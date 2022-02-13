Weekend Digest: Crypto and NFT gadgets to buy in 2022—smart displays, hardware wallets & everything in between

Are you a crypto investor or an enthusiast? Well, we've got just the list for you. Today we explore some of our favorite crypto-, blockchain-, and NFT-related gadgets available to buy right now (including a few that are coming soon).

Crypto and NFT gadgets to buy in 2022

In 2009, a little more than a dozen years ago, crypto was born. It was a foreign concept to most of us, and Bitcoin was its champion. Who would have guessed that it would expand to where it has and at such a rapid pace?

Yet, here we are with tons of different coins and alt-coins to choose from. Not only that, but other kinds of blockchain-based digital assets are also on the rise, like NFTs, for example.

This progression in the crypto space has also opened the door to many different shifts in a myriad of industries. There are retailers who now accept digital tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin as payment. The media is covering the topic with greater regularity.

More importantly to gadget lovers are manufacturers who seek ways new ways to offer products that support the various needs in crypto-related interests.

Today we’re taking a look at many of the different products available for crypto enthusiasts right now, including some that are on the horizon. From ways to watch trading prices to hardware wallets and even NFT centered digital frames, there’s bound to be something for you. So, let’s go ahead and dive into which crypto gadgets to buy in 2022.

D’CENT Biometric Wallet offers simple management and includes support for multiple cryptocurrencies.

D’CENT Biometric Wallet

There are a decent amount of benefits to having a crypto wallet, and that’s exactly what the D’CENT Biometric Wallet seeks to provide. It lets you manage your cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP, ERC20, and many more.

Helping it to keep things nice and secure is a built-in biometric fingerprint reader along with secure, private key generation. This is all accomplished without the need for any extra software. There’s also Multi-IC architecture, which adds to its array of security features.

If you’re wondering if that’s a display you see on the device, you are correct. The D’CENT Biometric Wallet comes with an OLED screen so you can review things like accounts and transaction details.

Oh, and one more thing: if the device is ever lost, wiped, or stolen, don’t fret. It’s easy to backup and restore using the included recovery process.

You can get the D’CENT Biometric Wallet here for $119.

Olimpiclocks Crypto Collection wall clock uses natural, solid wood for a unique aesthetic style.

The Olimpiclocks Crypto Collection wall clock

Looking for a little crypto-themed decore for your home or office? Check out the Olimpiclocks Crypto Collection wall clock. It’s made from a natural wood that’s quite solid.

In fact, each of these European-crafted clocks is unique from others made like it. The clock also features a quiet sweep mechanism so it doesn’t produce a lot of noise.

It’s a particularly well-made decor piece that Bitcoin fans are sure to appreciate. Its creator is a base jumper who enjoys unique experiences. This is what inspired him to make such a unique item.

We suppose base jumping involves many leaps of faith, which stock and crypto investors are sure to relate to. It’s certainly one of the more interesting, if not the best, crypto gadgets you can buy in 2022.

You can get the Olimpiclocks Crypto Collection wall clock here starting at about $91.

OPOLO crypto wallet is a highly secure option for storing crypto that keeps things simple.

OPOLO crypto wallet

The OPOLO crypto wallet is a solid option for those looking for a hardware wallet that has an EAL6+-rated chip and also comes with high-security certification. One great feature is that it can be taken 100% offline so you can go anywhere without concern. It also has a 3.2-inch touchscreen display.

The OPOLO works with as many as 120 coins and 200,000 tokens. In fact, when online, the device doubles as a crypto and fiat exchange. Of course, as we point out above, it can be taken offline for both safety and convenience.

You can get the OPOLO crypto wallet here for about $226.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is a great choice for those looking to get in on the crypto-mining scene.

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop

Crypto mining is an activity that has a significant part to play in crypto culture. While some may find little success in it, others find quite a lot.

You need a computer with powerful enough specs to support the demands mining requires. That’s why we’re adding the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop to our list of the best crypto gadgets to buy in 2022.

This powerful gaming laptop comes in 3 models and, at its highest options package, features a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. Next, it packs an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

Now here’s the real kicker: The laptop comes with a whopping 32 GB of RAM. That’s, uh, one big pile of RAM.

As far as screens go, the Nitro 5 comes with a few options, including a QHD display with a 165 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response time. There’s also dual fan cooling and RGB lighting, too.

You can get the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop here starting at $1,349.99.

HUAWEI MateView GT is a curved, ultrawide monitor that’s perfect for multitasking crypto activities.

HUAWEI MateView GT curved ultrawide monitor

Whether you mine crypto or manage investments, the HUAWEI MateView GT offers lots of on-screen space to do so. Its expansive display makes it easy to spread things out without having to use multiple monitors.

The HUAWEI MateView GT features a 34-inch display with a surround curvature of 1500R. It has a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 3K WQHD resolution of 3,440 x 1,440.

There’s also a built-in 5-watt stereo soundbar, 360-degree dual microphones, and even color light effects. With a 4,000:1 dynamic range and cinema-level P3 gamut, along with 350 nits of brightness, you’ll have plenty to feast your eyes on.

