

Plug-and-Create Ready – Each machine is fully assembled, tested, and delivered with remote training included

Thunder Laser Nova vs Bolt: Which One Should You Get?

Feature Nova Plus 51 Bolt Pro 32 Work Area 51.2″ x 35.4″ 32″ x 20″ Laser Tube 60W or 80W RF CO₂ 55W Coherent RF (equivalent to 100W glass) Max Speed 1,200 mm/s 2,000 mm/s Use Case Large format projects, batch jobs Mid-size projects, mobile or small spaces Footprint Larger, production-scale Compact with stand and storage

Pro tip: If you’re running a small shop or taking on high-volume jobs, the Nova Plus 51 is your best bet. If you’re just getting started or want high power in a smaller setup, the Bolt Pro 32 is ideal.

Start Creating at a Higher Level

With Thunder Laser, you’re not just buying a tool – you’re unlocking a creative process that’s faster, cleaner, and more versatile than ever. Whether you need to engrave a gift, cut a new product line, or prototype your next idea, these machines make it easy to scale your creativity.

Explore the laser cutting machine Nova Plus 51

Check out the best laser engraver for professionals Bolt Pro 32

Thunder Laser USA

About Thunder Laser USA

Thunder Laser USA has become the go-to name in the laser cutting and engraving industry, offering machines that balance professional-grade power with accessibility for creators of all skill levels. Unlike many other manufacturers, Thunder Laser focuses on making the laser engraving experience approachable. Every machine comes fully assembled, includes remote training, and is backed by responsive, U.S.-based support. Whether you’re a beginner exploring laser engraving for the first time or a seasoned professional scaling your creative business, Thunder Laser makes setup and operation smooth, safe, and straightforward.

What really sets Thunder Laser apart is its commitment to the maker community. The company continuously innovates to offer features like integrated safety systems, overhead camera positioning, and dual-stage air assist that improve workflow efficiency and engraving precision. With durable RF CO₂ laser tubes, intuitive software like LightBurn, and highly competitive pricing for the power you get, Thunder Laser machines are purpose-built to help creators turn ideas into real, profitable products.