Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar brings RGB lighting, Bluetooth 5.2, and spatial audio

By Mark Gulino on May 5, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

If you're in the market for a new soundbar and you also like to game, you're in luck. Razer has a new soundbar that's sure to check all the important features off your list. From Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity to spatial audio and RGB lighting, these are a few of the things that make it great. Read on to learn more!

Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar brings RGB lighting, Bluetooth 5.2, and spatial audio
Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar with RGB lighting

What gamer doesn’t love Razer? What consumer of entertainment doesn’t appreciate a good soundbar? Well, now these two entities have joined together to deliver us an exciting new audio experience. What might that be, you ask? None other than the Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar. Yup, that’s certainly a mouthful, but it’s here to give you an earful–in the best possible way. Let’s check out what it has to offer both gamers and entertainment lovers together.

Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar brings RGB lighting, Bluetooth 5.2, and spatial audio
Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar (front) w/ subwoofer (rear)

Includes a separate subwoofer for deep bass

Soundbars may come in roughly the same shapes with a slightly broader range in sizes. Not all of them, however, include a subwoofer. Sure, some do include ones that are built-in, but they aren’t usually as effective as a standalone woofer. That’s where the Leviathan V2 soundbar has an advantage. It comes with a separate down-firing subwoofer that can provide deep, rumbling bass to enhance your gaming (or film watching) sessions.

Features fun Razer Chroma RGB lighting

An aesthetic bonus to the Leviathan V2 soundbar is that it features colorful Chroma RGB lighting. Why? Because Razer, that’s why! What would a Razer product be without RGB? Of course, just because it’s a bit of a frivolity doesn’t mean it isn’t a great feature. Slick neon lighting is something tons of gamers enjoy. Honestly, given the success of multi-color smart lighting, it’s obvious this extends well beyond gamers.

Razer Leviathan V2 Official Promo

Delivers rich surround sound and spatial audio

“Hey Mark, shut up and get to the important stuff.” Ok fam, I hear you. Here’s the rundown on the Leviathan’s sound capabilities. The gadget delivers rich 7.1 surround sound with 2 full-range drivers, tweeter drivers, passive radiator drivers, and the previously mentioned subwoofer. There’s a frequency response time of 45 Hz to 20 kHz. Not only that, but the soundbar supports spatial audio as well. This means you can expect immersive soundscapes that will enhance your gaming sessions and just about anything else you use the device for.

Provides stable Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

Something a lot of people don’t always think to check with modern audio gadgets is the connectivity method. Even if they do, they see things as wireless or not wireless and call it a day. Well, the Bluetooth version is important because any version of Bluetooth under 4.2 is notorious for weaker connectivity. Thankfully the Leviathan V2 soundbar includes Bluetooth 5.2 which should dramatically reduce crackly or unstable connections.

Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar brings RGB lighting, Bluetooth 5.2, and spatial audio
Leviathan V2 on a desk

You don’t have to be a Razer fanatic to love this soundbar

Razer makes a lot of different products and has certainly developed a loyal fanbase over the years. That said, you don’t have to be a razer fanatic to love this soundbar. This is because Razer put time and care into ensuring that it brings users what matters (plus a little extra). It offers rich, immersive sound and an effective subwoofer, along with the latest spatial audio technology. It provides strong Bluetooth connectivity. Then, of course, there’s cool dynamic lighting fx. So, if a new soundbar is what you seek, make sure the Leviathan is on your shortlist.

The Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar is available here for $250.

Product Reviews

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
10 Tech gadget gifts for new grads in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Tech gadget gifts for new grads in 2022

From papers to projects and theses to dissertations, the grad in your life has worked hard to get to this moment. Whether they’re starting a job, another degree, or their own venture, give them just the right gift on graduation..
Get more functionality out of your camera strap with the Rota-Strap and Rota-Lock accessories
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get more functionality out of your camera strap with the Rota-Strap and Rota-Lock accessories

Keep your camera secure and use it more intuitively with the Rota-Strap & Rota-Lock Camera Accessories. Made of durable Dyneema fiber, this versatile camera strap works with accessories that enhance its carry functions. Your camera strap sure is helpful, suspending..
Snap Pixy flying camera can take photos of you as it hovers and follows with auto-tracking
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Snap Pixy flying camera can take photos of you as it hovers and follows with auto-tracking

There are drones and then there is the Snap Pixy flying camera. While drones tend to feature a wide range of capabilities–many of which require you to monitor and control–the Pixy is far more autonomous. In fact, you barely need..
May the 4th be with you 2022: must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

May the 4th be with you 2022: must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories

You have your lightsaber ready and your Star Wars movies all lined up on Disney+. But have you bought yourself—or the superfan in your life—a new collectible in honor of the day? If not, have a look at these must-have..
The best USB-C hubs for your office setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best USB-C hubs for your office setup

Mac and Windows computers keep getting sleeker and more lightweight. And you know what that means: fewer integrated ports. Yet a robust workspace needs plenty of ’em. That’s where the best USB-C hubs for your office setup come in. Related:..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The most useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for your home

Want to create a better space for you and your pet? Then it’s time to invest in some useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for the home. From smart litter boxes to modern pet furniture, these products make your house..
Weekend Digest: Budget-friendly soundbars to improve the audio quality of your home theater
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Budget-friendly soundbars to improve the audio quality of your home theater

These days, we have a lot of reasons to want a decent sound system in our homes or even our offices. We have so many kinds of media outlets and gadgets, and audio itself seems to have expanded in both..
Best gadgets under $100—check out the newest gadgets you can give your loved ones
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets under $100—check out the newest gadgets you can give your loved ones

Does someone you love have a birthday, an anniversary, or a special day coming up? Get them something nice—and recently released—with any of the gadgets in today’s roundup. The best new gadgets under $100 are sure to impress and they’re..
The best work desks you can give yourself and your home office setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best work desks you can give yourself and your home office setup

Whether you work from home or take care of personal paperwork there, your office needs a great desk. So invest in a good one when you buy any of the best work desks for home offices. They look great in..
FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror features life-size instructors, advanced gesture control, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror features life-size instructors, advanced gesture control, and more

There’s a sea of exercise equipment out there, and it can be hard to choose from. In fact, these days, there are even more options because of the latest smart workout gear you can buy. One new style of fitness..
Brew flavor-rich coffee in under 3 minutes with this all-in-one coffee-making system
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Brew flavor-rich coffee in under 3 minutes with this all-in-one coffee-making system

Enhance your coffee’s flavor when you brew it with the NoAir 2.0 full-immersion vacuum-brewing coffee maker. This cool new coffee device uses vacuum brewing to stop your coffee from oxidizing and forming carbonic acid, giving you a tastier, more nuanced..