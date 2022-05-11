Govee DreamView G1 Pro brings color to your gaming station with smart dynamic lighting

By Mark Gulino on May 11, 2022, 8:00 am EDT

Looking to enhance your game room or PC gaming workstation? Well, you're in luck because Govee is bringing a new option for RGB lighting enthusiasts. The kit features a slew of cool items, including a smart camera that detects the colors your monitor displays. Read on to find out more.

Govee DreamView creates stunning lighting fx for home studios

You’ve spent days or maybe even weeks setting up the perfect gaming studio, yet something is missing. That’s when it dawns on you that despite the vast array of technology you’re assembling, things are looking kinda bland. Well, Govee has an answer to this problem. You can enhance your setup aesthetic using the Govee DreamView G1 Pro dynamic gaming lighting kit. Are you ready to add some color to your space? Let’s feast our eyes on it together.

DreamView G1 Pro turns on-screen content into dynamic lighting

Includes multiple parts with simple installation

When you first assess the components that Govee’s DreamView G1 Pro kit includes, it may seem like a lot. Fortunately, it’s not difficult at all to set up the lighting system. This is because there are sticky clips and guides and altogether it only requires one outlet to power. Its all-in-one camera does dominate the central webcam spot, but if you’re not using it anyway, that won’t be an issue at all.

Official Teaser for Govee DreamView G1 Pro

Features colorful, smart, dynamic game lighting

The primary function of the DreamView G1 Pro is to provide intelligent, dynamic color lighting for your game studio. It does this using 2 different 17-inch LED light bars and rear lighting with a camera that detects, interprets, and calibrates on-screen content and shifts lighting colors and effects to best accommodate it. There are instructions that come with the rig to help you determine the proper positioning based on which kind of monitor you use. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to attach some parts using 3M adhesive strips. This may be off-putting to some, but others may find it less bothersome.

Offers 4 game modes that change the ambiance

Another features the DreamView G1 Pro kit offers is its ability to act according to which game mode you use (should you want to use them). These modes are Story Mode, Action Mode, Shoot Mode, and Racing Mode. There are other visual modes and an audio mode as well which aren’t perfect, but it’s nice to have options. If you take the time to play around with them you’ll likely find one that really fits your personal style of use.

Lighting attaches to the rear of the monitor

An imperfect, but effective lighting kit alternative

There’s a lot of colorful ambient lighting gear out there and choosing the right setup for you isn’t always straightforward. Everyone’s rigs are different and so are their individual needs, preferences, and goals. The Govee DreamView G1 Pro is a solid alternative to some of the more expensive options available. If you don’t mind that its functions can be a little rough around the edges or that setting it up is slightly more involved, it’s probably worth giving it a shot. Though, if you’re still in search of the perfect lighting tech, don’t forget to check our many related categories here at Gadget Flow. There are plenty more devices to see.

The Govee DreamView G1 Pro will be available starting May 9th. You can pre-order here for $179.