You can get the HUAWEI MateView GT here for about $392.

Ledger Nano X crypto wallet is secure and features Bluetooth connectivity for convenient synchronization.

Ledger Nano X crypto wallet

One of the best names in the crypto wallet space is Ledger. So you don’t want to overlook devices like the Ledger Nano X.

The Ledger Nano X crypto wallet brings with it everything you need to keep your funds and investments secure. It’s a fairly straightforward device, but it’s simple and reliable.

It’s extremely easy to carry with you, as well. The device provides Bluetooth support and can store apps for as many as 100 different crypto-based assets. It’s easily one of my favorites on our list of the best crypto gadgets of 2022.

You can get the Ledger Nano X crypto wallet here for $149.

Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame is designed to support and display your NFT collections.

Netgear Meural Canvas II digital NFT frame

Are you a collector of NFTs or an NFT artist? You should seriously consider an NFT-compatible digital art frame. It’s a great way to show off your collections, and the Netgear Meural Canvas II can do just that.

The Netgear Meural Canvas II features digital artwork, which changes over time throughout your day. It comes in two different sizes—16″ x 24″ and 19″ x 29″ versions—along with a handful of color and wood options.

There’s also a rotatable mount available, which allows you to turn the frame from portrait to landscape orientations with ease. An antiglare matte display and an ambient light sensor also help provide a more realistic look to the artwork. It even has Alexa voice control built-in for your convenience.

You can get the Netgear Meural Canvas II digital NFT frame here for $499.99.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 has a 32-inch 4K display with a slim frame and smart TV capabilities.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

There’s another great monitor on the horizon that may be worth the wait for those looking for a new smart display. This offering from Samsung was announced at this year’s CES in January.

It’s coming soon and deserves a shoutout in our best crypto gadgets of 2022 list. After all, what’s a great crypto-mining setup without a solid monitor?

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is only 11.4-mm thin and boasts a sleek, modern aesthetic. It’s got a 32-inch 4K UHD screen with 99% of the sRGB color gamut and 1.07 billion colors.

The device includes a USB-C port for charging at up to 65 watts. A magnetic SlimFit Camera is detachable, and you can move it to different parts of the monitor when you desire to.

There are also smart TV and productivity apps built in. However, you apparently don’t need your PC in order to use them all—pretty cool, right? It’s a perfectly effective monitor for managing crypto accounts, browsing and displaying NFTs, and hitting those nifty subreddits.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is expected to release this year. Learn more about it here in the meantime.

Yubico Security Key C NFC provides effective phishing protection and password authentication.

Official Promo for the Yubico Security Key C NFC

Since we’re exploring crypto hardware wallets, we also want to point out another useful device: the Yubico Security Key C NFC. This little guy goes wherever you go and provides effective phishing protection and password management.

It doesn’t need batteries or network connectivity and instead includes NFC capabilities. Logging into your accounts is as simple as a quick tap to your smartphone or plugging it into your PC.

One of the best things about the Security Key C NFC device is that it supports 2-factor hardware-based authentication and is compatible with a myriad of third-party apps and websites. Better yet, of course, is how simple and lightweight it is. Just clip it to a keychain and you’ve got the ultimate personal login key.

You can get the Yubico Security Key C NFC here for $29.

Qonos digital frame brings user customization, NFT collections, animations, and multiplatform support.

Qonos customizable NFT frame

There’s another cool NFT frame coming soon, and it’s going to be a hit with collectors. This is a perfect addition to your home that allows you to put your prized investments on display for all to see.

Why does it make the cut for our best crypto gadgets of 2022? Because it’s simply awesome.

The Qonos digital NFT frame lets you show off the various NFTs and collections you’ve purchased, but that’s not all. It also lets you browse and discover them as well. In fact, you can even create playlists for particular moods or times during the day, which adds to its ability to be personalized.

Due to its integrated graphics processing capabilities, there’s support for animations too. Its super-slim walnut frame can mount to the wall in a way that hides cords while proximity and motion-sensing options help it conserve power. Lastly, there’s support for Windows and macOS as well as Android and iOS.

The Qonos digital NFT frame is currently available to only businesses. In the meantime, you can learn more here.

The wild wild world of crypto is a new frontier for gadgets.

It’s fascinating to see how things are shaping up in this wild world of cryptocurrency and blockchain-based assets. Because of its success and the vast amount of interest shown by the public, there are more reasons than ever for manufacturers and developers to get on board.

The opportunities seem to keep piling on, and—in turn—we see technologies growing in order to keep up with demands. It’s an exciting time for crypto fans, sure, but it’s beneficial for the average consumer as well.

While it’s hard to say what the future holds for crypto, there’s no doubt that it’s creating a whole new frontier for gadget makers to explore. Who knows what cool devices and technologies are just around the corner? In the meantime, be sure to check back with us for more crypto product listings and other related gadgetry.

Do you have any favorite crypto products you think should be on our list of the best crypto gadgets of 2022? Let us know in the comments below!

