Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar brings RGB lighting, Bluetooth 5.2, and spatial audio

If you're in the market for a new soundbar and you also like to game, you're in luck. Razer has a new soundbar that's sure to check all the important features off your list. From Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity to spatial audio and RGB lighting, these are a few of the things that make it great. Read on to learn more!

Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar with RGB lighting

What gamer doesn’t love Razer? What consumer of entertainment doesn’t appreciate a good soundbar? Well, now these two entities have joined together to deliver us an exciting new audio experience. What might that be, you ask? None other than the Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar. Yup, that’s certainly a mouthful, but it’s here to give you an earful–in the best possible way. Let’s check out what it has to offer both gamers and entertainment lovers together.

Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar (front) w/ subwoofer (rear)

Includes a separate subwoofer for deep bass

Soundbars may come in roughly the same shapes with a slightly broader range in sizes. Not all of them, however, include a subwoofer. Sure, some do include ones that are built-in, but they aren’t usually as effective as a standalone woofer. That’s where the Leviathan V2 soundbar has an advantage. It comes with a separate down-firing subwoofer that can provide deep, rumbling bass to enhance your gaming (or film watching) sessions.

Features fun Razer Chroma RGB lighting

An aesthetic bonus to the Leviathan V2 soundbar is that it features colorful Chroma RGB lighting. Why? Because Razer, that’s why! What would a Razer product be without RGB? Of course, just because it’s a bit of a frivolity doesn’t mean it isn’t a great feature. Slick neon lighting is something tons of gamers enjoy. Honestly, given the success of multi-color smart lighting, it’s obvious this extends well beyond gamers.

Delivers rich surround sound and spatial audio

“Hey Mark, shut up and get to the important stuff.” Ok fam, I hear you. Here’s the rundown on the Leviathan’s sound capabilities. The gadget delivers rich 7.1 surround sound with 2 full-range drivers, tweeter drivers, passive radiator drivers, and the previously mentioned subwoofer. There’s a frequency response time of 45 Hz to 20 kHz. Not only that, but the soundbar supports spatial audio as well. This means you can expect immersive soundscapes that will enhance your gaming sessions and just about anything else you use the device for.

Provides stable Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

Something a lot of people don’t always think to check with modern audio gadgets is the connectivity method. Even if they do, they see things as wireless or not wireless and call it a day. Well, the Bluetooth version is important because any version of Bluetooth under 4.2 is notorious for weaker connectivity. Thankfully the Leviathan V2 soundbar includes Bluetooth 5.2 which should dramatically reduce crackly or unstable connections.

Leviathan V2 on a desk

You don’t have to be a Razer fanatic to love this soundbar

Razer makes a lot of different products and has certainly developed a loyal fanbase over the years. That said, you don’t have to be a razer fanatic to love this soundbar. This is because Razer put time and care into ensuring that it brings users what matters (plus a little extra). It offers rich, immersive sound and an effective subwoofer, along with the latest spatial audio technology. It provides strong Bluetooth connectivity. Then, of course, there’s cool dynamic lighting fx. So, if a new soundbar is what you seek, make sure the Leviathan is on your shortlist.

The Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar is available here for $250.