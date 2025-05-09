Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 vs. 1: Which wireless gaming mouse fits your style?

The Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 promises upgrades over its predecessor, but are they worth the extra cost? Here's a breakdown to help you decide.

Gaming mice have come a long way, and Logitech’s lineup has been one of the most solid out there. I’ve gone through a variety of their gear, and most of them nailed it in terms of quality. A couple weren’t perfect, but their customer support stepped in fast—sometimes even sent a replacement without asking for the old one back. Honestly, I can’t think of many brands that come close to Logitech in the reliability department.

Back in 2020, they dropped their lightest mouse yet—the Logitech G PRO X Superlight. Then they shaved off even more weight with the next version, the Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2. Still, if you’ve spent any time gaming, you know a lighter mouse won’t fix everything. It’s not a one-size-fits-all kind of deal across every game genre.

If you’re diving into PC games often, it might be time to treat yourself to a mouse that feels great, reacts fast, and gives you more control. So, how do the two Superlight models compare—and which one’s worth your money? Let’s break it down.

1. Logitech G PRO X Superlight 1 vs. 2: Design

Is the design of your gaming mouse really that important? Well, kind of. It’s not going to fix bad aim, but it helps you stay comfortable and consistent while playing.

In games like Overwatch, design isn’t just a bonus—it matters. A mouse that feels right in your hand, tracks smoothly, and weighs under 3.5 ounces can keep your aim steady without making you fight the gear you’re using.

Put the Superlight 2 next to the original and most people wouldn’t notice much at first glance. The shape’s pretty much the same as before—but there are a few small changes worth pointing out.

Weight

Gaming—whether you’re pro or just grinding ranked for fun—takes a toll on your wrist after hours of fast mouse swipes and nonstop clicks. As someone who spends way too much time with a mouse in hand, I’ve noticed that heavy ones wear you out quick. That can mess with your reaction speed and aim, especially in shooters.

Turns out, there’s actually some science behind it. In one study, FPS players at the top of their game did better with mice that were under 3.5 ounces. They locked on to targets faster and kept their aim sharp. What surprised me was how even a 0.2-ounce difference made an impact. Gamers picked up on it fast, and it showed in how they played.

Take the Logitech G PRO X Superlight. It comes in at 2.2 ounces, but the second-gen version drops that even further to just 2.12 ounces. Personally, I go for the lightest mouse I can find, especially when I play with low sensitivity. Heavier ones just make my wrist feel slower after a while. That said, if I’m diving into a story-driven RPG (like Deus Ex), I’ll go with a chunkier mouse for that extra control—it just feels steadier.

Comfort

The way a mouse feels in your hand can totally make or break your experience. Everyone’s got different hand sizes and grip styles, so the perfect mouse for you might not work for someone else. Both of these Logitech models come in at 4.92 inches long, 2.5 inches wide, and 1.57 inches tall—pretty compact and easy to handle.

Lots of people on Amazon mention that the Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 gives off a louder click than most. But it’s not annoying—it’s actually super satisfying. Those clicks feel strong and sharp, which helps a lot during high-stakes gaming. It’s built with a shape that rests naturally in your hand, even if you’re glued to your screen for hours. Despite how light it is, the whole thing feels sturdy and well put together.

As for the first-gen model, its shape kind of hugs your palm. That smooth, egg-like curve makes it easy to forget you’re even holding it. Some folks had been using mice with weird shapes that left their pinky sore after long gaming sessions, but this one’s a big upgrade.

Whether you use your fingertips, rest your whole palm, or go with a claw grip, the Logitech G PRO X Superlight 1 handles all of them comfortably. People say switching grip styles feels effortless, too.

2. Logitech G PRO X Superlight 1 vs. 2: Control

I like the idea of more controls at my fingertips, but I usually stick to the basics. Still, a solid gaming mouse should check a few boxes. Besides the standard left and right clicks, it helps to have 2 buttons by the thumb and maybe one or 2 up top, including the scroll wheel click. As long as they’re easy to reach for average hands, it works.

The first-gen Logitech G PRO X Superlight has 5 buttons: left click, right click, scroll click, and 2 side buttons. All of them can be customized in the Logitech G HUB software. One button can even switch profiles on the fly. You can also assign a G-Shift input to open a second layer of controls.

The PRO X Superlight 2 keeps the 5-button setup and lets you remap every one—even the main clicks. Set one of them as a G-Shift button and you double your options. This model uses LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical switches instead of the first-gen’s mechanical ones. Set it to optical mode and you get quicker clicks with no double-click problems. It uses more battery, though.

Some mice have buttons that feel too stiff. I’ve had to wrestle with them just to register a click. That kind of resistance slows things down and turns easy tasks into a chore.

The Superlight, on the other hand, goes the opposite route. Its buttons have always felt softer and more responsive. A lot of people like that lighter touch since it can make quick taps feel snappier, especially during fast-paced gameplay.

Personally, I prefer a bit more resistance—something balanced, not too mushy, not too rigid. Still, I get what Logitech was aiming for. It reminds me of game controller buttons—designed to be fast without throwing off your rhythm.

3. Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 vs. Superlight 1: Software

Gaming mice usually come with software that lets you change up what each button does, set custom commands, and adjust sensitivity levels like DPI. Some even let you create different setups for different games, so you’re always ready to go.

Both Superlight models use Logitech’s G HUB to handle all that. You can change CPI, set up macros, and assign button functions right from the app. The cool part? They store up to 5 setups right on the mouse. There’s also a mode that runs just from the onboard profiles and shuts off the software side. Flip that off, and you’re back in G HUB with full access again.

G HUB works on both Windows and Mac. It’s clean, simple to use, and gives you full control over your gear. You can tweak DPI, change the polling rate, check battery life, and even switch between Lightforce options. Hybrid mode helps save battery, by the way. I also like how it shows battery life in percentages instead of some vague bar.

But there’s one detail that bugs me. The app organizes everything around individual game profiles. So, if you want the same layout across different games, you’ll need to set it up multiple times. Even if the button mapping stays the same for similar genres, each game still needs its own profile. That part feels a bit clunky.

4. Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 vs. 1: Performance

Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2

I checked out some reviews from verified buyers of both mice. The feedback is pretty consistent—gamers love how responsive they are, with no lag and shots landing every time. Plus, the G HUB software makes it easy to adjust the DPI for perfect aiming and shooting.

When it comes to battery life, most gaming mice usually last anywhere between 70 and 300 hours. However, how long the battery lasts depends on factors like lighting, polling rate, and connectivity mode.

The Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 stands out with its impressive battery life, thanks to the lack of RGB lighting. Logitech says the Superlight 2 can last 95 hours on a single charge—25 hours more than the Superlight. Reviewers agree that battery life is one of its best features, with many using it for days on end without needing to recharge, even with heavy use. This applies to both the 2020 and newer model.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 vs. 1: Verdict

When comparing the Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 vs. 1, the second-gen model comes out on top with its lighter weight, snappier clicks, and more responsive switches. That said, if you’ve already got the original ($104.95 $149.99 ), you’re not missing out on a massive leap—it’s still an excellent mouse. But if you’re picking one up for the first time, I’d say go with the Superlight 2 ($134.99 $179.99 ) and don’t look back.