This smart wallet tracker is super thin and works with the Find My network

Say goodbye to the stress of a lost wallet with the Ace Card smart wallet tracker. Check out this incredible EDC gadget's sleek design, powerful features, and more.

Ace Card fits in any wallet

Discover a game-changer, the Ace Card smart wallet tracker. Its ultra-thin, versatile design revolutionizes the way you keep tabs on your precious belongings. Plus, it helps you say goodbye to the anxiety of losing your wallet.

Tracking your wallet has never been easier with Ace Card. Experience the convenience of effortlessly locating your wallet with its powerful and attention-grabbing 105 dB ringtone. No more frantic searching or tearing your house apart; let the Ace Card guide you straight to your wallet’s hiding spot.

What’s more, Ace Card sends instant alerts when you accidentally forget your wallet or when the Apple Find My network detects your missing item. It also has a 30-month battery life!

It’s time to experience true peace of mind with the world’s thinnest smart wallet tracker. Let’s dive in and take a closer look at it!

Ace Card in a video

Track your wallet without a bulky piece of plastic

Slimmer than a credit card, Ace Card redefines the meaning of thinness in the world of wallet trackers. At a mere 1.9mm, this pocket-sized powerhouse is the ultimate Find My companion.

Yes, it lets you track your valuables and important items like never before. And it effortlessly slips into any wallet without adding unnecessary bulk.

A thick wallet tracker doesn’t have to weigh you down anymore – go for this ultra-thin one and keep your belongings in sight at all times.

Ace Card in lifestyle scenes

Keeps tabs on your stuff, no network required

Meanwhile, Ace Card takes tracking convenience to the next level with its no-network or data requirement feature. By utilizing a secure Bluetooth signal, the Ace Card can be detected by nearby devices in the Find My network.

These devices then relay the location information of your Ace Card to the app, ensuring anonymity and encryption. With over a billion devices in the Apple Find My and Android Find My Device networks, Ace Card taps into this vast ecosystem. That way, you can pinpoint the precise location of your wallet tracker.

So there’s no need to rely on data or network connectivity for Ace Card to function seamlessly.

Ace Card in a cardholder

Track with ease using this smart wallet tracker

Moreover, Ace Card ensures effortless tracking by emitting a powerful and attention-grabbing 105 dB ringtone when your wallet is hiding nearby. Whether your wallet has slipped between couch cushions or found its way into the depths of your bag, the loud and distinct ringtone helps you pinpoint its exact location.

This means you’ll never have to search high and low for your wallet again. Ace Card’s easy tracking makes it simple to find your wallet and get on with your day.

Use this wallet tracker like a smart business card

Ace Card goes beyond its primary role as a wallet tracker and doubles as a smart business card. Featuring a wide-surface NFC tag embedded into its sleek design, Ace Card allows you to personalize your profile and activate networking mode, making it effortless to share your contact information with others.

By simply tapping your Ace Card against an NFC-enabled device, you can instantly exchange your profile details, facilitating seamless networking opportunities. Say goodbye to outdated paper business cards and embrace the convenience of Ace Card’s smart business card feature.

Track more than just wallets

Ace Card isn’t limited to tracking wallets alone. Thanks to the included adhesive strips, you can attach your Ace Card to a variety of items, such as wallets, hard drives, electronics, and more. The versatility of Ace Card makes it the perfect companion for keeping tabs on your valuable belongings.

Whether you frequently misplace your external hard drive or want to ensure the safety of your electronic devices, Ace Card’s tracking capabilities have got you covered. Simply attach the Ace Card to your desired item using the adhesive strips, and you can rest assured knowing that you can easily locate it whenever needed.

Get power that lasts for years

With Ace Card, you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging your wallet tracker. Featuring a remarkable 540mAh battery, Ace Card provides an impressive battery life of up to 30 months.

This extended battery longevity ensures continuous protection without the hassle of frequent recharging. Say goodbye to the inconvenience of having to constantly monitor and recharge your tracker. Ace Card’s long-lasting power allows you to focus on the things that matter most, providing peace of mind and uninterrupted tracking functionality for years to come.

Stay worry-free with IPX7 water resistance

Ace Card is built to withstand various conditions, including water exposure. With its IPX7 water resistance rating, you can have peace of mind knowing that your Ace Card is protected against accidental water splashes, rain, or even the occasional submersion in water.

This robust water-resistant feature ensures that this wallet tracker remains functional and reliable, even in wet environments. Whether you’re caught in a sudden downpour or accidentally drop your wallet in a puddle, this wallet tracker’s IPX7 water resistance keeps the capabilities intact.

Real-time notifications worldwide

Ace Card keeps you connected and informed about your belongings’ whereabouts, no matter where you are in the world. With Ace Card’s real-time notification feature, you receive instant updates on your phone about the location of your tracked items.

Imagine leaving your wallet behind at a café or in a taxi. Instead of realizing it hours later, your phone alerts you right away, giving you the opportunity to retrieve your wallet promptly. Ace Card’s global connectivity ensures that you stay informed and in control, offering peace of mind and minimizing the chances of losing stuff, no matter where you are.

Stay safe with integrated prive features

Ace Card takes your privacy seriously and integrates privacy features to safeguard your personal information. Operating within the Apple and Google Find My networks, Ace Card ensures the prevention of malicious tracking.

Through cross-platform protections, your phone will notify you if someone’s tracker attempts to follow you. Ace Card’s commitment to privacy ensures that your tracking experience remains secure and protected, allowing you to track your belongings with confidence.

Enhance your EDC with the Ace Card

Ace Card is more than just a wallet tracker. With its smart business card feature, you can effortlessly network and share your contact details using the embedded NFC tag. Additionally, the slim allows you to easily carry it in your wallet.

Combined with its impressive 540mAh battery, Ace Card provides an unparalleled tracking experience that goes beyond wallets. Embrace the convenience, security, and longevity of Ace Card, and never lose track of your belongings again.

